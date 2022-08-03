Read on www.woodtv.com
Beach and Boating forecast: Aug. 4, 2022
After several severe thunderstorms rolled across West Michigan Wednesday evening, lake conditions were dangerous at times Thursday. (Aug. 4, 2022)
Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 080422
We are starting to see some clearing, but there is still a lot of humidity across West Michigan and because of that, we could see some pop-up showers at any time. (Aug. 4, 2022)
W. MI volunteers help with Kentucky flood clean up
Clean up continues in parts of Kentucky after last month's deadly floods. The American Red Cross is helping with relief efforts, including volunteers from West Michigan. (Aug. 5, 2022)
Crews cleaning up debris after Wednesday storms
Consumers Energy says 60 mph wind gusts were reported to them from Wednesday’s storms, and it was so strong it caused damage throughout West Michigan. (Aug. 4, 2022)
Consumers Energy crews restore more than 42,000 customers overnight and morning
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) – Consumers Energy crews continue to work around the clock and have restored power to more than 42,000 homes and businesses after winds that topped 60 mph swept across Michigan yesterday afternoon and evening. The energy provider still expects to restore power to a majority of the impacted customers by 11 p.m. Thursday, with a few of the hardest hit areas by 9:00 a.m. Friday.
LG Energy Solution Michigan celebrates community culture at Hispanic Festival
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This weekend in downtown Grand Rapids representatives from LG Energy Solution Michigan will join organizations from across west Michigan for the 44th annual Hispanic Festival. The festival celebrates the entertainment, food and culture from all of the Latin American countries. The event will be...
Celebrate International Beer Day with a sip of the highest rated beers in Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Bottoms up! International Beer Day is Friday, Aug. 5, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with a quality beverage in hand. Our friends from Stacker created a list of the highest-rated beers in Michigan using ratings rom BeerAdvocate. Cheers, and always remember to consume alcoholic beverages responsibly!
'Biggest concern is safety,' parent reacts to district cutting bus routes
Thornapple Kellogg Schools is cutting bus routes just weeks before school starts, citing a shortage of bus drivers. (Aug. 5, 2022)
Rude fans lead to statewide referee shortage
The Michigan High School Athletic Association needs statewide officials for both junior and high school sports. (Aug. 5, 2022)
