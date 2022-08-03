Read on rrecord.com
VADOC continues canceling visitation for CovidWatchful EyeVirginia State
Rep. Rob Wittman focused on rural healthcare?Watchful EyeMiddlesex County, VA
Omega Protein's fishing contractor reports second dead fish cleanup in Virginia watersWatchful EyeReedville, VA
Major fire in Tappahannock spreading, closes Downing BridgeWatchful EyeTappahannock, VA
Rappahannock Record
Mission Moment slated at Bethel UMC August 28
Bethel and Emmanuel United Methodist churches will sponsor a “Lifechanging” Mission Moment with global child advocate Emmanuel Mohamed Nabieu. The event will begin at 10:15 a.m. August 28 at Bethel UMC, 142 Old Bethel Road, Lancaster. Nabieu is a global child advocate for orphaned and vulnerable children and...
Rappahannock Record
Youth to present workshop show
Nearly 30 youth have been participating in this week’s Lancaster Players Youth Theatre Workshop. Their production of “Law & Order: Fairy Tale Unit,” by Jonathan Rand, will be presented at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 6, at The Playhouse, 361 Chesapeake Drive, White Stone. The show is free.
Rappahannock Record
Artist P. Buckley Moss to visit Mathews Historical Museum
Internationally acclaimed artist P. Buckley Moss will be a guest of the Mathews Historical Museum, 200 Main Street, Mathews, from 4-7 p.m. August 14. She will sign the second in a four-part series of Mathews-centric prints and trivets created exclusively to benefit the museum, reported Alexandra Warhol. This second in the series, “Workhorse of the Bay,” is the depiction of a deadrise, the workboat for the Mathews watermen and….
peninsulachronicle.com
Colonial Williamsburg Set To Relocate Its Windmill
WILLIAMSBURG-One of Colonial Williamsburg’s landmarks is scheduled to be relocated soon. On August 8, Colonial Williamsburg will continue the process of moving its windmill from its current location near the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation Visitor Center to a new site at the intersection of Francis Street and Bucktrout Lane. The...
Rappahannock Record
Lions Club installs officers, presents awards
KILMARNOCK—The Lancaster County Lions Club recently announced its new board for 2022-23. In a ceremony at the Lions annual picnic, retiring president Frank Congel passed the club gavel to incoming president Darrel Longest, reported publicist Jim Ward. Longest thanked Congel for guiding the club through the COVID-19 pandemic for the past three years.
Rappahannock Record
Crowd spins into carnival
After two weather-dampened evenings, the 87th Kilmarnock Volunteer Fire Department Firemen’s Festival welcomed over 1,500 to the Carnival Grounds, 200 Waverly Avenue, Kilmarnock, on Saturday, July 30. According to KVFD Firemen’s Festival president Adam Wood, many of the carnival booths reported unofficial records. The carnival continues through Saturday, August 6, with a grand prize drawing for a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 4X4 Crew Cab pickup at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. It opens at 7 p.m. nightly. Photo by Lisa Hinton-Valdrighi.
Rappahannock Record
Middlesex County Museum to open new exhibit Sunday
A special open house will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, August 7, at the Middlesex County Museum, 777 General Puller Highway, Saluda, for the opening of Middlesex Early Inhabitants. Showcasing fossils and Native American artifacts found in the local waters and soils of Virginia, this family friendly exhibit is...
Rappahannock Record
TriWay Trail group advances master plan
The master plan for a paved walking-and-biking path linking Kilmarnock, Irvington and White Stone was presented Thursday, July 28, to the Lancaster board of supervisors. Offering health, safety and economic benefits region-wide, the 9.5-mile trail would be the first of its kind in the Northern Neck. It would create a linear park and recreational space for families, children, and the elderly to get outdoors, be active and have fun.
Rappahannock Record
Kick it up for charity Sept. 17
The Kiwanis Club of the Northern Neck will host a kickball tournament September 17 at Dream Fields, 1385 Irvington Road, Kilmarnock. “We had a very successful first tournament in 2019 but COVID prevented us from hosting again until this year and are very excited to be able to offer this fundraising opportunity and fun filled day,” said Kara G. Everett. “The tournament will help raise funds that go directly back into the community to support our local youth of Lancaster and Northumberland counties.”
