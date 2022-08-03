A few dozen homes are listed for more than $1M in Prosper. Here are a few of the standouts.

Cassidy Iwersen always fantasized about becoming a real-estate agent. “I just felt like maybe New York wasn’t the place to start that kind of career,” she says. So when the longtime art director and interior stylist moved to the Dallas-Fort Worth area in 2021 (one of the top destinations for people relocating during the pandemic), she decided to take the leap, get her license, and join Compass as a sales agent. “I was gaga over what you could get for $500,000,” she recalls. After living in New York and San Francisco prior to that, this was a good kind of sticker shock.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO