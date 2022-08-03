ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Toney and Spencer breakdown on the Florida Gators’ defense for this fall

By Andrew Spivey
Gator Country
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.gatorcountry.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Gator secondary a potential strength this fall

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -They say everybody’s working for the weekend, but if you play college football, you’re working for Sept. 3 and beyond. The Gators are now three days into fall camp, but Florida still has nearly a month before kickoff, so the emphasis in camp is on practicing the right way so you play the right way.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
Tomahawk Nation

Samuel Singleton Jr. commits to Florida State

Four-star RB Samuel Singleton has committed to Florida State. Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles 2023 recruiting class has added another nice bluechip recruit on the rec trail with his commitment. Running back is a big position of need for FSU and the ‘Noles got one of the best the state has to offer.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Gator Country

Mike Holloway signs 10-year contract extension

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Fresh off three national championships this season, Florida track and field and cross country head coach Mike Holloway has agreed to a contract extension that keeps him at UF for the next 10 years, athletic director Scott Stricklin announced on Thursday. The deal places him among...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Moore
WCJB

A Buchholz High School student designs a new video game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An interest in video games that began early childhood led Buchholz High School junior, Noah Hunter, to create his own game design company named Raptor Studios. Less than a year into founding the company, Hunter has released his first major game. “The name of the game...
GAINESVILLE, FL
guidetogreatergainesville.com

Gainesville Native Joins Butler Enterprises as Director of Marketing

Butler Enterprises, the largest retail center in North Central Florida, announced in a press release Tuesday that Ashley Bryant joined the leadership team as Director of Marketing. Ashley is responsible for planning and executing marketing strategies to drive growth and foot traffic to the shopping center’s 150-plus retail and dining establishments.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gov. DeSantis makes several appointments made to school trustee board

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis is also announcing new appointments, for the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind Board of Trustees, and some have ties to North Central Florida. The governor named Christine Chapman, Ralph Hadley, Owen McCaul, and Thomas Zavelson to the board. Zavelson is a...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators#American Football#College Football#The Florida Gators
mycbs4.com

UF Health Shands CEO Ed Jimenez resigned

Gainesville — This is a developing story, which will be updated. After questions from CBS4, a UF Health Spokesperson shares Shands CEO Ed Jimenez resigned on July 8th. UF Health has not explained why Jimenez resigned. CBS4 requested a copy of the resignation letter Jimenez submitted, and a UF Health spokesperson refused that request.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

New UF Health Shands interim CEO named after CEO resigns

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health Shand’s CEO has stepped down and a new interim CEO is taking his place. UF Health officials confirm CEO Ed Jimenez submitted his resignation on July 8. James J. Kelly Jr., senior vice president and chief financial officer for UF Health Shands, has been named interim CEO.
GAINESVILLE, FL
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Gainesville, FL — 20 Top Places!

Gainesville is a gorgeous metropolis in the northern region of the sun-kissed state of Florida. It has an impressive selection of spectacular breakfast joints, perfect for a memorable culinary tour. Try mouth-watering sweet treats, like fruit parfaits, topping-loaded french toasts, buttermilk pancakes, delectable crepes, and more. Opt for savorier dishes...
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
mainstreetdailynews.com

GNV approves zoning, density ordinances 4-3

After five hours of public comment, the Gainesville City Commission voted Thursday night to approve three ordinances that will combine four single-family zoning categories into a unified zoning category allowing higher density and multifamily units. The split votes came just before midnight with each ending 4-3 with Commissioners Desmon Duncan-Walker,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Firefighters rescue mom and several pups from fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A dog and her eight puppies are recovering after Gainesville and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews saved them from a fire. Gainesville Fire Rescue workers say the fire happened at a home on Southeast 24th Drive. The dog and the puppies were treated for smoke inhalation...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy