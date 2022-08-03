Bizongo Raises $25M to Help SE Asia Manufacturers Automate Supply Chains

Read on www.pymnts.com
FinTech Seamless Group to Become Publicly Traded via SPAC, Expand Globally
Global FinTech platform Seamless Group will become publicly traded through a combination with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) INFINT Acquisition Corp., the two companies announced in a Thursday (Aug. 4) press release. The transaction values Seamless at an enterprise value of $400 million and aims to provide it with capital...
Caterpillar’s Q2: How Companies Reap Rewards From Digital Seeds Planted Years Ago
As ye sow, so shall ye reap, as the saying goes. But when it comes to investments in eCommerce and other digitization efforts, it can take more than one season for corporate efforts to bear fruit. Cis a case in point. During the company’s second-quarter earnings call, CEO Jim Umpleby...
Vector.ai Adds AI Finance Tool to Platform for Freight Forwarders
Vector.ai has announced the introduction of payment integrations to its productivity platform for freight forwarders. With automated finance management via the platform and partner network, forwarders will be able to further automate their operations, free up their human workforce and pay the creditors much faster to reduce goods clearing times, the company said in a press release Thursday (Aug. 4).
‘Great Unsubscribe’ Gains Momentum as Inflation Forces Consumers to Scale Back
The great disengagement from the connected economy may be just getting started, spurred by the pressures of living paycheck to paycheck. And as a result subscription platforms may see increased churn, with a reduction in their top lines. Unless they recalibrate how they interact with consumers, embracing a proactive approach that keeps those end users in place.
CommerceIQ Launches Solution to Automate Recovery of Shortages, Chargebacks
CommerceIQ has added Revenue Recovery Automation software to its Retail Ecommerce Management Platform, enabling brands to automate recovery of shortages and chargeback deductions from their eCommerce business on Amazon. Errors in shortages and chargebacks could be costing companies between 1% and 5% of their total cost of goods sold (COGS)...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Burger King, Popeyes Parent Cuts App Load Times 52% to Boost Digital Orders
Driving digital sales is about more than just offering a range of fulfillment options and incentivizing purchases with loyalty rewards — it is also about consumers’ experience in the app itself. And one thing consumers like is speed. Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger King, Tim...
How Homegrown eCommerce, Tariff Reform Can Shape Jordan’s Digital Future
One of the ways that eCommerce has changed the retail landscape is that it has made it possible for brands and consumers from different corners of the globe to connect over the internet. Thanks to online marketplaces and global logistics networks, digital shoppers now have the world at their fingertips,...
Thoma Bravo Closes $2.4B Acquisition Deal for Ping Identity
Private equity firm Thoma Bravo is acquiring identity security platform Ping Identity for approximately $2.4 billion, expanding further into the cybersecurity sector following the purchases of Sophos, Proofpoint and Sailpoint Technologies. The deal values Ping Identity shares at $28.50, a premium of 63% over the Aug. 2 closing price, according...
Indian Firm CredAble Raises $9M to Grow Working Capital Financing Platform
Indian working capital solution provider CredAble has raised $9 million via an equity infusion from Indian bank Axis Bank and CredAble’s existing investor OAKS Asset Management, APN News reported Friday (Aug. 5). CredAble’s working capital platform caters to Indian companies of all sizes, and the company aims to make...
Insurance Claims Payments Go Digital in Emerging Markets
Money moves from a consumer to a business and often there's a use case in which that needs to move back out whether as refunds, withdrawals and disbursements, said Kiaan Pillay, co-founder and CEO of South Africa-based FinTech firm Stitch. To help simplify that two-way payment process for businesses and...
NEW STUDY: Inflation Causes Widespread Digital Pullback by Financially Strapped Consumers
Inflation has U.S. consumers cutting back on costs as consumer prices reach historic highs — but could it also change how they use the internet?. PYMNTS’ most current research shows that consumers who live paycheck to paycheck and struggle to pay their monthly bills are beginning to cut back on their online activity. These cash-strapped consumers used digital travel and commuting apps like Uber and Lyft, micro-mobility apps and homesharing sites 13% less in July than in April, strongly suggesting that many are choosing to hunker down at home rather than spend time outside. They also used social media, messaging apps and even dating sites 6% less than two months prior.
Surging Jobs Data Heightens SMB Balancing Act Between Wages, Automation
We’re at a watershed moment. Friday’s huge jobs report shows that the U.S. economy has recouped all the losses tied to the pandemic. But there’s a tough balancing act confronting the “Main Street” small and midsized businesses (SMBs) that are the locomotives pulling the U.S. economy, swelling the employment ranks — and by extension, powering consumer spending.
Will Buy Now Pay Later Change the Factoring Facts of Life?
Some view buy now, pay later (BNPL) for business-to-business (B2B) payments as a bridge too far from the now-stressed consumer sector equivalent. There is a school of thought that holds that businesses have been doing BNPL for centuries through net invoicing (e.g., the classic net 15 or 30 terms). Skeptics hold that BNPL is just a shiny new point-of-sale tech version of this classic trade practice.
Business Travel Firm TripActions Reportedly Weighing IPO
Business travel management startup TripActions is working with advisors to possibly file confidentially for an initial public offering (IPO). While there’s no timeline, the startup is weighing a public offering, Bloomberg reported on Thursday (Aug. 4), citing unnamed sources with insider information. Headquartered in Silicon Valley and founded in...
Wayfair Customer Numbers, Deliveries Fall Sharply
Home goods eCommerce marketplace Wayfair lost about 25% of its customers in the past year and saw its deliveries drop almost 30% in the second quarter compared to the same time a year earlier, a reflection that people are thinking twice about home-based updates. According to a company earnings release...
Quarate Retail Plans Turnaround Amid 16% Revenue Drop
Video commerce giant and QVC owner Quarate Retail is implementing a turnaround plan amid across-the-board declines in revenue, the company reported Friday (Aug. 5). According to the company's second-quarter earnings report, the company's revenue decreased 16% to $3 billion, while its eCommerce revenue fell 17% to $1.8 billion, or 61% of its total revenue. Meanwhile, QVC International revenue dropped 19%, while revenues for brands Zulily and Cornerstone declined by a respective 45% and 4%.
Today in B2B Payments: Supply Chain Snarls Ease; B2B ACH Volume Rises 12.3% in Q2
Today in B2B payments, global supply chains report less strain in July than at any point since January 2021, while NACHA says B2B automated clearing house (ACH) volume rose 12.3% year over year in the second quarter. Plus, Telio aims to grow its B2B eCommerce platform, and two companies’ earnings spotlight corporate cryptocurrency strategies.
FinTech IPO Index Surges 8.8% as Earnings Start to Roll In
Earnings are rolling in, and for the FinTech IPO group, a relief rally may be in the works. To that end, the FinTech IPO Index was up 8.8% on the week, driven by double-digit percentage point gains for several names tracked by PYMNTS. Just a few trading days into August,...
Dai or Die: ‘Payment Stablecoins’ and Why the Taxonomy of Crypto Matters
With a market capitalization of almost $7.5 billion, Maker’s Dai token is the 12th largest cryptocurrency overall, and the fourth-largest stablecoin behind Tether’s USDT, Circle’s USD Coin and Binance USD. But if the cryptocurrency regulation bill a pair of U.S. senators introduced in June — the “Responsible...
