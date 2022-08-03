Best guess at where the depth chart stands on opening day of fall camp for Michigan football

Read on www.maizenbrew.com
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Wolverines score huge commit, make moves at the BBQ
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. In this week's edition, the crew breaks down the importance of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Evan Link's commitment...
Maize n Brew
Takeaways from Michigan football’s updated 2022 roster
The Michigan Wolverines football team began fall camp Wednesday, and competition is expected to be intense up and down the roster. Speaking of roster, the program updated its roster for the upcoming season, and there were some interesting things that caught my attention. Here is what stood out:. Mike Sainristil...
Maize n Brew
Jaylen Harrell’s path to Michigan, outlook for 2022
Michigan had two of the best edge-rushers in college football last season, and now both of them (Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo) are in the NFL. It’ll be hard to replace their production, but Jaylen Harrell is one of the players Michigan will be relying on. The story so far.
Michigan Man Rich Eisen Absolutely Roasts Ohio State
Rich Eisen is always down to champion his Wolverines.
mikefarrellsports.com
Michigan and the Gap of Landing the 5-star Quarterback
Why hasn’t Jim Harbaugh landed the elite Quarterback in Ann Arbor?. Back in school, many of us were tasked with reading Herman Melville’s classic novel, Moby Dick. Not to take us down a classic literary route, but quickly, it’s about a man (Ahab) and his obsessive quest for revenge against this giant whale named Moby Dick, who bit off part of his leg.
Maize n Brew
Looking at advanced stats to scout incoming transfer Joey Baker
There will be a lot of new faces on Michigan men's basketball team this season, including two upperclassmen coming from the transfer portal: Jaelin Llewellyn of Princeton and Joey Baker of Duke. We already looked at advanced stats to project what Llewellyn could look like in Michigan's offense next season,...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan freshman WR Amorion Walker is turning heads as freak athlete
Michigan may have found a diamond in the rough in its 2022 recruiting class. Amorion Walker was just a 3-star prospect out of Ponchatoula (Louisiana), but he’s turning heads in Wolverines camp. Five-star cornerback Will Johnson calls Walker, “the freakiest athlete I’ve been around,” per Alejandro Zuniga of The...
‘My liver can’t handle two races’: Scenes from a sold-out MIS infield
It’s easy to spot newbies in the Michigan International Speedway infield – they have a yellow sash of sorts, which is really just caution tape tied in a circle. The “rookie stripe” mimics an on-track ritual, as NASCAR requires rookies to have a yellow stripe on their rear bumper.
Maize n Brew
Michigan extends offer to 2024 forward Caleb Williams
Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines have been busy on the recruiting trail this summer, handing out offers like a politician handing out tchotchkes before Election Day. One of those most recent offers was extended to Caleb Williams, a 2024 forward from the Washington D.C. area. Playing high school ball...
Wolverine recruiting report: Michigan makes top 3 for four-star CB target Jordan Matthews
Michigan’s football program has yet to land a defensive back commit in the 2023 class, but that could change later this month. Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn four-star cornerback Jordan Matthews announced Thursday that he will be committing on Aug. 15 and will be choosing between Michigan, Texas and Tennessee.
markerzone.com
UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN TERMINATES MEN'S HEAD HOCKEY COACH FOLLOWING MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS
Mel Pearson has reportedly been terminated as the University of Michigan Wolverines Men's Head Coach. In light of allegations of mistreatment among other things, news of his termination dropped today:. There is no word on who will replace Pearson, and the official announcement is expected on Friday, August 5th.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list of the best burger spots in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Big...
wrif.com
New Michigan Vernors Flavor is Finally Available – And It’s for Locals Only
If you’re a Michigan native and have never tasted Vernors, well, then I’m just going to have to take your Michigander card away. Sorry, but you have to taste Vernors as a Michigander, or else you just aren’t the real deal. Now, Vernors has finally released its...
How A Leaky Michigan Milk Truck Inspired a Revolutionary Invention
Detroit, 1911. With over 465,000 residents, it's already the 9th-largest city in America, and thanks to the burgeoning auto industry, its population is about to explode. At this time, cars are obviously a very new thing. There's no such thing yet as "rules of the road". Car crashes happen frequently, most often deadly, for a couple chief reasons: 1) all drivers are inexperienced, and 2), everybody pretty much travels down the middle of the road.
Michigan GOP coalesces around Tudor Dixon — minus one notable holdout
A little more than 12 hours after Tudor Dixon declared victory in the Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday, a who’s who of the Michigan Republican party gathered in Lansing for a “unity luncheon.”. It was a pointed gesture. Coming off a fractious gubernatorial primary, the party is looking to...
deadlinedetroit.com
WXYZ Investigative Reporter Heather Catallo Has Wed High-Profile Attorney Todd Flood
We're a little late to the party. But we just stumbled upon on a Facebook photo showing that WXYZ investigative reporter Heather Catallo has tied the knot with high-profile attorney Todd Flood, who was a special prosecutor for the Michigan Attorney General's Office for the Flint water case. For both,...
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
hourdetroit.com
4 Takeaways from the Michigan Primary Election
Michigan’s traditionally low-turnout election — midterm primaries in the middle of the summer — nonetheless produced a landmark field of candidates for the fall, headlined by the state’s first all-female battle for governor, the likely end of a legendary political dynasty, and a halt to Detroit’s streak of 68 years of sending a Black person to Congress.
Milan will buy 47 acres to expand park, with eyes on a future sports complex
MILAN, MI - Could 47 acres of farmland next to a Milan city park in southeastern Washtenaw County one day be a sports complex drawing athletes to the area?. That’s a dream of Milan leaders, who jumped at the opportunity to purchase the land, voting unanimously on Monday, July 25 to improve an installment agreement that could see them pay the $237,000 price tag over the next 15 years.
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this month
A popular restaurant chain is opening a new location in Michigan this month. If you're a fan of wings, burgers, and BBQ platters, then you'll want to mark your calendar for Monday, August 8, 2022, because that is the day Smokey Bones will be opening its newest location in Utica, Michigan.