Rappahannock Record
Art in Transit rolls into third year
Representatives from Bay Transit, the public transportation division of Bay Aging, and the RAL Art Center met recently at the RAL Art Center in Kilmarnock to begin planning Art in Transit 2023. RAL executive director Doug Mock also presented a check for $448.75 to Bay Transit director Ken Pollock, closing...
Rappahannock Record
Concerts By The Bay announces new season
Concerts By The Bay recently announced its upcoming season of performances for all audiences. All performances will begin at 3 p.m. at the Harry M. Ward Auditorium, Mathews High School, 9889 Buckley Hall Road, Mathews, reported publicity chairman Karen McNeil. The series will open September 25 with the Richmond Symphony.
Rappahannock Record
Robert Bussell Jr.
COLONIAL BEACH—Robert Bussell Jr. died Friday, July 22, at his home. He was born in Fairfax and received his education in Washington, D.C., and Spotsylvania. He attended New Life Outreach Ministries Church. Robert was preceded in death by his father, Robert Bussell Sr.; and sister, Kristi Ellis. He is...
Rappahannock Record
Linda Marie Small
KILMARNOCK—Linda Marie Small passed away peacefully on July 19, 2022, at the age of 69. She was a valued member of Kilmarnock Baptist Church and loved her church family. She was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, on June 13, 1953. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Marjorie Fortin, and her sister, Diane Pollier.
peninsulachronicle.com
New Ice Cream Shop Sommer Freeze Debuts At Buckroe Beach
HAMPTON—There’s nothing like a warm, seaside breeze on a hot summer day and being able to stop for ice cream or some other fun treat. That’s what Veronica Sommer thought when she was out with her children at Buckroe Beach one day and couldn’t find a place to resolve that craving.
Rappahannock Record
Phyllis Lewis Neal
REEDVILLE—Phyllis Lewis Neal of Richmond, formerly of Reedville, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 12, 2021. Her family and friends will gather for a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 6, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Fleeton. A full obituary appeared in the April 1, 2021,...
Rappahannock Record
LHS band rehearsals begin
Band camp rehearsals for all Lancaster High School Red Devils Marching Band members will be held from 8 a.m. to noon August 8-11 and August 15-18 at LHS, 8815 Mary Ball Road, Lancaster. Those who cannot attend are reminded to notify band director Julia Thompson.
Rappahannock Record
Mildred C. Shelton
KILMARNOCK—Mildred Clingan Shelton, 80, of Kilmarnock died on July 31, 2022. She was a retired bookkeeper. Surviving are her husband of 40 years, Louis D. Shelton; a son, Billy Harcum “Jenny” of Hilton Head, S.C.; a daughter, Karen Zongolowicz of Chesapeake; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Graveside...
Another John Hinckley Concert Is Canned Six Hours After He Announces It
Well, that didn’t last long. John Hinckley, who attempted to kill President Ronald Reagan more than four decades ago, announced around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday that he would be playing a free concert at the Williamsburg Regional Library theater, only to have the library cancel the event by that evening. The Virginia library released a statement at 5:30 p.m. saying that it had received “hostile comments through chat and email” after the announcement, making it evident that hosting the concert “would be disruptive to library operations.” Hinckley, who was released from all government restrictions in June and has tried to kick-start a career as a musician, has had many of his events canceled, including the debut concert of his “Redemption Tour.” A frustrated Hinckley tweeted that the library is the fourth venue to cancel on him, and previously wrote that he is “looking for a music venue that won’t cave when there’s backlash.”Read it at Richmond Times-Dispatch
Rappahannock Record
Glenn Lee Steel
WHITE STONE—Glenn Lee Steel, 81, of White Stone died July 27, 2022. He was the widower of June H. Steel. He was a waterman and enjoyed being an outdoorsman, hunting, fishing, crabbing and gill netting. Surviving are his five children, Steve Hinson (Vicki) of White Stone, Amy Langford (Larry)...
Local scholarship program shows students ‘We Believe in Your Child Too’
A local non-profit is providing scholarships to area students, with the hope that one day those students will invest their gifts back into the community.
