Well, that didn’t last long. John Hinckley, who attempted to kill President Ronald Reagan more than four decades ago, announced around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday that he would be playing a free concert at the Williamsburg Regional Library theater, only to have the library cancel the event by that evening. The Virginia library released a statement at 5:30 p.m. saying that it had received “hostile comments through chat and email” after the announcement, making it evident that hosting the concert “would be disruptive to library operations.” Hinckley, who was released from all government restrictions in June and has tried to kick-start a career as a musician, has had many of his events canceled, including the debut concert of his “Redemption Tour.” A frustrated Hinckley tweeted that the library is the fourth venue to cancel on him, and previously wrote that he is “looking for a music venue that won’t cave when there’s backlash.”Read it at Richmond Times-Dispatch

WILLIAMSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO