Bizongo Raises $25M to Help SE Asia Manufacturers Automate Supply Chains

Inflation has U.S. consumers cutting back on costs as consumer prices reach historic highs — but could it also change how they use the internet?. PYMNTS’ most current research shows that consumers who live paycheck to paycheck and struggle to pay their monthly bills are beginning to cut back on their online activity. These cash-strapped consumers used digital travel and commuting apps like Uber and Lyft, micro-mobility apps and homesharing sites 13% less in July than in April, strongly suggesting that many are choosing to hunker down at home rather than spend time outside. They also used social media, messaging apps and even dating sites 6% less than two months prior.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO