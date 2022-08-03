After A Rocky Relationship With The Public, One D.C. Government Agency Is Breaking Up

Read on dcist.com
'Loudmouth' Capitol rioter convicted after rough day in Jan. 6 jury trial
WASHINGTON — A Tennessee man and self-described "loudmouth," who filmed himself screaming "WE IN THIS B----" as he stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, had a difficult time explaining his actions this week to a jury. Matthew Bledsoe, of Memphis, was convicted Thursday on a felony count...
Housing Program HOPE Receives More Than $550K in Grants
State Sen. Tim Kearney at a check grant presentation to HOPE. The Foundation for Delaware County announced that the Housing Opportunities Program for Equity (HOPE) has received two grants to help it continue to respond to the COVID-19 crisis and to determine the barriers still in place preventing safe and equitable housing in Delaware County.
Washington Examiner
Twenty-two states sue Biden administration over transgender rule for school lunch program
Twenty-two states sued the Biden administration for requiring states participating in the federal school lunch program to include gender identity and sexual orientation as protected under the definition of "sex" in Title IX . The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee, alleges...
Video appears to show migrants led from bus to DC church, located steps away from U.S. Capitol
EXCLUSIVE: Footage from video shot Friday appears to show several migrants entering St. Peter's Catholic Church in Washington, D.C., as busloads of individuals who entered America illegally continue to arrive in the nation's capital. Taken just feet away from an entrance to the church Friday, the video, obtained first by...
RELATED PEOPLE
Four 'corporate landlords' engaged in 15,000 evictions despite CDC moratorium, House report says
During the Covid pandemic, The Siegel Group, a Las Vegas-based real estate firm, told staff members to force tenants out of its properties through such coercive tactics as removing air conditioners, calling a child protection agency without cause and threatening eviction despite a federal moratorium, congressional investigators say in a report published Wednesday.
Capitol rioter Guy Reffitt gets longest Jan. 6 sentence, but no terrorism enhancement
WASHINGTON — A Donald Trump fan from Texas who tried to storm the U.S. Capitol while armed with a gun was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison on Monday after a judge denied the Justice Department's request for a "terrorism enhancement" that would have resulted in a lengthier prison sentence.
bloomberglaw.com
Mountain Valley Pipeline Shield in Manchin Deal Raises Hackles
Manchin pressing agencies to approve Mountain Valley Pipeline. Sen. Joe Manchin’s legislative deal to press the Biden administration to approve the Mountain Valley Pipeline and make sure appeals avoid a court that has struck down the project’s permits is unusual and could face legal challenges, energy analysts said.
Rep. McMorris Rodgers readies for town hall, fights dam breaching
(The Center Square) - Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, invites area residents to a town hall next week for a dialogue about current events and issues of importance to them. “A Conversation with Cathy” takes place from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the Centennial...
POLITICO
Clinton FDA chief to lead review of agency food, tobacco programs
— Clinton-era FDA commissioner Jane Henney to lead Reagan-Udall review of FDA’s food safety and tobacco programs. — HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra declares monkeypox a public health emergency. — Senate Democrats’ drug pricing proposal could receive a ruling from the chamber’s parliamentarian as soon as Friday ahead of weekend...
