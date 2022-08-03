Read on rrecord.com
Rappahannock Record
TriWay Trail group advances master plan
The master plan for a paved walking-and-biking path linking Kilmarnock, Irvington and White Stone was presented Thursday, July 28, to the Lancaster board of supervisors. Offering health, safety and economic benefits region-wide, the 9.5-mile trail would be the first of its kind in the Northern Neck. It would create a linear park and recreational space for families, children, and the elderly to get outdoors, be active and have fun.
Rappahannock Record
Youth to present workshop show
Nearly 30 youth have been participating in this week’s Lancaster Players Youth Theatre Workshop. Their production of “Law & Order: Fairy Tale Unit,” by Jonathan Rand, will be presented at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 6, at The Playhouse, 361 Chesapeake Drive, White Stone. The show is free.
Rappahannock Record
Crab Festival tickets on sale
The Irvington Crab Festival will be held from 4-8 p.m. September 17 at the Irvington Town Commons, 98 King Carter Drive, Irvington. The menu includes crabs, barbecue, hot dogs and soft drinks. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Adult tickets are $60 per person, $75 after August 17....
Rappahannock Record
Middlesex County Museum to open new exhibit Sunday
A special open house will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, August 7, at the Middlesex County Museum, 777 General Puller Highway, Saluda, for the opening of Middlesex Early Inhabitants. Showcasing fossils and Native American artifacts found in the local waters and soils of Virginia, this family friendly exhibit is...
Rappahannock Record
Crowd spins into carnival
After two weather-dampened evenings, the 87th Kilmarnock Volunteer Fire Department Firemen’s Festival welcomed over 1,500 to the Carnival Grounds, 200 Waverly Avenue, Kilmarnock, on Saturday, July 30. According to KVFD Firemen’s Festival president Adam Wood, many of the carnival booths reported unofficial records. The carnival continues through Saturday, August 6, with a grand prize drawing for a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 4X4 Crew Cab pickup at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. It opens at 7 p.m. nightly. Photo by Lisa Hinton-Valdrighi.
Rappahannock Record
Nancy Travers signs off to listeners after nearly 40 years on the airwaves
There are probably very few people who truly fulfill their destiny and purpose and work the career they are born to do. Nancy Travers, however, is one of those very few. After nearly 40 years of speaking to listeners in the Hampton Roads, the Outer Banks, the greater Richmond area, and of course, the Northern Neck, she will leave behind a legacy of serving communities with dedication to providing news, music and a smile listeners could hear through their radio speakers each and every morning.
Rappahannock Record
Artist P. Buckley Moss to visit Mathews Historical Museum
Internationally acclaimed artist P. Buckley Moss will be a guest of the Mathews Historical Museum, 200 Main Street, Mathews, from 4-7 p.m. August 14. She will sign the second in a four-part series of Mathews-centric prints and trivets created exclusively to benefit the museum, reported Alexandra Warhol. This second in the series, “Workhorse of the Bay,” is the depiction of a deadrise, the workboat for the Mathews watermen and….
Rappahannock Record
Lions Club installs officers, presents awards
KILMARNOCK—The Lancaster County Lions Club recently announced its new board for 2022-23. In a ceremony at the Lions annual picnic, retiring president Frank Congel passed the club gavel to incoming president Darrel Longest, reported publicist Jim Ward. Longest thanked Congel for guiding the club through the COVID-19 pandemic for the past three years.
Rappahannock Record
Progress reports paint a rosy picture for ongoing Lancaster County projects
LANCASTER—The Lancaster board of supervisors on Thursday, July 28, received progress reports on several ongoing projects. According to programs manager Travis Pittman, construction on the middle school to elementary school conversion continues on schedule at the Lancaster County Public Schools property on School Street in Kilmarnock. The Early Childhood...
