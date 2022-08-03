Lancaster by the Bay Chamber announces new executive director

Read on rrecord.com
Henrico Recreation and Parks director out after just 3 months on the job
The new director of Henrico County’s Recreation and Parks division is out after just three months on the job. Patrick Nalley, who was appointed to the role April 27, resigned July 28, Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas confirmed to the Citizen. Nalley was escorted from his office that day, according to multiple sources who witnessed his exit.
U of R’s Modlin Center for the Arts announces 2022-2023 season
The University of Richmond’s Modlin Center for the Arts has announced its 2022-2023 season, and has announced that it is being even more intentional than ever in offering a diverse program of artists, emphasizing BIPOC and women-led companies to share its stages and classrooms this season. The University of...
TriWay Trail group advances master plan
The master plan for a paved walking-and-biking path linking Kilmarnock, Irvington and White Stone was presented Thursday, July 28, to the Lancaster board of supervisors. Offering health, safety and economic benefits region-wide, the 9.5-mile trail would be the first of its kind in the Northern Neck. It would create a linear park and recreational space for families, children, and the elderly to get outdoors, be active and have fun.
Middlesex County Museum to open new exhibit Sunday
A special open house will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, August 7, at the Middlesex County Museum, 777 General Puller Highway, Saluda, for the opening of Middlesex Early Inhabitants. Showcasing fossils and Native American artifacts found in the local waters and soils of Virginia, this family friendly exhibit is...
40th Annual Carytown Watermelon festival returns to Richmond
The 40th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival returns to Richmond Sunday, August 14. Sponsored by Publix, the festival will begin bright and early at 10 a.m. and will carry on throughout the day before ending at 6 p.m.
Planned apartments at Virginia Center will include some affordable housing units
The Henrico Board of Supervisors voted July 26 to confirm that a proposed residential complex in the county would qualify for Virginia Housing financial support by increasing affordable housing. The five supervisors voted in favor of a resolution that categorizes an apartment complex proposed by VCC Partners LLC and Shamin...
Hanover superintendent apologizes for controversial logo
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS) Superintendent Michael Gill has apologized for a logo that appeared on a shirt during a conference this week. The shirt made its rounds on social media, with many users saying the logo looked like a swastika. The school system says the...
Progress reports paint a rosy picture for ongoing Lancaster County projects
LANCASTER—The Lancaster board of supervisors on Thursday, July 28, received progress reports on several ongoing projects. According to programs manager Travis Pittman, construction on the middle school to elementary school conversion continues on schedule at the Lancaster County Public Schools property on School Street in Kilmarnock. The Early Childhood...
Virginia CU’s Request to Expand FOM is Rejected by Commission
RICHMOND, Va.–The Virginia State Corporation Commission has ruled against Virginia Credit Union, saying it cannot expand its membership to the Medical Society of Virginia. The ruling is the latest move resolving a three-year battle between Virginia Credit Union and the Virginia Bankers Association and several community banks in the state.
Art in Transit rolls into third year
Representatives from Bay Transit, the public transportation division of Bay Aging, and the RAL Art Center met recently at the RAL Art Center in Kilmarnock to begin planning Art in Transit 2023. RAL executive director Doug Mock also presented a check for $448.75 to Bay Transit director Ken Pollock, closing...
Lancaster approves 18.5-acre solar facility off Old Salem Road
LANCASTER—The Lancaster board of supervisors on Thursday, July 28, approved the 3-megawatt Sandale solar facility, 4-1. The 18.5-acre project is on a 58-acre parcel off of Old Salem Road and includes 13 acres of vegetative buffers and setbacks and 27 acres fronting Old Salem Road that will remain in agriculture or silvicultural.
Richmond panel to pick developer to revamp Diamond stadium from 3 finalists
Minor League Baseball officials have made it clear -- if the city of Richmond wants to keep the Flying Squirrels at the Diamond, then the team needs a new revamped, redeveloped stadium by 2025.
Youth to present workshop show
Nearly 30 youth have been participating in this week’s Lancaster Players Youth Theatre Workshop. Their production of “Law & Order: Fairy Tale Unit,” by Jonathan Rand, will be presented at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 6, at The Playhouse, 361 Chesapeake Drive, White Stone. The show is free.
Book Club plans meet and greet
Bethel United Methodist Church will sponsor the Bethel Brown Bag Book Bunch (5 B’s) Book Club and urges readers to bring a bag lunch for a discussion with local author, Larry Adams, about his book, Sounds of Summit. The discussion will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. September 22...
Henrico County Public Schools get ready for back to school with kick-off event
Henrico County Public Schools is getting a head start on celebrating the new school year, with a kick-off event on August 19.
Washington Commanders to host meet and greet at ‘Rally in Richmond’ event
The Washington Commanders will host a Rally in Richmond on Friday, Aug. 26, from 1-5 p.m. The event will be held at River City Roll in the Scott’s Addition neighborhood. The event will include a meet and greet with players and legends, entertainment, giveaways and more. The event is...
Governor Youngkin announces details of Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend
RICHMOND, Va. – Back-to-school shopping is back, and this year, prices for those essential school items are expected to be much higher than normal. Thankfully, Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend is returning soon. On Thursday, Governor Youngkin announced that select items will be free of sales tax from 12:01 a.m....
Robert Bussell Jr.
COLONIAL BEACH—Robert Bussell Jr. died Friday, July 22, at his home. He was born in Fairfax and received his education in Washington, D.C., and Spotsylvania. He attended New Life Outreach Ministries Church. Robert was preceded in death by his father, Robert Bussell Sr.; and sister, Kristi Ellis. He is...
NBC12 tops 3 of Richmond Magazine’s ‘Best’ categories
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - You’ll see some familiar faces and names in Richmond Magazine’s 35th annual “Best & Worst” survey, where readers picked their favorite shots, restaurants, events and media personalities. Among this year’s best:. Curt Autry, Best Local News Reporter. Sarah Bloom, 2nd place...
Goin' to California
Some of Richmond’s former Confederate statues will soon be on the march again, this time to sunny La La land. Richmond’s removed Confederate statues now belong to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, which is currently negotiating, along with Bill Martin of The Valentine museum, for four or five statues to be placed on loan for the exhibition “Monuments,” co-organized by LAXART, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit arts organization, and the Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles (MOCA).
