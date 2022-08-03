ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 080422

We are starting to see some clearing, but there is still a lot of humidity across West Michigan and because of that, we could see some pop-up showers at any time. (Aug. 4, 2022)
WEEKEND ANCHOR/REPORTER

REQUIREMENTS: WOOD TV8, news leader in West Michigan, is looking for an experienced journalist to anchor our weekend evening newscasts. We are seeking someone to lead the weekend team who understands how to win in a competitive news environment. Candidates must be willing to work, help the producer, make calls to help the assignment editor, be willing to run out to the scene of breaking news and be a mentor to the reporters. This is not a job to simply be a face on television.
Consumers Energy crews restore more than 42,000 customers overnight and morning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) – Consumers Energy crews continue to work around the clock and have restored power to more than 42,000 homes and businesses after winds that topped 60 mph swept across Michigan yesterday afternoon and evening. The energy provider still expects to restore power to a majority of the impacted customers by 11 p.m. Thursday, with a few of the hardest hit areas by 9:00 a.m. Friday.
