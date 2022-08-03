Read on rrecord.com
Rappahannock Record
Sheriffs’ Reports 08-04-22
Lancaster County Sheriff Patrick McCranie this week reported misdemeanor charges against two individuals. A Lancaster man, 39, was charged July 30 with assault and battery of a family member. A Lancaster woman, 31, was charged July 30 with appearing intoxicated in public. Activity report. July 25: Staff responded to the...
Student charged with assault and theft in Charles county
A student is facing charges for pulling a gun on another student in Charles county. Victim tried to get phone back from suspect, deputies say that's when the second one pulled out a gun.
16-year-old Heritage High shooting suspect sentenced to 10 years
A teenager is being sentenced today, August 5, 2022, nearly a year after he open-fired inside of a Newport News high school.
Police chief charged for allegedly misusing system to find info on local woman
Tom Costello was sworn in as police chief in the City of Richmond in March. He’s on paid leave after being charged with misuse of the LEIN, allegedly to get personal information on a woman...
Deputies ID young woman found dead in Hanover
Officials with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office identified the body found off Winns Church Road on Thursday, July 21 is that of 20-year-old Raquiah Paulette King.
Man sentenced to 56 years for 2020 fatal shooting in Newport News
23-year-old Hampton man Sh'Kise Faizon Cappe was sentenced to a total of 56 years behind bars for first-degree murder, conspiracy and using a firearm in the commission of a felony
Hampton woman's body found near road in Hanover County
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has now positively identified the body of the woman as 20-year-old Raquiah Paulette King, from Hampton.
NBC12
Federal court to take over alleged Richmond shooting plot case
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Chief of Police is defending his assertion that two men from Guatemala were planning a mass shooting in the city on the Fourth of July. “The questions about Dogwood Dell, you have an excellent police department that knows its job and know what it’s doing and took everything in all totality of the circumstances into account and in all probability the target was Dogwood Dell,” said Chief Gerald Smith, Richmond Police Dept.
cbs19news
State charges against mass shooting plot suspects dropped
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- State charges connected to an alleged mass shooting plot at a Virginia Fourth of July event are being dropped. According to WRIC, the Commonwealth filed a motion Wednesday to drop state charges against two suspects in the case because the case is being taken over by federal prosecutors.
Feds arrest Youngstown man accused of making over 2,400 calls to Virginia-based power company
A federal magistrate has ordered a competency evaluation for a man arrested Thursday for making over 2,400 phone calls to a power company based in Virginia.
royalexaminer.com
Front Royal father and son perish in Potomac River drowning
A Front Royal, Va. man and his son drowned Monday afternoon in the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, Md., according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department. According to Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Chris Morris, around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 1, officers were dispatched to...
NBC12
Woman dies in Richmond double shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a deadly double shooting. Officers were called on Thursday to the 4400 block of Forest Hill Avenue around 3:13 p.m. for random gunfire. At the scene, police found a vehicle on West 44th Street that hit the curb and stopped near Forest...
Two Waldorf Houses Struck When Gunshots Ring Out In Quiet Neighborhood: Sheriff
A reckless endangerment report is under investigation in Maryland after gunshots rang out during an early morning incident that saw two area homes struck by bullets, authorities announced. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to the area of Jackson Court...
Police ID 22-year-old woman killed in Henrico
A 22-year-old woman is dead after being shot early Friday morning in the 200 block of Carlstone Court, according to police.
Augusta Free Press
Northumberland County authorities searching for missing teen
The Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 17-year-old male who may need medical assistance. Shaun Mann was last seen at 12:55 p.m. on Monday in Northumberland County. He has a scar under his right eye and a beard. He wears eyeglasses but may have on contacts. He may be traveling in a black, 4-door 2009 Toyota Corolla with a Virginia tag plate number TWX6584.
Seaview Lofts owner to be fined $1K a day until building is fixed, blamed city
The owner of Seaview Lofts, Ben Weinstein, has not showed up for a single court appearance until today, August 5, 2022.
rvahub.com
Arrest Made, Victim Identified in Chamberlayne Avenue Homicide
The Richmond Police Department has charged the suspect in last week’s shooting on Chamberlayne Avenue. Anthony Dandridge, Jr., 21, of Richmond, was arrested on scene by Richmond Police officers. RPD detectives, investigating the Chamberlayne Avenue shooting, have charged Dandridge with second degree murder and use of a firearm in...
Antisemitic flyers distributed in Richmond, organizations see hate spiking in Virginia
Residents in Westover Hills area are speaking out after finding antisemitic flyers in their neighborhood, less than two months after similar materials were distributed in Bon Air.
NBC12
Police identify woman found shot to death in car
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is dead after a shooting that happened in Henrico’s east end early Friday morning. At around 1:43 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Carlstone Court in Highland Springs for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found Zhykierra Zhane Guy,...
Thief driving U-Haul with no license plates steals Airstream camper from Hanover dealership
The sheriff's office said a witness watched someone drive a U-Haul box truck with no license plate down Lewistown Road with the stolen camper in tow the evening of July 29.
