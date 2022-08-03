ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

Anonymous tip results in drug bust; several people arrested, deputies say

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mRaJh_0h3Lv06L00

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous complaint that drugs were being used and sold at a residence on the 300 block of Redbud Street. On August 1, 2022, deputies arrived at the residence after obtaining a search warrant on July 31, 2022.

As deputies searched the home, they made contact with 26-year-old Zachary Wayne Allen, 30-year-old Connie Rosetta Williams, 44-year-old Donald Edward Costin, 44-year-old Tracy L. Reiger, 39-year-old Tyler Joseph Tant, and 35-year-old Bobby Joe Ross III. According to authorities, they discovered methamphetamine, THC edibles, plastic baggies, and a digital scale inside the hallway closet beside the bedroom Allen and Tant shared.

Man arrives at hospital after being shot in New Orleans East Wednesday morning

Authorities continued to search the home and found a plastic bag containing 7.2 grams of marijuana, 7.8 grams of methamphetamine, two Vyvanse capsules, and alprazolam in Williams’ bedroom. According to authorities, all arrestees denied ownership of the narcotics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j8SWk_0h3Lv06L00

They were all placed under arrest and charged with multiple counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
lincolnparishjournal.com

False report results in arrest

Ruston Police arrested a woman Sunday after she allegedly made a false police report in an apparent dispute with another person. An officer was sent to a South Trenton Street apartment Sunday morning to investigate a vehicle burglary. Tyra McKee, 22, reported someone had broken into her car. Later, the...
KEDM

Monroe Police Department investigate shooting on Peach Street

Monroe Police Department is currently investigating a shooting. Shortly after 1 a.m. on July 30, officers with the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Peach Street in Monroe. The initial investigation showed that more than one suspect approached a group of individuals standing outside...
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Ouachita Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Ouachita Parish, LA
City
West Monroe, LA
KNOE TV8

3 Concordia Parish escapees could be in Winn, Livingston parishes

FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - Three non-violent offenders are wanted after walking away from Concordia Parish Corrections Facility on Aug. 1, 2022, in Ferriday. Officials said three pre-trial inmates walked away from the facility around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 1. It is not determined how these inmates breached the facility. A full investigation is underway to locate them. They are all believed to be in their home parishes.
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
WGNO

WGNO

29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy