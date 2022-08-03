Toney and Spencer breakdown on the Florida Gators’ defense for this fall

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -They say everybody’s working for the weekend, but if you play college football, you’re working for Sept. 3 and beyond. The Gators are now three days into fall camp, but Florida still has nearly a month before kickoff, so the emphasis in camp is on practicing the right way so you play the right way.

