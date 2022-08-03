Where to Watch and Stream Asphalt Burning Free Online

Cast: Harrison Ford Josh Hartnett Lena Olin Bruce Greenwood Isaiah Washington. Joe Gavilan and his new partner K. C. Calden, are detectives on the beat in Tinseltown. Neither one of them really wants to be a cop, Gavilan moonlights as a real estate broker, and Calden is an aspiring actor moonlighting as a yoga instructor. When the two are assigned a big case they must work out whether they want to solve the case or follow their hearts.

TV SERIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO