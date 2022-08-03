Lancaster by the Bay Chamber announces new executive director

The master plan for a paved walking-and-biking path linking Kilmarnock, Irvington and White Stone was presented Thursday, July 28, to the Lancaster board of supervisors. Offering health, safety and economic benefits region-wide, the 9.5-mile trail would be the first of its kind in the Northern Neck. It would create a linear park and recreational space for families, children, and the elderly to get outdoors, be active and have fun.

IRVINGTON, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO