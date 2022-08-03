Read on www.streetinsider.com
Related
StreetInsider.com
Carvana Co. (CVNA) Shares Jump Despite Missing Analyst Estimates
Online vehicle e-commerce platform Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) is up 34% Friday despite its lackluster second-quarter earnings report, which missed ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Rocket Companies (RKT) Slides On Earnings, Revenue Miss
Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) reported earnings aftermarket Thursday, sending its shares lower during Friday's session. The company missed earnings and ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
oOh!media (OML:AU) PT Lowered to AUD1.40 at Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse analyst Matthew Nicholas ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Nomura/Instinet Upgrades Sino-American Silicon Products (5483:TT) to Buy
Nomura/Instinet analyst Donnie Teng upgraded ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
IN THIS ARTICLE
StreetInsider.com
CFRA Downgrades AES Corp. (AES) to Hold
CFRA downgraded AES Corp. (NYSE: AES) from Buy to Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Forma Therapeutics Holdings (FMTX) Misses Q2 EPS by 11c
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Forma Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ: FMTX) reported Q2 EPS of ($1.10), $0.11 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.99). Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $0 . For earnings history and...
StreetInsider.com
Nio (NIO) Incorporates Mobile Tech Subsidiary
William Li, Nio’s co-founder and CEO, told Nio (NYSE: NIO) users on July 28 that the company would develop and ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) (BRK-B) Reports $6,315 of Operating Earnings/share, revenue of $76.2B
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) reported Q1 EPS of -$29,754 per A share or -$19.84 per B share, and $6,315/A share of operating earnings, vs. the analyst estimate of $4,756.84. Revenue for the quarter came in at $76.18 billion versus the consensus estimate of $73.71 billion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
StreetInsider.com
Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Misses Q2 EPS by 85c
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cinemark Holdings (NYSE: CNK) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.61), $0.85 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $744.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $735.33 million.
StreetInsider.com
Orthofix International (OFIX) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c; Lowers Guidance
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Orthofix International (NASDAQ: OFIX) reported Q2 EPS of $0.08, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $118.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $118.25 million.
StreetInsider.com
Credit Suisse Upgrades Thai Oil (TOP:TB) (TOIPY) to Outperform
Credit Suisse analyst Paworamon Suvarnatemee ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Ocugen (OCGN) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.09), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.08). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Ocugen (OCGN) click here.
StreetInsider.com
Aeon Co., Ltd (8267:JP) (AONNY) PT Lowered to JPY2,500 at Nomura/Instinet
Nomura/Instinet analyst Hisahiro Yamaoka lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Myer Holdings Ltd. (MYR:AU) (MYRSY) PT Raised to AUD0.45 at CLSA
CLSA analyst Mark Wade raised the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
News Corp (NWS:AU) (NWSA) PT Lowered to AUD38 at Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse analyst Entcho Raykovski ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
MoneyGram (MGI) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI) reported Q2 EPS of $0.09, $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $329.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $325.3 million.
StreetInsider.com
Marine Products (MPX) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend; 4.8% Yield
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Marine Products (NYSE: MPX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, or $0.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 9, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
StreetInsider.com
U. S. Well Services (USWS) Announces 1-for-6 Reverse Stock Split
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) ("USWS" or the "Company") today announced it is executing a reverse stock split, effective August 4, 2022. Holders of the Company's Class A common stock will receive 1 post-split share for every 6 pre-split shares of Class A common stock. The reverse stock split will not modify any rights or preferences of the Company's stockholders, nor will it alter any stockholders' percentage interest in the Company. No fractional shares of Class A common stock will be issued as a result of the reverse stock split. Stockholders of record who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional share will receive one full share of post-split Class A common stock. The reverse stock split is primarily intended to bring the company into compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for maintaining its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Company's Class A common stock will continue to be traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol USWS and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on Friday, August 5, 2022 under a new CUSIP number 91274U 309.
StreetInsider.com
KLA Corporation (KLAC) Declares $1.30 Quarterly Dividend; 1.3% Yield
KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share, or $5.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on August 15, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of August 12, 2022. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.3 percent. For...
StreetInsider.com
Perimeter Solutions (PRM) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c, Revenues Miss
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM) reported Q2 EPS of $0.04, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $101 million versus the consensus estimate of $105.22 million.
Comments / 0