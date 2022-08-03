Anonymous tip results in drug bust; several people arrested, deputies say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous complaint that drugs were being used and sold at a residence on the 300 block of Redbud Street. On August 1, 2022, deputies arrived at the residence after obtaining a search warrant on July 31, 2022.

As deputies searched the home, they made contact with 26-year-old Zachary Wayne Allen, 30-year-old Connie Rosetta Williams, 44-year-old Donald Edward Costin, 44-year-old Tracy L. Reiger, 39-year-old Tyler Joseph Tant, and 35-year-old Bobby Joe Ross III. According to authorities, they discovered methamphetamine, THC edibles, plastic baggies, and a digital scale inside the hallway closet beside the bedroom Allen and Tant shared.

Authorities continued to search the home and found a plastic bag containing 7.2 grams of marijuana, 7.8 grams of methamphetamine, two Vyvanse capsules, and alprazolam in Williams’ bedroom. According to authorities, all arrestees denied ownership of the narcotics.

They were all placed under arrest and charged with multiple counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

