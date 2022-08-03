ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, VA

Lancaster by the Bay Chamber announces new executive director

Rappahannock Record
 3 days ago
rvahub.com

U of R’s Modlin Center for the Arts announces 2022-2023 season

The University of Richmond’s Modlin Center for the Arts has announced its 2022-2023 season, and has announced that it is being even more intentional than ever in offering a diverse program of artists, emphasizing BIPOC and women-led companies to share its stages and classrooms this season. The University of...
RICHMOND, VA
Rappahannock Record

TriWay Trail group advances master plan

The master plan for a paved walking-and-biking path linking Kilmarnock, Irvington and White Stone was presented Thursday, July 28, to the Lancaster board of supervisors. Offering health, safety and economic benefits region-wide, the 9.5-mile trail would be the first of its kind in the Northern Neck. It would create a linear park and recreational space for families, children, and the elderly to get outdoors, be active and have fun.
IRVINGTON, VA
Rappahannock Record

Middlesex County Museum to open new exhibit Sunday

A special open house will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, August 7, at the Middlesex County Museum, 777 General Puller Highway, Saluda, for the opening of Middlesex Early Inhabitants. Showcasing fossils and Native American artifacts found in the local waters and soils of Virginia, this family friendly exhibit is...
SALUDA, VA
WHSV

Hanover superintendent apologizes for controversial logo

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS) Superintendent Michael Gill has apologized for a logo that appeared on a shirt during a conference this week. The shirt made its rounds on social media, with many users saying the logo looked like a swastika. The school system says the...
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
Rappahannock Record

Progress reports paint a rosy picture for ongoing Lancaster County projects

LANCASTER—The Lancaster board of supervisors on Thursday, July 28, received progress reports on several ongoing projects. According to programs manager Travis Pittman, construction on the middle school to elementary school conversion continues on schedule at the Lancaster County Public Schools property on School Street in Kilmarnock. The Early Childhood...
LANCASTER COUNTY, VA
#Public Relations#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Radford University
cutoday.info

Virginia CU’s Request to Expand FOM is Rejected by Commission

RICHMOND, Va.–The Virginia State Corporation Commission has ruled against Virginia Credit Union, saying it cannot expand its membership to the Medical Society of Virginia. The ruling is the latest move resolving a three-year battle between Virginia Credit Union and the Virginia Bankers Association and several community banks in the state.
RICHMOND, VA
Rappahannock Record

Art in Transit rolls into third year

Representatives from Bay Transit, the public transportation division of Bay Aging, and the RAL Art Center met recently at the RAL Art Center in Kilmarnock to begin planning Art in Transit 2023. RAL executive director Doug Mock also presented a check for $448.75 to Bay Transit director Ken Pollock, closing...
KILMARNOCK, VA
Rappahannock Record

Lancaster approves 18.5-acre solar facility off Old Salem Road

LANCASTER—The Lancaster board of supervisors on Thursday, July 28, approved the 3-megawatt Sandale solar facility, 4-1. The 18.5-acre project is on a 58-acre parcel off of Old Salem Road and includes 13 acres of vegetative buffers and setbacks and 27 acres fronting Old Salem Road that will remain in agriculture or silvicultural.
LANCASTER, VA
Rappahannock Record

Youth to present workshop show

Nearly 30 youth have been participating in this week’s Lancaster Players Youth Theatre Workshop. Their production of “Law & Order: Fairy Tale Unit,” by Jonathan Rand, will be presented at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 6, at The Playhouse, 361 Chesapeake Drive, White Stone. The show is free.
WHITE STONE, VA
Rappahannock Record

Book Club plans meet and greet

Bethel United Methodist Church will sponsor the Bethel Brown Bag Book Bunch (5 B’s) Book Club and urges readers to bring a bag lunch for a discussion with local author, Larry Adams, about his book, Sounds of Summit. The discussion will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. September 22...
LANCASTER, VA
WSLS

Governor Youngkin announces details of Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend

RICHMOND, Va. – Back-to-school shopping is back, and this year, prices for those essential school items are expected to be much higher than normal. Thankfully, Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend is returning soon. On Thursday, Governor Youngkin announced that select items will be free of sales tax from 12:01 a.m....
RICHMOND, VA
Rappahannock Record

Robert Bussell Jr.

COLONIAL BEACH—Robert Bussell Jr. died Friday, July 22, at his home. He was born in Fairfax and received his education in Washington, D.C., and Spotsylvania. He attended New Life Outreach Ministries Church. Robert was preceded in death by his father, Robert Bussell Sr.; and sister, Kristi Ellis. He is...
COLONIAL BEACH, VA
NBC12

NBC12 tops 3 of Richmond Magazine’s ‘Best’ categories

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - You’ll see some familiar faces and names in Richmond Magazine’s 35th annual “Best & Worst” survey, where readers picked their favorite shots, restaurants, events and media personalities. Among this year’s best:. Curt Autry, Best Local News Reporter. Sarah Bloom, 2nd place...
RICHMOND, VA
styleweekly.com

Goin' to California

Some of Richmond’s former Confederate statues will soon be on the march again, this time to sunny La La land. Richmond’s removed Confederate statues now belong to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, which is currently negotiating, along with Bill Martin of The Valentine museum, for four or five statues to be placed on loan for the exhibition “Monuments,” co-organized by LAXART, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit arts organization, and the Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles (MOCA).
RICHMOND, VA

