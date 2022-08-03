Queen Sheba speaks on life, mental health, and the current state of spoken word

In this edition of The Mental Space with Sean Garvey , 2021 Grammy award-nominated spoken word artist/poet and two-time NAACP Image Award nominee Queen Sheba sits down with Garvey to discuss her journey of mental health challenges, overcoming life obstacles, and becoming a famous spoken word artist.

Queen Sheba also shares insight on the state of where the spoken word genre is now, compared to how the genre was many years ago.