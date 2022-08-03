Read on www.buffalobulletin.com
Overcoming a Homebrew Beerfest Ban
This upcoming August 20, at Harold Jarrard Park in Kaycee the Ninth Annual Powder River Brewfest kicks off at 5 p.m. The event features the talents of beer homebrewers from our local community and across Wyoming. For a while, these events were banned – by the Wyoming Liquor Commission. This...
We’re not apathetic about our kids
During the public comment portion of a school board meeting this past winter, an individual who had recently moved to Johnson County suggested that, when it came to educating our kids, apathy was a problem. Around here, criticism from those escaping from less desirable circumstances is usually met with an uptick in sales of the “We Don’t Care How You Did It Where You Came From” bumper stickers, but this was different. The message was clear - Unless we are vigilant, we will wake up one morning to an educational environment that we neither recognize nor support.
Go pig or go home: Mini pig and dog raise money on annual trip to Sturgis
GILLETTE —“The epic year.”. That’s what Debra Jo Chiapuzio is calling this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. At this year’s event, she will celebrate 20 years of attending the rally, her husband Jim will celebrate 28 years, their Labrador/Great Dane Emma Zen will celebrate her 15th year and Baby Banks, their miniature pig, rounds out the group with her 10th appearance in Sturgis. Combined, the family will have more than 70 years of experience at one of the largest motorcycle rallies in the world.
