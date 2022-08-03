Read on www.polygon.com
Pokémon’s shoe collaboration with Clarks is full of delightful details
Pikachu has been extremely busy in the fashion world, lending his adorable appearance to many sneakers and shoes over the years — from Converse to Adidas. The newest Pokémon collaboration, at least where shoes are concerned, is with the long-running brand Clarks. The Clarks collaboration puts Pikachu theming on the brand’s iconic Wallabee shoe, and it’s available now.
Vampire Survivors cheat code list and Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane guide
The latest Vampire Survivors patch — version 0.10 — added an entirely new menu dedicated to secrets. To unlock this menu, you’ll need to find a new Relic called the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane. The Relic will also allow you to input special cheat codes into the game, bypassing some of the more obnoxious challenges and unlocking requirements for characters, stages, and more.
SNK brings a pair of obscure Mega Man games to Switch
Capcom and SNK are in a race, it seems, to see who can be the first to release every one of their classic games on modern platforms. Which has led to some great stuff, even if it occasionally gets a bit silly. In Thursday’s version of that, SNK announced that...
MultiVersus: All upcoming and leaked fighters
MultiVersus is a few weeks into its pre-season beta period, and it already has 17 characters to choose from. Although the game’s first season has been delayed, two more heroes will join the roster in the next couple of months. But what about beyond? Who else from the world of Warner Bros. will come to the platform brawler?
Warhammer 40K’s newest tabletop RPG embraces the series’ pulp-fiction roots
Warhammer 40,000 is a world where powerful transhuman warriors clash with terrifying alien monsters, but often its most interesting characters are the humans caught in between. Throughout the Black Library novels, Inquisitors Gregor Eisenhorn and Gideon Ravenor are shown to be incredibly powerful psykers, but they would be ineffective without the efforts of ex-bounter hunter Harlon Nayl or the acrobat Kara Swole. Similarly, author Dan Abnett’s Horus Rising is all the more stark and terrifying because its events are seen through the eyes of artists and journalists, remembrancers like Euphrati Keeler and Solomon Voss.
New Mario Kart 8 DLC fixes Coconut Mall’s stalled Shy Guys
The second wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass downloadable content is here, bringing eight fresh tracks to the Nintendo Switch game, including one that’s (technically) brand-new: Sky-High Sundae. But Mario Kart 8 fans will be happy to hear about another change ushered in by Thursday’s DLC drop in the form of a tweak to Coconut Mall.
How to use knockback influence in MultiVersus
Character brawler MultiVersus takes inspiration from Super Smash Bros. in many ways. Even casual players may recognize the Smash Bros. mechanic of directional influence – the ability for the person getting hit to influence the direction in which their character sails across the screen. A simplified version appears in Multiversus called knockback influence. Like its Smash Bros. counterpart, it allows players to survive potentially fatal hits. This guide will tell you why knockback influence is so important, and how to use it to not die as much in the game.
Square Enix feared Eidos, Crystal Dynamics games cannibalized other sales
Square Enix executives, in their first quarterly earnings call since selling the Tomb Raider and Deus Ex franchises and the studios making them, explained that decision to investors on Friday. The publisher’s reasoning, according to analyst David Gibson, is that its Western studios and their products might have been cannibalizing...
The Nuzlocke Challenge is a time-honored tradition that makes Pokémon way harder
Pokémon has long established itself as a family-friendly franchise. With its adorable creatures and its steady formula of turn-based combat, the games have long been accessible to a wide range of ages and ability levels. The RPG franchise has largely stayed true to its original premise of catching and fighting Pokémon since Pokémon Red and Green came out in Japan in 1996.
How to get gold fast in MultiVersus
Gold is one of the main virtual currencies in Warner Bros.’ new Smash Bros.-like platform fighting game, MultiVersus. Fitting in with the game’s free-to-play model, gold serves as the non-paid currency that can be earned from just playing the game, and there are quite a few ways to get your hands on it.
‘Please don’t do it’: Everything Neil Gaiman has said about adapting Sandman through the years
If you’ve ever thought, Would Patton Oswalt be a good voice for a talking raven? Netflix’s The Sandman is here to answer your question. Whether it answers in the affirmative or the negative is, ultimately, in the eye of the beholder. But Sandman creator Neil Gaiman has said in a blog post that Oswalt was the first person they cast for the comic book adaptation, and he was very intentional with his pick.
Saints Row maker Koch Media gets new name it hopes you can pronounce
Koch Media, the Saints Row publisher whose name few could correctly, or consistently, pronounce, is rebranding. The German-Austrian company is now Plaion. For the record, “Plaion” is pronounced “play-on,” which makes sense given its primary product (it has a small film business). “Koch” had been called/mentally read/pronounced variously as “Coke,” (like the right-wing political donor siblings); “Kotch” (as in Ed, mayor of New York from 1978-1989); “Cook” (like Jim Koch, co-founder of the Samuel Adams beer brewery); and, less politely, “Cock.”
Jurassic World Alive, Cookie Jam developer lays off 200 workers
Jurassic World Alive and Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery publisher Jam City laid off 17% of staff at the company and its subsidiary Ludia on Thursday. Jam City, which created match-3 game Cookie Jam in 2014 and has locations across the U.S. and Canada, acquired Ludia, located in Montreal and known for creating both original and licensed games, in 2021 and together they employ around 1,400 workers.
Square Enix’s Tactics Ogre remake is finally official
Square Enix’s remake of classic tactical strategy RPG Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC this November, the publisher announced Thursday. The announcement confirms months of leaks and sneak peeks at the game, titled Tactics Ogre: Reborn, that will bring the Super NES-era classic to modern platforms.
In Time Flies, life is meaningless, do what you can before death takes you
One of the weirder games revealed during this year’s Summer Game Fest was undoubtedly Time Flies. On its surface, it appears to be a modest time-management game where you explore a house and try to complete as many goals as you can before dying. Each run lasts between one and two minutes.
MultiVersus season 1 delayed indefinitely
MultiVersus, the Warner Bros. ensemble fighting game whose free, open beta began last week, will have its first season of content delayed to an unspecified later date, the game’s official Twitter account said Wednesday night. The delay also includes the release of Morty, of Rick and Morty, a playable...
The Sandman’s Dream doesn’t show much emotion — that’s what his friends are for
The first time we see the dream lord show much emotion in Netflix’s The Sandman adaptation is for a bird named Jessamy. [Ed. note: This post contains slight spoilers for the first episode of The Sandman season 1.]. Having already been held captive by humans for many years, he...
Lady Gaga announces Joker 2 date
Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to Todd Phillips’ critically-lauded 2019 film Joker, finally has a release date. Lady Gaga, who is slated to star opposite returning star Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker’s paramour and criminal accomplice Harley Quinn, published a short animated video on Twitter on Thursday featuring two silhouetted figures dancing together along with the release date of Oct. 4, 2024.
Marvel vs. Capcom 2 getting rereleased in arcade cabinet form
Capcom’s beloved crossover fighting game Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes is getting a new rerelease, in arcade cabinet form, thanks to retro arcade specialists Arcade1Up. The arcade cabinet will also include seven other Capcom fighting games based on Marvel Comics characters. Arcade1Up’s Marvel vs. Capcom 2...
