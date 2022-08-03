Highway Road Work South Of Superior Starts August 8

Read on mix108.com
WATCH: Paving At Duluth’s Twin Ports Interchange Project Starts
It looks slow, but it's definitely part of the fast progress being made at the Twin Ports Interchange project. Earlier this week, officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation shared video of the start of the paving process on the lanes that will eventually become the northbound side of I-35 within that project area. Surface pavement means that the work crews are done with the below-surface prep in that area.
Three Traffic Deaths Reported in Minnesota Since Friday Afternoon
Undated (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least traffic fatalities in Minnesota since Friday. The most recent deadly incident occurred Saturday evening in the Brainerd lakes area. The State Patrol says the victim was a 26-year-old Akeley man who was fatally injured when a Jeep pulled out in front of his motorcycle as he was traveling south on Highway 371 at Nisswa. His name has not been released.
See The Future Of Superior’s Hammond Avenue
It's a project that most people who travel the roadway have been looking forward to for a long time. And, when it's done - it'll transform the neighborhoods the avenue travels through with a totally different redesign. Superior's Hammond Avenue is scheduled for a major reconstruction project the next two...
17-year-old killed in northern Minnesota crash Saturday
A 17-year-old was killed in a crash in Crow Wing County Saturday morning. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, a Jeep Wrangler was being driven east on Highway 210 at around 9:30 a.m. when it struck a westbound Lincoln MKX near the intersection of County Road 32 in Rabbit Lake Township.
Now I Understand Why Some People in Duluth + Superior Area Quit Riding Motorcycles
My truck has been in the shop for a couple of days and that means my only mode of travel is the motorcycle, a big bummer, I know. As much as I like riding my bike, the last two days have been a true test of my riding skills. I...
WDIO-TV
Driver injured from early morning car incident in Carlton County
On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 4:02 A.M. Carlton County Sheriff’s Office and Fire responded to an incident in Wrenshall Township. A 2017 Nissan Sentra was traveling East on Highway 23 near milepost 324 when it exited the roadway to the left and collided with some trees. The driver of the vehicle was a 23-year-old male.
drydenwire.com
UPDATE: Suspect In Custody Following High-Speed Chase
BARRON/POLK COUNTY -- One person is in custody and authorities are searching for another following a high-speed chase that occurred shortly after midnight Sunday morning that started in Polk County and ended in Barron County, according to a press release from the Cumberland Police Department. Press Release. On 8/6/2022 around...
Duluth-Area Rail Bridge On Highway 2 Near Munger Closed August 5-7
It'll be a short-term closure, but one that will involve a detour. Officials with the Wisconsin Central Ltd (CN) Railroad are alerting the public to some general maintenance work needed on a railroad bridge to the north-west of the Duluth area. Specifically, the work will occur on the top of...
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Duluth Police Department Issues Traffic Advisory For Spirit Valley Days Parade
Summer is flying by and the beginning of August always means a West Duluth tradition! Spirit Valley Days kicks off on Thursday (August 4th) and it will be the start of an amazing weekend. Spirit Valley Days is an annual tradition and this year is no different. The weekend-long event...
FOX 21 Online
Woman Flips Car In Downtown Duluth, Facing Possible DUI Charge
DULUTH, Minn. — A suspected drunken driver is accused of flipping her car in the heart of downtown Duluth, according to the Duluth Police Department. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday near the busy intersection of Lake Avenue and Superior Street. Duluth Police say the 65 year-old woman crossed...
FOX 21 Online
14 Year-Old Boy Dies In Bayfield County Drowning
BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. — On Wednesday a boy went under the water and drowned in Wisconsin, according to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Deep Lake, Town of Hughes, Wisconsin. It was reported that a 14 year-old boy was swimming in the middle...
FOX 21 Online
Person Arrested After Causing Standoff in New Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. – A 35-year-old man is in custody after he caused a standoff with police in Gary New Duluth Saturday morning. Duluth Police say officers responded to a domestic assault call on the 100 block of 96th Avenue West around 8:35 a.m. on August 6. When officers arrived,...
Farmer’s Almanac Releases Official 2022-2023 Winter Predictions
Let me start by saying that you should not get mad at the messenger! The Farmer's Almanac has released their official winter weather predictions for the 2022 to 2023 season. Last winter season was a little bit rough but nothing we aren't used to in the Twin Ports. Winter came after record-breaking heat, as September of 2021 was one of the warmest on record for Duluth.
WDIO-TV
High-risk advisory warning of Dangerous Rip Currents at a local beach
The Duluth Fire Department is issuing a warning for dangerous swimming conditions for Park Point beaches effective immediately and continuing until Monday morning, August 8th, at 10:00 a.m. This warning means that wind and wave conditions can support rip currents. Rip currents are life-threatening to anyone entering the water. The...
Daily Telegram
Superior teen who fired 10 rounds at occupied car to remain at juvenile center
CARLTON — A boy arrested after allegedly firing over 10 rounds at an occupied car will remain at the Arrowhead Juvenile Center after a hearing Friday, Aug. 5. River Ray Schier, 16, of Superior, has been charged with two felony counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon; one felony count of possessing a weapon while under the age of 18; reckless discharge of a weapon within a municipality, a felony; and intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety, also a felony.
cbs3duluth.com
ARGHHH! We head aboard the Tall Ships on Day 2 of the Festival of Sail
TWO HARBORS, MN -- Day 2 of the Festival of Sail kicked off Friday as thousands flocked to the small north shore town of Two Harbors to see the tall ships. If they could stomach the long lines, guests had the opportunity to board the ships themselves. “Most of us...
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Minneapolis Ad Agency Takes Out Own Ad To Save Their View
An ad agency in Minneapolis decided to take matters into their own hands and the outcome is genius! During the pandemic, a ton of people ended up working from home and office buildings all over the United States sat empty and some still do now as people have quit or opted to work from home instead.
