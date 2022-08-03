ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Chaka Khan thought is was 'stupid' that Kanye West made her sound 'like a chipmunk'

By Maia Kedem
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IETjb_0h3Lue5p00

It’s been nearly two decades since Kanye Wes t dropped his debut single “Through the Wire,” and Chaka Khan is still “upset about sounding like a chipmunk,” and her feelings are totally valid, regardless of it being an absolute bop.

Listen to Kanye West Radio now on Audacy

The 17-year-old track, which samples Khan ’s 1984 song “Through the Fire,” was the first glimpse we got at the old Kanye we love and miss. That said, Khan is not particularly pleased with how her voice turned out on the song, which she felt inclined to rehash all these years later.

During a recent interview with Good Day DC , host Marissa Mitchell mentioned Khan’s distaste of the way West treated the sample. Which Chaka completely confirmed saying, she was “upset about sounding like a chipmunk” on the track.

“Kanye didn’t mention that he was gonna speed it up, you know, three times it’s normal speed,” Khan added. “Had he, I would’ve had something to say. But since I didn’t think of that, believe me, I think of it now. I ask, ‘How are we gonna do this?’”

Khan’s absent-mindedness towards the effect it would have on her voice might have something to do with why she granted West to use the sample in the first place.

As she shared during a 2019 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, West requested to use the sample shortly after his near-fatal car accident. Telling Khan during a telephone call that she was “so instrumental in my healing process.” Touched by West’s story at the time ,Khan gave Ye permission to use her voice on his song, but was ultimately “pissed” after hearing how it turned out. “It was a little insulting,” she said. “Not insulting — I thought it was stupid. If I’d known he was gonna do that, I would have said, ‘Hell no.’”

Watch Khan address the sample on “Through the Wire” below.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

The-Dream Recalls Kanye West Falling Asleep While Recording 'All Of The Lights'

The-Dream helped write Kanye West’s “All of the Lights” from 2010’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and also contributed additional vocals. During a recent appearance on Nile Rodgers’ Deep Hidden Meaning Radio show for Apple Music, he recalled Yeezy falling asleep during a studio session for the song.
MUSIC
OK! Magazine

Joy Behar Has Major Meltdown On 'The View' Just Days After Legal Drama

Joy Behar seems to be at her wits end with The View. The longtime cohost of the ABC chat show reportedly snapped at an audience member who asked for a picture during a live taping. According to an eyewitness who was present at the taping on Tuesday, July 26, following the Hot Topics segment, Behar and fellow panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin did a question and answer session with the audience when a woman asked the Sister Act star for a photo. SHE'S THE BOSS!: WHOOPI GOLDBERG SHUTS DOWN 'THE VIEW' COSTARS MID-ARGUMENT, FORCES THE SHOW CUT...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Chaka Khan
Person
Kanye
Person
Andy Cohen
PopSugar

Diddy Drops Teyana Taylor-Directed Video Starring His Sons and Tiffany Haddish

Diddy has released a new video for his song "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller — and it stars some very special guests. The video, which premiered on July 20, was directed by Teyana Taylor and features Tiffany Haddish as a bouncer who checks the vibes of anyone looking to enter her club. Meanwhile, Diddy attempts to flirt with a woman who seems to be an old flame, but this starts an argument that leads Diddy to retreat to a bathroom where he loses his cool. Fortunately, things go uphill from there. Diddy's sons, Quincy, Justin, and King, also make appearances.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Mase Says He's Joining Death Row Records: "We 'Gon Get The 2Pac Thing Rekindled"

Ma$e has forged his way back into the mainstream mix, and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. After deeming himself "Diddy 2.0" last week following reports that he swindled fellow New York rapper Fivio Foreign into signing a shady $5000 record deal, the Harlem legend took to social media to reveal more interesting news. While sitting in the backseat of his car, casually cruising through Los Angeles traffic and enjoying a donut, Ma$e shared this news with this Tik Tok followers:
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chipmunk#Kanye West Radio
Outsider.com

Nicole Kidman Resigns AMC Deal After Viral Ad

For more than a year, pandemic restrictions prohibited people around the world from enjoying some of their favorite pastimes, such as having a drink with friends or visiting the theater for the newest movie. And even after restrictions began to ease, many remained hesitant to return to normal life. In...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

‘What if we gave Beyoncé some Michael Jackson-type stuff?’ Beyoncé’s producer on making ‘Deja Vu’

Rodney Jerkins has revealed the story behind the hit single “Deja Vu”, which features on Beyoncé’s second album, B’Day.The R&B producer has worked with a huge list of names alongside Beyoncé, including Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson and Lady Gaga.Explaining the beginnings of the song, Jerkins recalled how he was in the car with bassist “Jon-Jon” Webb a few days before recording with Beyonce, when he had an idea.“What if we gave Beyoncé some Michael Jackson-type stuff?”  he told the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “She was probably the only female artist that was challenging herself in a way that Michael...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

DJ Khaled, Drake & Lil Baby Play Hero Hospital Workers In ‘Staying Alive’ Video

DJ Khaled has released a music video for “Staying Alive,” his brand new single with Drake and Lil Baby. Directed by RT!, the visual takes place at Khaled Khaled Hospital and finds the three artists working together on the medical wards. Lil Baby saves a life as a surgeon after smoking a blunt, Drizzy brings out the red cups and hookah, while Dr. Khaled delivers his trademark words of inspiration to the rest of the employees.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Watch Cardi B's 'Hot Shit' Video Featuring Kanye West & Lil Durk

Cardi B released the official video for her latest single “Hot Shit” on Tuesday (July 12), giving the Kanye West and Lil Durk collaboration a blockbuster-level visual makeover. Directed Russian director Lado Kvataniya, the video finds the Bronx rapper towering above the competition as she perches on the...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Eminem Was Once Ready To Fight Suge Knight In A Bulletproof Vest, Says Former G-Unit Rapper

Eminem was once reportedly ready to fight Suge Knight, according to former G-Unit rapper Bang ‘Em Smurf. As the Queens native tells it in a recent Instagram Live, the former Death Row Records CEO once showed up to 50 Cent‘s video shoot for “In Da Club” unannounced. Bang Em Smurf, who was getting his haircut and smoking weed at the time, said he got a call from Sha Money XL telling him Knight was on the set.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lloyd Banks Names His Top 5 Rappers With The Best Punchlines In Hip Hop History

Get ready for another debate centering on "Top" list courtesy of Lloyd Banks. When it comes to lyrical prowess, Banks is no stranger to penning witty rhymes that leave his fans impressed. The accomplished New York City rapper has been promoting his latest album The Course of the Inevitable 2 which was released just weeks ago, and he recently sat down with the Jalen & Jacoby podcast for a wide-ranging, yet sports-centered interview.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

YK Osiris Admits He Went Broke After "Worth It"

YK Osiris's financial issues have been exposed to the public on numerous occasions. There was that one time when Boosie claimed that he owed him $1200 for failing the Crate Challenge. Lil Babyconfronted YK at the jewelry store, hoping to get the $5000 that he was owed. And then, there was the time when Drake had YK Osiris perform "Worth It" in his living room to clear his $60K debt.
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

62K+
Followers
57K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy