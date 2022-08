It begins today, and we’ll see the foundation of the 2022 Auburn Tigers take the field under Bryan Harsin for his second season on the Plains. We mentioned a couple days ago that it seems like the summer was short, due to basketball and baseball occupying our time during the winter and spring. There wasn’t time to get to the dog days of summer before things started to get boring and you look ahead to football season. It was short, and here we are already.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO