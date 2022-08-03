Improving kids’ soccer skills with CNY Premier Soccer Club

WALLKILL – It seems Jah-esa Stokes and Ketura Rutty have been connected at the hip for years now. The friends have played flag football together but the Pine Bush pair is more associated for their basketball prowess. They compete on the same AAU New York Lightning team and provided a welcomed youth infusion for the Pine Bush varsity, Stokes a sophomore and Rutty a freshman, last season.

PINE BUSH, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO