A few dozen homes are listed for more than $1M in Prosper. Here are a few of the standouts.

North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid ShortageLarry LeaseTexas State
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Former Irving Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing 2nd GraderLarry LeaseIrving, TX
"Let's get this done," says Beto on raising the legal age to buy assault rifles to 21Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
2022 Camp Exposure: Local Athletes Learn Mental Health Awareness, Financial Literacy and Physical Fitness at 3-Day EventLeah FrazierDallas, TX
checkoutdfw.com
Look at this huge Texas star on a colonial house for sale in Melissa for $840,000
A country-executive style colonial home that sits on three acres of land is for sale in Melissa. One of the features that stands out at this home, listed for $840,000, is the huge Texas star on the front of the house. The front porch goes the entire length of the...
checkoutdfw.com
There are nearly 30 homes listed for over $2 million in Frisco today. Here are 4 that really stand out.
Today, there are six homes over $3 million for sale in Frisco. Wondering what they look like? We're featuring a handful of them below. If you are on the hunt for a luxury home in Frisco, there are a fair number of options today. In fact, you can find 28 homes today in Frisco that are priced over $2 million. The majority of those homes are in the $2 million-$2.99 million range.
domino
The Thing First-Time Buyers Think Is a Deal Breaker…But This Design-Minded Agent Doesn’t
Cassidy Iwersen always fantasized about becoming a real-estate agent. “I just felt like maybe New York wasn’t the place to start that kind of career,” she says. So when the longtime art director and interior stylist moved to the Dallas-Fort Worth area in 2021 (one of the top destinations for people relocating during the pandemic), she decided to take the leap, get her license, and join Compass as a sales agent. “I was gaga over what you could get for $500,000,” she recalls. After living in New York and San Francisco prior to that, this was a good kind of sticker shock.
checkoutdfw.com
Check out this Mediterranean-style home in Frisco on the market for nearly $3 million
A Mediterranean-style home with 7,800 square feet is on the market in Frisco for nearly $3 million. According to the listing, the home has a big master suite that opens right into the outdoor living area. The home comes with heated floors, the Great Room has Old World Beams, there...
checkoutdfw.com
This very impressive 53-acre home in Celina could be yours for $5.7 million
A brand new home that sits on 53 acres of land in Celina that comes with your own lake, pond and creek is on the market for $5.7 million. The home is 4,250 square feet and was built in 2021, according to the listing. In the kitchen there's not one,...
checkoutdfw.com
This cute downtown McKinney home that 'makes you happy as soon as you walk in,' is on the market
The listing says this home will make you happy the minute you walk into it and after flipping through the images, we can see why. The home, located in the Downtown Historic District in McKinney is on the market for $750,000. It has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and is...
AOL Corp
These new hotels will add to Fort Worth’s thriving hospitality scene
More than 740 Fort Worth hotel rooms are in the pipeline to grow the city’s hotel industry. Upcoming hotels like the Crescent Fort Worth, Le Méredien, the Bowie House Hotel and the Sandman Signature Hotel are scheduled to complete development in the next few years. With more visitors...
checkoutdfw.com
Swimply lets you rent a private pool in the Dallas area. Here’s how it works.
Think AirBnB but for pools. At least that is the simplified version of how Swimply, a rental service for private pools, works. Users looking to cool off and enjoy some pool time without going to a public pool are able to rent a nearby pool by the hour. According to...
This North Texas city named one of the best cities in the nation for farmer’s markets
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love spending Saturday morning at a farmer’s market? There is no better place to get fresh, delicious foods locally produced. From jams to vegetables to fruits and other homemade goods, there is always something good to find at the Dallas Farmers Market.
keranews.org
Own a home in Plano? Your tax rate will be lower. But your tax bill will be higher.
Tax appraisals for properties in the area have gone up, which means the taxable value has increased. Bo Baffin, the chief appraiser for Collin County, said the rising home values in Collin County are following a statewide trend. “Over the last couple of years, the residential property values have exploded,...
Fort Worth using digital water meters to track who's violating restrictions
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth is using its new digital water meters during the ongoing drought to figure out who is likely trying to keep their grass green on days when they're not supposed to.The first batch of 6,000 postcards went out last week, telling home and business owners data showed they may be in violation of the city's rule against watering their yards on a Monday. It's just an informational notice, not a warning that could eventually lead to a fine or a water shut off.Fort Worth has had permanent water restrictions in place since 2014. Properties are assigned...
These are the best spots to eat oysters in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
However you want to say it, "The world is your oyster," or, "The world's mine oyster," treat life as it is your oyster; pry it open gulp it down, and enjoy!
checkoutdfw.com
Bidding wars are cooling off in Dallas. This is what the data shows.
According to a new report by Redfin, the housing market is seeing fewer bidding wars. The report says that the bidding-war rate has dropped below 50% for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2022. “On an unadjusted basis, June’s bidding-war rate was 51.5%, down...
How do you get a house in DFW? First-time homebuyers tell us what worked
ROWLETT, Texas — The temperatures aren’t the only thing that’s scorching hot. The Texas housing market is still seeing serious buyers, despite rising interest rates and low inventory. Buying a home in North Texas is also competitive, especially for first-time home buyers who never expected how fast...
checkoutdfw.com
2 Dallas-area cities ranked among the Top 10 safest cities in the U.S.
Two Dallas area cities have been ranked among the top 10 safest cities in the U.S., to raise a family. Safewise.com used FBI crime data on cities with a population greater than 75,000 to calculate overall safety for a total of 430 cities. There were eight total Texas cities in...
keranews.org
North Texas counties offering retention bonuses to compete with private companies like Amazon
“We want to do good business in Dallas County. We want to help our customers,” Dallas County Tax Assessor/Collector John Ames said. “But we can’t do it unless we have employees.”. To maintain a functioning workforce of around 6,500 full-time equivalent positions, Dallas County is spending $40...
escapehatchdallas.com
Here’s the secret Fort Worth location planned for Chicago’s famous Portillo’s
Portillo’s isn’t ready to reveal where they’re building a Fort Worth location, but city snoopers know. According to a recently filed city building permit, the Chicago-based chain known for Italian beef and hot dogs plans to open a big store at 2491 North Tarrant Parkway at Tehama Ridge Parkway Bud Kennedy at the Star-Telegram first reported the news.
papercitymag.com
Arlington’s New $550 Million Showcase Hotel Adds a New Ben Berg Restaurant, Plots a 2024 Opening
The next phase of construction will bring Arlington's new Loews Hotel and Convention Center to life. It will include the new Ben Berg restaurant Soy Cowboy. Arlington keeps on expanding its entertainment district, becoming not just a major Texas destination but a national draw. Jonathan Tisch, the chairman and CEO of Loews Hotels & Co., reveals the district’s newest high-profile addition — the $550 million Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center — is on track to open in early 2024. The resort will add 888 rooms and 266,000 square feet of function space to Arlington’s entertainment district.
City of Mesquite approves construction of 235-acre retail and business development along IH-20
MESQUITE, Texas — The City of Mesquite has approved a 235-acre retail and business development. Located on the north side of IH-20 between Lasater and Lawson Roads, the development will offer approximately 180,000 square feet of retail and ultimately 3.2 million square feet of industrial, business and logistics space.
starlocalmedia.com
NEW: 20+ photos of firefighters battling grass fire, extreme heat late Wednesday afternoon in Frisco
As of 5:20 p.m., the grass fire on Legacy Drive, north of Stonebrook Parkway is contained. Approximately 70 acres were burned. Several roads remain closed.
