Toney and Spencer breakdown on the Florida Gators’ defense for this fall

Read on www.gatorcountry.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office reopening substation in Keystone HeightsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most FamousL. CaneGainesville, FL
Related
Gators HC Billy Napier Explains Decision to Bring Back DT Chris Thomas Jr.
The Florida Gators brought back defensive tackle Chris Thomas after initially leaving him off of the roster following the spring.
Billy Napier Provides First Gators Fall Camp Injury Report
Florida head coach Billy Napier shares the first update on injuries across the Florida Gators' roster in fall camp.
'You'll see five defensive backs on the field a good amount for us': Toney, Torrence detail UF's secondary
Florida’s 2022 defensive backfield sports a mix of seasoned veterans and talented – albeit unproven – young prospects. With questions of depth surrounding Florida’s trenches, the secondary could easily prove to be the Gators’ strong suit. The group has been discussed plenty throughout the first...
WCJB
Gator secondary a potential strength this fall
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -They say everybody’s working for the weekend, but if you play college football, you’re working for Sept. 3 and beyond. The Gators are now three days into fall camp, but Florida still has nearly a month before kickoff, so the emphasis in camp is on practicing the right way so you play the right way.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida Gators EDGE Commit TJ Searcy Shuts Down Recruitment, ‘I’m Locked In'
Florida Gators defensive line commit TJ Searcy had plenty of positive energy when catching up with AllGators at Friday Night Lights.
Tomahawk Nation
Samuel Singleton Jr. commits to Florida State
Four-star RB Samuel Singleton has committed to Florida State. Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles 2023 recruiting class has added another nice bluechip recruit on the rec trail with his commitment. Running back is a big position of need for FSU and the ‘Noles got one of the best the state has to offer.
Gator Country
Mike Holloway signs 10-year contract extension
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Fresh off three national championships this season, Florida track and field and cross country head coach Mike Holloway has agreed to a contract extension that keeps him at UF for the next 10 years, athletic director Scott Stricklin announced on Thursday. The deal places him among...
Ricky Pearsall, transfer from Arizona State, looks to make mark
When Florida took the field for opening day of training camp on Wednesday, it was the first official day for Ricky Pearsall in a Gators uniform. Pearsall, a wide receiver, transferred from Arizona State in the off-season. But because he announced the transfer in May, he missed Florida’s Spring Game....
RELATED PEOPLE
WCJB
A Buchholz High School student designs a new video game
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An interest in video games that began early childhood led Buchholz High School junior, Noah Hunter, to create his own game design company named Raptor Studios. Less than a year into founding the company, Hunter has released his first major game. “The name of the game...
This Is Florida's Best College Town
Far & Wide found the best college town in every state.
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Gainesville Native Joins Butler Enterprises as Director of Marketing
Butler Enterprises, the largest retail center in North Central Florida, announced in a press release Tuesday that Ashley Bryant joined the leadership team as Director of Marketing. Ashley is responsible for planning and executing marketing strategies to drive growth and foot traffic to the shopping center’s 150-plus retail and dining establishments.
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis makes several appointments made to school trustee board
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis is also announcing new appointments, for the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind Board of Trustees, and some have ties to North Central Florida. The governor named Christine Chapman, Ralph Hadley, Owen McCaul, and Thomas Zavelson to the board. Zavelson is a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mycbs4.com
UF Health Shands CEO Ed Jimenez resigned
Gainesville — This is a developing story, which will be updated. After questions from CBS4, a UF Health Spokesperson shares Shands CEO Ed Jimenez resigned on July 8th. UF Health has not explained why Jimenez resigned. CBS4 requested a copy of the resignation letter Jimenez submitted, and a UF Health spokesperson refused that request.
WCJB
New UF Health Shands interim CEO named after CEO resigns
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health Shand’s CEO has stepped down and a new interim CEO is taking his place. UF Health officials confirm CEO Ed Jimenez submitted his resignation on July 8. James J. Kelly Jr., senior vice president and chief financial officer for UF Health Shands, has been named interim CEO.
WCJB
Gainesville man suffered minor injuries in a crash in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a man from Gainesville suffered minor injuries in a crash in Alachua County Thursday afternoon. Troopers say a pickup truck hit the side of a sedan a little after 1 p.m. on 39th Ave near the I-75 interchange. The driver of the truck...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Breakfast in Gainesville, FL — 20 Top Places!
Gainesville is a gorgeous metropolis in the northern region of the sun-kissed state of Florida. It has an impressive selection of spectacular breakfast joints, perfect for a memorable culinary tour. Try mouth-watering sweet treats, like fruit parfaits, topping-loaded french toasts, buttermilk pancakes, delectable crepes, and more. Opt for savorier dishes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV approves zoning, density ordinances 4-3
After five hours of public comment, the Gainesville City Commission voted Thursday night to approve three ordinances that will combine four single-family zoning categories into a unified zoning category allowing higher density and multifamily units. The split votes came just before midnight with each ending 4-3 with Commissioners Desmon Duncan-Walker,...
WCJB
Florida Army National Guard will host a departure ceremony at the Camp Blanding joint training center
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a departure ceremony for the 2nd infantry battalion and 3rd cavalry squadron 54th security force assistance brigade on Friday. The event is hosted by the Florida Army National Guard. The ceremony will start at 2 pm. It will be held at the Camp...
WCTV
Magbanua transported to state prison, begins serving life sentence in Dan Markel’s murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Department of Corrections records show that Katherine Magbanua has now been booked into state prison to begin serving a life sentence in the murder of FSU professor Dan Markel. Magbanua was picked up from the Leon County Jail at 3:03 a.m. Thursday, Leon County court...
WCJB
Firefighters rescue mom and several pups from fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A dog and her eight puppies are recovering after Gainesville and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews saved them from a fire. Gainesville Fire Rescue workers say the fire happened at a home on Southeast 24th Drive. The dog and the puppies were treated for smoke inhalation...
Comments / 0