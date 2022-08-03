The Best Treadmill Belt Lubricant and How to Lubricate Your Treadmill

Just like you need to switch out your running shoes once you hit a certain mileage, your treadmill is no exception. And while you don't need to get a new treadmill completely, your machine does require a little maintenance.

One important part of treadmill maintenance is belt lubrication. Learn how to lubricate a treadmill and find the best treadmill belt lubricant for your machine.

Silicone Lubricants Versus Teflon Lubricants

Wondering what you can use to lubricate your treadmill belt? Treadmills have specific lubricants made of either silicon or Teflon. Both can be used to grease up your treadmill belt to prevent wear and tear over time. The main difference? Silicone lubricants often come in oil form, whereas Teflon lubricant is more like an ointment.

Both lubricants can help keep your treadmill belt rolling smoothly, according to NordicTrack . Aim to lubricate your belt every three months or 130 miles (whichever comes first). But if you spend a lot of time doing high-intensity sprints on your machine, you may need to apply treadmill belt lubricant more often.

Check if your treadmill needs to be lubricated by unplugging your machine and loosening your belt (specific steps will vary from machine to machine, so be sure to read your treadmill's instructions). If the inner surface of your belt feels dry, it may need some lubricant. But if you feel oil underneath, then you don't need to lubricate it.

The best lubricant for your treadmill depends on the manufacturer's recommendation. Most companies call for silicone treadmill lubricants but make sure to read your product instructions closely before you buy.

How to Lubricate a Treadmill

As mentioned above, you should aim to lubricate your treadmill every three months, but this timeline can vary depending on your machine and mileage. The lubrication process will vary depending on your machine's manufacturer, so be sure to read the product info closely or call customer service if you're not sure.

Don't use just any treadmill oil or grease to lubricate your treadmill, according to NordicTrack. This can get into the machine, clog it and cause permanent damage.