Rappahannock Record
Lancaster approves 18.5-acre solar facility off Old Salem Road
LANCASTER—The Lancaster board of supervisors on Thursday, July 28, approved the 3-megawatt Sandale solar facility, 4-1. The 18.5-acre project is on a 58-acre parcel off of Old Salem Road and includes 13 acres of vegetative buffers and setbacks and 27 acres fronting Old Salem Road that will remain in agriculture or silvicultural.
Rappahannock Record
Book Club plans meet and greet
Bethel United Methodist Church will sponsor the Bethel Brown Bag Book Bunch (5 B’s) Book Club and urges readers to bring a bag lunch for a discussion with local author, Larry Adams, about his book, Sounds of Summit. The discussion will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. September 22...
Rappahannock Record
Lancaster by the Bay Chamber announces new executive director
The Lancaster by the Bay Chamber of Commerce board recently announced the selection of Sydney Moss Walters as its new executive director, effective August 8. A native of Lancaster County and graduate of Radford University, with a degree in communications, public relations and marketing, Walters is a great choice for the executive director role, said Anne Paparella, who recently resigned the position.
Rappahannock Record
Concerts By The Bay announces new season
Concerts By The Bay recently announced its upcoming season of performances for all audiences. All performances will begin at 3 p.m. at the Harry M. Ward Auditorium, Mathews High School, 9889 Buckley Hall Road, Mathews, reported publicity chairman Karen McNeil. The series will open September 25 with the Richmond Symphony.
Rappahannock Record
Mission Moment slated at Bethel UMC August 28
Bethel and Emmanuel United Methodist churches will sponsor a “Lifechanging” Mission Moment with global child advocate Emmanuel Mohamed Nabieu. The event will begin at 10:15 a.m. August 28 at Bethel UMC, 142 Old Bethel Road, Lancaster. Nabieu is a global child advocate for orphaned and vulnerable children and...
Rappahannock Record
Linda Marie Small
KILMARNOCK—Linda Marie Small passed away peacefully on July 19, 2022, at the age of 69. She was a valued member of Kilmarnock Baptist Church and loved her church family. She was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, on June 13, 1953. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Marjorie Fortin, and her sister, Diane Pollier.
Rappahannock Record
Glenn Lee Steel
WHITE STONE—Glenn Lee Steel, 81, of White Stone died July 27, 2022. He was the widower of June H. Steel. He was a waterman and enjoyed being an outdoorsman, hunting, fishing, crabbing and gill netting. Surviving are his five children, Steve Hinson (Vicki) of White Stone, Amy Langford (Larry)...
Rappahannock Record
Arthur R. Holmes
KING GEORGE—Arthur Randolph Holmes of King George died Saturday, July 23, at Henrico Doctors Hospital in Richmond. He was born on September 10, 1937, to the late Richard Holmes and Mary Holmes of Rappahannock Academy. Arthur was raised in Rappahannock Academy and attended school in Caroline County. He was...
Rappahannock Record
Mildred C. Shelton
KILMARNOCK—Mildred Clingan Shelton, 80, of Kilmarnock died on July 31, 2022. She was a retired bookkeeper. Surviving are her husband of 40 years, Louis D. Shelton; a son, Billy Harcum “Jenny” of Hilton Head, S.C.; a daughter, Karen Zongolowicz of Chesapeake; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Graveside...
Rappahannock Record
Teagan Mullins earns Eagle Scout rank
Teagan Mullins was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout on July 16 at Bethany United Methodist Church in Reedville. Eagle Scout is the highest leadership rank in the Boy Scouts of America (BSA). Only five percent of all boys who join Scouting and a tenth of 1% of all boys this age in the U.S. attain the Eagle Rank. Eagle Scouts are found in much higher percentages among astronauts, in the military and military academies, and in Congress.
Rappahannock Record
Clara H. Bryant
CALLAO—Clara H. Bryant of Callao went home to be with the Lord on July 21, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Bryant; her parents, Nellie and Gerald Headley; sisters, Ruth Smither (Carlie), Geraldine Evans (Carroll), Doris Labin (Ed) and Norma Kines (John); brother, Gerald Headley (Charlotte); and brother-in-law, Paul Jones Sr.
