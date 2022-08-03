Read on www.nbcrightnow.com
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Widespread Haze and Smoke Tonight...Wind Advisory For The Kittitas Valley
Wildfire Season has begun and there are three major fires burning in the Columbia Basin so we are expecting widespread smoke and haze for the entire region. Add to that breezy and gusty winds causing patchy blowing dust. There is a wind advisory for the Kittitas Valley until 11 pm tonight NW winds 20-35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. Winds elsewhere 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Low temperatures tonight in the upper 40s and 50s.
nbcrightnow.com
Latest: Cow Canyon Fire Now A Type 2 Team Blaze
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire has transitioned from a Type 3 to a Type 2 team fire. This means fire crews can seek help from a larger area of the pacific northwest, rather than just Washington state. As a Type 2 team fire incident command has also combined...
nbcrightnow.com
Heat, dry conditions prompt Yakima County outdoor burn ban
High temperatures, dry conditions and limited availability of water have prompted Yakima County’s Fire Marshal to declare a countywide burn ban effective Friday. The ban on outdoor burning includes all recreational fires in unincorporated areas of the county, according to a county news release. “It is our hope that...
nbcrightnow.com
Fire Evacuation Level 3 Issued For Manastash Area
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office is expanding evacuation areas due to the Cow Canyon fire. A LEVEL 3: LEAVE NOW order has been issued for all residents south and west of the Umptanum Rd/Shushkin Rd intersection. A LEVEL 2: BE READY order has been issued for all...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcrightnow.com
Community Mourns Local Artist
RICHLAND, Wash. - Becky Brice, a well-known artist who ran the Wet Palette Studio in Richland, died earlier this week due to liver failure. At 41-years-old, Becky was best known in the community as a lively, energetic watercolor teacher. As both an entrepreneur and an artist, Becky taught thousands of...
nbcrightnow.com
Level 3 evacuations ordered around Cow Canyon Fire
NACHES, Wash. — UPDATE: 4:00 a.m. Fire now 1,500 acres and is currently 0% contained. The brush, grass, and timber fire is threatening 50 residences, but so far no structures have been lost. Ground and air crews will continue battling the blaze around its flanks, in the hopes of...
nbcrightnow.com
Semi Overturns, Spills Beans, Highway Now Reopen
PROSSER, Wash.- UPDATE: 10:30 a.m. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson, only one minor injury resulted from the accident. No one was transported to the hospital. SR 221 is open again, but expect delays if travelling in the area, as road crews are alternating lanes of traffic through...
nbcrightnow.com
Wheat field burns near Pasco
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - A vegetation fire burned about ten acres before it was knocked down south of Selph Landing on August 3. Wheat stubble had caught fire, but Franklin County Fire District 3 reports early crews and a farmer with a disk were able to quickly knock down the fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcrightnow.com
Lind Fire fully contained after destroying several homes, seriously injured firefighter recovering
LIND, Wash. - After destroying 14 structures Thursday, the Adams County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said the Lind Fire is now fully contained. ACSO said the firefighter who was airlifted to Spokane is now home with his family and recovering. Local crews are mopping up and monitoring hot spots. Last Updated:...
nbcrightnow.com
Viral deer disease returns to Goldendale area
GOLDENDALE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed deer around Goldendale are being affected by the viral infection known as AHD, or adenovirus hemorrhagic disease. It only affects members of the deer family. The first AHD outbreak in the state was during summer 2017, also around...
nbcrightnow.com
All evacuations lifted for Lind Fire after destroying six homes
LIND, Wash. - In a statewide briefing, DNR officials said the Lind Fire is not yet contained but is "looking really good." DNR said firefighting progress is moving in the right direction and they are optimistic that there will be no more damage to structures. Last Updated: August 5 at...
nbcrightnow.com
Oregon State Patrol Stops "Cars"
OREGON.- An Oregon State Patrol Trooper received a complaint Thursday morning regarding two cars racing and cutting each other off. The description of the cars made them easy to find. One was "Lightning McQueen" and the other "Dinoco" from the film Cars. The Trooper pulled "Lightning McQueen" over for following...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcrightnow.com
Hit And Run Causes Power Outage In Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- UPDATE: AUGUST 4, 2022 7:12 p.m. The Richland Police Department has updated that the road is now reopened and power has been restored. The Richland Police Department is currently investigating a single vehicle hit and run accident in the area of Thayer Drive and Longfit Street. The vehicle...
nbcrightnow.com
Pediatrician in Yakima 1 of 5 to win Local Hero Award
YAKIMA, Wash. — A local pediatrician was one of five to win the Local Hero Award from the American Academy of Pediatrics for commitment to community health and wellbeing. The award goes to pediatricians who advocate for children and young adults in their communities and take local action, like Dr. Peter Asante.
nbcrightnow.com
Moxee Police are investigating a homicide on the 8500 block of Beauchene Rd.
MOXEE, Wash. - Moxee Police is investigating a homicide on the 8500 block of Beauchene Rd. Just before 8:00 a.m., officers were called out to a possible gunshot victim. When they arrived, the victim was found dead in an apartment. Moxee PD is investigating the case as a homicide with...
nbcrightnow.com
FCSO Investigates Homicide, Kidnapping In Mesa
MESA, Wash.- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a missing, possibly dead, female in Mesa on Thursday night. Deputies quickly located the woman's body near a private residence. Two children, both under 12, were missing from the residence. Around 11:30 p.m. Morrow County (OR) Deputies located...
nbcrightnow.com
FEMA authorizes funds to help fight Lind Fire in Adams County
BOTHELL, Wash. - Federal Emergency Management Agency is authorized to use federal fundi ng to help firefighting costs in the Lind, Washington. Lind has a population of about 500 people, all who quickly evacuated because of the fast burning fire. The fire threatened main communications infrastructure water-well access, a railway...
nbcrightnow.com
"Things can be replaced, but my pets are my children," said an evacuated resident who left behind seven cats to the Cow Canyon Fire
NACHES, Wash. -- The Cow Canyon Fire in Yakima County, north of Naches is burning 5,600 acres. Fire crews are struggling to get the wildfire under control at zero percent containment. Crews went from ten to only one aircraft because of all the wildfires in our area needing those resources.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington Jobs Initiative Announced
WASHINGTON, D.C.- On Thursday Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) and Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), announced that the Washington Student Achievement Council in Olympia will receive a $23.5 million American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge Grant. The grant is one of only 32 awarded from a nationwide pool of 509 applicants. According...
nbcrightnow.com
Richland nursing supervisor accused of diverting oxycodone
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered Richland nurse, Emily Marie Hanson, for alleged misconduct on the job. She got her license in July 2013 and was working as a nurse supervisor at a local medical center around 2018-2019.
Comments / 0