Unannounced World of Warcraft mobile game reportedly canceled after developer dispute

Dr Disrespect takes aim at Modern Warfare 2 devs for poor graphics in upcoming reboot
Dr Disrespect is one of YouTube Gaming’s biggest content creators and is never shy of giving his opinion on every up-and-coming game in the FPS genre. And this is precisely what the star did on Twitter yesterday, calling out Infinity Ward developers for the graphics in the studio’s next game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.
Where to find Vagash in World of Warcraft: Classic
Vagash is one of the earliest challenges World of Warcraft: Classic players will encounter while leveling through the snowy valleys of Dun Morogh. The key quest item he drops, the Fang of Vagash, is the objective of one of WoW’s most difficult early-game quests, Protecting the Herd. Vagash, despite...
Square Enix looking to sell stakes in its studios, new report claims
This follows the release of the company's latest financial results. Just after the release of its latest financial results, a new report suggests Square Enix is considering sellling stakes in its studios. As per MST financial analyst David Gibson, who was part of an internal conference call after the release...
MultiVersus devs plan to overhaul hitbox/hurtbox system
MultiVersus is set to receive a “big overhaul” to its hitbox and hurtbox system, the game’s director has confirmed through a reply to a fan query. Tony Huynh, the director of MultiVersus, was asked by a fan if one of the game’s characters, namely Finn, will be nerfed due to his overpowered and unbalanced moves. Huynh replied by saying: “We’ll be looking at Finn in sections, we are working on a big overhaul of our hitbox/hurtbox system so don’t want too many moving parts.”
Nintendo reportedly won’t be releasing any new hardware this financial year
While fans have been eagerly awaiting news about the next Nintendo console, which many have suspected will be a pro version of the Nintendo Switch, it would seem that it won’t be coming during this financial year. According to a report by the Japanese outlet Nikkei, who spoke to...
Here are the best Apex Legends LFG Discord servers in 2022
Playing solo in Apex Legends can be a miserable experience. Players of all skill levels who join up with the random players matchmaking provides frequently express frustration on social media, citing lower-ranked teammates, squad members who leave immediately after being downed, and poor or toxic communication. It’s enough to make anyone who doesn’t have a ready-made team avoid the game.
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax releases rollback netcode update
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, a fighting game featuring the characters of the acclaimed JRPG, has received a rollback network code update, as announced today by ATLUS during the first day of EVO 2022. The announcement of the relaunch of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax during The Game Awards 2021 surprised many...
Marvel vs. Capcom 2 returns in new Arcade1Up cabinet revealed at Evo 2022
After what feels like years of community outcry, Marvel vs. Capcom 2 is finally coming back in a new form. Arcade cabinet developer Arcade1Up has announced a new product featuring eight classic Marvel-centric fighting games. The cabinet, which will open pre-orders on Sept. 8 in both Canada and the U.S.,...
League player discovers potential ‘pay-to-win’ animation mix-up with Space Groove Blitzcrank skin
A League of Legends player has found a unique way to fool enemy players through the use of Blitzcrank’s taunts. In a clip posted to Reddit earlier today, a Blitzcrank player quite literally laughed in the faces of their enemies, forcing them to run away before ever casting an ability.
“Streamers my size can play a game for an hour sponsored and make 8,000 dollars”: BoxBox details lessons from streaming
Veteran League of Legends Twitch streamer BoxBox provided some insight into his and fellow streamers’ earnings, giving several anecdotes about his past blunders. Streaming is a business of highs and lows. It can be unimaginably difficult to break into the upper echelon of Twitch, those who do stand to make thousands off of lucrative sponsorship deals. Twitch streamer BoxBox outlined how he had received such deals even in the early days of his long streaming career and how he often fumbled maximizing his earnings.
Is Cult of the Lamb coming to Game Pass?
Cult of the Lamb has just a few more days before its release, and the hype is building fast and furious. Players are looking forward to building their cults and gaining as many followers as they can. Many are also wondering if the game will have a day-one release on...
Testing for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate family plan has started in select regions
Microsoft is testing a new tier of subscription with the Xbox Game Pass Insider Preview, which allows subscribers from Ireland and Colombia to add up to four people to a family subscription. This would allow four people on four different accounts to access the Game Pass library and service for one subscription fee.
To no surprise, Elden Ring crushed YouTube numbers at launch
YouTube has confirmed the news we all suspected, Elden Ring was a massive success on the platform garnering billions of views in its first 60 days. In a post yesterday, the video platform shared some key figures related to the YouTube success of Elden Ring and compared it to other large game debuts, highlighting the most posted content and the best creators for the category.
Fate Legion suspended from Twitter after Apex Legends teabagging fiasco
The saga of the teabagging Apex Legends player continues. Fate Legion, a relatively new tournament organizer (TO) in the Apex Legends scene, got in a bit of controversy after banning a player for teabagging his own teammate during a match. Following some social media drama, the TO claimed that the decision was made in the heat of the moment.
Tactics Ogre: Reborn coming to PlayStation, Switch, and PC in November
Tactics Ogre: Reborn, which reimagines the beloved Tactical Ogre tactical turn-based RPG, is coming out on Nov. 11, 2022, Square Enix has announced. It’s the first release since 2010 for the Ogre Battle series of games, created by Yasumi Matsuno in the early 1990s. Set in the Valerian Isles,...
Former Overwatch League stars birdring and EFFECT make the jump to Apex Legends
The Apex Legends competitive scene has always been a haven for veterans of other games. Many of the top pros in Apex came to the game from other competitive battle royales, like Fortnite, PUBG, and H1Z1. Other players honed their skills in tactical shooters like CS:GO before finding careers in Apex.
Call of Duty: Vanguard, Warzone down due to connectivity issues across all platforms
Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone are experiencing connectivity issues on all platforms, according to Activision’s Online Services page. Activision is aware of issues plaguing not only Vanguard and Warzone but Black Ops Cold War on all platforms, as well as Black Ops III PC, respectively. The listed issues were apparently noticed by Activision within the last hour and are under investigation.
First cards in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet TCG series to be revealed at 2022 Pokémon World Championships
The Pokémon Company has revealed that there will be a teaser of the first expansion in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet TCG series at this year’s World Championships in London, England. This follows the trend of numerous reveals taking place at the event’s opening ceremonies, though it is unclear if the video games will also receive announcements.
Rarest Fortnite banners of all time
Fortnite is best known for its skins, which players can purchase or unlock through gameplay. However, another huge aspect of Fortnite are the banners that players can use for their username and ID. Banners can be unlocked or bought based on what you’ve done in the game. Many banners seem uninteresting and plain, but the rarer banners tend to have much more detail.
Coconut Mall is good again after Nintendo addresses huge fan complaint in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe update
Nintendo has made an adjustment to the Coconut Mall track in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe alongside the release of wave two of its Booster Course Pass DLC. On the final straightaway on Coconut Mall, there are several cars driven by Shy Guys. In Mario Kart Wii, where the course debuted, the Shy Guys would drive the cars back and forth erratically, presenting a hazard for players as they approached the finish line.
