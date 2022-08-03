ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northumberland County, VA

Rappahannock Record

Sheriffs' Reports 08-04-22

Lancaster County Sheriff Patrick McCranie this week reported misdemeanor charges against two individuals. A Lancaster man, 39, was charged July 30 with assault and battery of a family member. A Lancaster woman, 31, was charged July 30 with appearing intoxicated in public. Activity report. July 25: Staff responded to the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Federal court to take over alleged Richmond shooting plot case

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond's Chief of Police is defending his assertion that two men from Guatemala were planning a mass shooting in the city on the Fourth of July. "The questions about Dogwood Dell, you have an excellent police department that knows its job and know what it's doing and took everything in all totality of the circumstances into account and in all probability the target was Dogwood Dell," said Chief Gerald Smith, Richmond Police Dept.
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

State charges against mass shooting plot suspects dropped

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- State charges connected to an alleged mass shooting plot at a Virginia Fourth of July event are being dropped. According to WRIC, the Commonwealth filed a motion Wednesday to drop state charges against two suspects in the case because the case is being taken over by federal prosecutors.
RICHMOND, VA
royalexaminer.com

Front Royal father and son perish in Potomac River drowning

A Front Royal, Va. man and his son drowned Monday afternoon in the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, Md., according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department. According to Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Chris Morris, around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 1, officers were dispatched to...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
NBC12

Woman dies in Richmond double shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a deadly double shooting. Officers were called on Thursday to the 4400 block of Forest Hill Avenue around 3:13 p.m. for random gunfire. At the scene, police found a vehicle on West 44th Street that hit the curb and stopped near Forest...
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Northumberland County authorities searching for missing teen

The Northumberland County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in locating a 17-year-old male who may need medical assistance. Shaun Mann was last seen at 12:55 p.m. on Monday in Northumberland County. He has a scar under his right eye and a beard. He wears eyeglasses but may have on contacts. He may be traveling in a black, 4-door 2009 Toyota Corolla with a Virginia tag plate number TWX6584.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, VA
rvahub.com

Arrest Made, Victim Identified in Chamberlayne Avenue Homicide

The Richmond Police Department has charged the suspect in last week's shooting on Chamberlayne Avenue. Anthony Dandridge, Jr., 21, of Richmond, was arrested on scene by Richmond Police officers. RPD detectives, investigating the Chamberlayne Avenue shooting, have charged Dandridge with second degree murder and use of a firearm in...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Police identify woman found shot to death in car

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is dead after a shooting that happened in Henrico's east end early Friday morning. At around 1:43 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Carlstone Court in Highland Springs for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found Zhykierra Zhane Guy,...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

