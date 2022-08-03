Wildfire Season has begun and there are three major fires burning in the Columbia Basin so we are expecting widespread smoke and haze for the entire region. Add to that breezy and gusty winds causing patchy blowing dust. There is a wind advisory for the Kittitas Valley until 11 pm tonight NW winds 20-35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. Winds elsewhere 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Low temperatures tonight in the upper 40s and 50s.

KITTITAS, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO