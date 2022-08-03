Improving kids’ soccer skills with CNY Premier Soccer Club

Read on www.localsyr.com
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Central New York girls soccer goalie who led all of Section III in saves last season has decided to stay close to home to play college soccer next year. Central Square’s Samantha Haley announced on Instagram that she has verbally committed to play soccer at Syracuse University next fall.
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association will expand to six classifications, beginning with the 2023-24 school year. The change will impact boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, girls volleyball, baseball and softball. The state currently uses five classifications for those...
WALLKILL – It seems Jah-esa Stokes and Ketura Rutty have been connected at the hip for years now. The friends have played flag football together but the Pine Bush pair is more associated for their basketball prowess. They compete on the same AAU New York Lightning team and provided a welcomed youth infusion for the Pine Bush varsity, Stokes a sophomore and Rutty a freshman, last season.
Whitestown Post 1113 Jr. capped off a remarkable run through the state tournament by beating the Rockland Pirates Leo Laders Post 22-2 in Game 2 of the championship series to take home the title, Saturday. Whitestown Post 1113 Jr. wins Department of New York State championship. Whitestown Post 1113 Jr....
