Read on rrecord.com
Related
Deputies ID young woman found dead in Hanover
Officials with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office identified the body found off Winns Church Road on Thursday, July 21 is that of 20-year-old Raquiah Paulette King.
Hampton woman's body found near road in Hanover County
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has now positively identified the body of the woman as 20-year-old Raquiah Paulette King, from Hampton.
Stolen Motorcycle Recovered In Maryland During Special Enforcement Detail
Police in Maryland on a special patrol got more than they bargained for when they busted a rider driving a stolen motorcycle, authorities announced. Washington, DC resident Darrell Allen Davidson, 35, was busted on the stolen ride by members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office during a planned safety and speed enforcement operation on Budds Creek Road.
Man sentenced to 56 years for 2020 fatal shooting in Newport News
23-year-old Hampton man Sh'Kise Faizon Cappe was sentenced to a total of 56 years behind bars for first-degree murder, conspiracy and using a firearm in the commission of a felony
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
16-year-old Heritage High shooting suspect sentenced to 10 years
A teenager is being sentenced today, August 5, 2022, nearly a year after he open-fired inside of a Newport News high school.
Student charged with assault and theft in Charles county
A student is facing charges for pulling a gun on another student in Charles county. Victim tried to get phone back from suspect, deputies say that's when the second one pulled out a gun.
Bay Net
One Flown Out After Early Morning Stabbing In Hughesville
HUGHESVILLE, Md. – On August 4, at approximately 5:25 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a stabbing on Cloverleaf Court. When emergency personnel arrived, they discovered a male suffering from multiple stab wounds to his face. EMS requested a MEDEVAC due to the serious injuries. MSPAC Trooper...
NBC12
Woman dies in Richmond double shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a deadly double shooting. Officers were called on Thursday to the 4400 block of Forest Hill Avenue around 3:13 p.m. for random gunfire. At the scene, police found a vehicle on West 44th Street that hit the curb and stopped near Forest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of July 25, 2022 – July 31, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,543 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-42809. On July 26, 2022, Deputy Kwitowski responded to the 6200 block of Long...
Bout Of Jealousy Leads To Shooting During Domestic-Related Incident In Waldorf: Sheriff
A domestic-related incident involving a convicted felon who answered the door of a friend’s house in Maryland while brandishing a handgun led to a shooting that hospitalized one, authorities said. Waldorf resident Jonathan Blades, 38, is facing multiple charges after allegedly shooting someone at approximately 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday,...
Caroline Sheriff’s Office attempting to identify car burglar
The sheriff's office said the burglar broke into several cars at the County Recreational Park on Devil's Three Jump Road around 5:30 p.m. while events were being held at the park. The office said the suspect broke into the cars by smashing the windows, and proceeded to steal items from inside the cars.
Two Waldorf Houses Struck When Gunshots Ring Out In Quiet Neighborhood: Sheriff
A reckless endangerment report is under investigation in Maryland after gunshots rang out during an early morning incident that saw two area homes struck by bullets, authorities announced. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to the area of Jackson Court...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thief driving U-Haul with no license plates steals Airstream camper from Hanover dealership
The sheriff's office said a witness watched someone drive a U-Haul box truck with no license plate down Lewistown Road with the stolen camper in tow the evening of July 29.
Police K9 Team In Bryans Road Leads To Apprehension Of Wanted Suspect Hiding Under Car: Sheriff
A wanted man in Maryland was tracked down by a police K9 unit after being busted with an illegal weapon and an alleged harassment incident, authorities announced. District Heights resident Kemani Rhodes, 21, who had been wanted for first-degree assault in Prince George’s, is facing new charges in Charles County after being apprehended following an incident in Bryans Road last month.
Police chief charged for allegedly misusing system to find info on local woman
Tom Costello was sworn in as police chief in the City of Richmond in March. He’s on paid leave after being charged with misuse of the LEIN, allegedly to get personal information on a woman...
22-year-old woman found shot dead in car in Highland Springs identified, investigation ongoing
Henrico Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Carlstone Court in Highland Springs around 1:45 a.m. Friday. Once on scene, officers found the body of a woman who had been shot in the passenger seat of a car.
rvahub.com
Arrest Made, Victim Identified in Chamberlayne Avenue Homicide
The Richmond Police Department has charged the suspect in last week’s shooting on Chamberlayne Avenue. Anthony Dandridge, Jr., 21, of Richmond, was arrested on scene by Richmond Police officers. RPD detectives, investigating the Chamberlayne Avenue shooting, have charged Dandridge with second degree murder and use of a firearm in...
Rappahannock Record
Northumberland County Circuit Court Report
HEATHSVILLE—The Northumberland County Circuit Court convened for term day Tuesday, July 26, with the Hon. Judge R. Michael McKenney presiding. In the case of Carlos Parker of Heathsville, charged with possession of a weapon as a felon, a trial was set for August 23. In the case of Dere’onta...
Man arrested after VB ShotSpotter alerts police about shots fired Tuesday night
Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 4:20 p.m. on August 2 in the 6000 block of Margate Avenue.
NBC12
Police identify woman found shot to death in car
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is dead after a shooting that happened in Henrico’s east end early Friday morning. At around 1:43 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Carlstone Court in Highland Springs for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found Zhykierra Zhane Guy,...
Comments / 0