ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Best guess at where the depth chart stands on opening day of fall camp for Michigan football

By DavidWoelkersJr
Maize n Brew
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.maizenbrew.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maize n Brew

Takeaways from Michigan football’s updated 2022 roster

The Michigan Wolverines football team began fall camp Wednesday, and competition is expected to be intense up and down the roster. Speaking of roster, the program updated its roster for the upcoming season, and there were some interesting things that caught my attention. Here is what stood out:. Mike Sainristil...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Jaylen Harrell’s path to Michigan, outlook for 2022

Michigan had two of the best edge-rushers in college football last season, and now both of them (Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo) are in the NFL. It’ll be hard to replace their production, but Jaylen Harrell is one of the players Michigan will be relying on. The story so far.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
mikefarrellsports.com

Michigan and the Gap of Landing the 5-star Quarterback

Why hasn’t Jim Harbaugh landed the elite Quarterback in Ann Arbor?. Back in school, many of us were tasked with reading Herman Melville’s classic novel, Moby Dick. Not to take us down a classic literary route, but quickly, it’s about a man (Ahab) and his obsessive quest for revenge against this giant whale named Moby Dick, who bit off part of his leg.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Looking at advanced stats to scout incoming transfer Joey Baker

There will be a lot of new faces on Michigan men's basketball team this season, including two upperclassmen coming from the transfer portal: Jaelin Llewellyn of Princeton and Joey Baker of Duke. We already looked at advanced stats to project what Llewellyn could look like in Michigan's offense next season,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan freshman WR Amorion Walker is turning heads as freak athlete

Michigan may have found a diamond in the rough in its 2022 recruiting class. Amorion Walker was just a 3-star prospect out of Ponchatoula (Louisiana), but he’s turning heads in Wolverines camp. Five-star cornerback Will Johnson calls Walker, “the freakiest athlete I’ve been around,” per Alejandro Zuniga of The...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenkins
Maize n Brew

Michigan extends offer to 2024 forward Caleb Williams

Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines have been busy on the recruiting trail this summer, handing out offers like a politician handing out tchotchkes before Election Day. One of those most recent offers was extended to Caleb Williams, a 2024 forward from the Washington D.C. area. Playing high school ball...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list of the best burger spots in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Big...
DEARBORN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Will Johnson#American Football#College Football#The Michigan Wolverines
100.7 WITL

How A Leaky Michigan Milk Truck Inspired a Revolutionary Invention

Detroit, 1911. With over 465,000 residents, it's already the 9th-largest city in America, and thanks to the burgeoning auto industry, its population is about to explode. At this time, cars are obviously a very new thing. There's no such thing yet as "rules of the road". Car crashes happen frequently, most often deadly, for a couple chief reasons: 1) all drivers are inexperienced, and 2), everybody pretty much travels down the middle of the road.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WLNS

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
LANSING, MI
hourdetroit.com

4 Takeaways from the Michigan Primary Election

Michigan’s traditionally low-turnout election — midterm primaries in the middle of the summer — nonetheless produced a landmark field of candidates for the fall, headlined by the state’s first all-female battle for governor, the likely end of a legendary political dynasty, and a halt to Detroit’s streak of 68 years of sending a Black person to Congress.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Milan will buy 47 acres to expand park, with eyes on a future sports complex

MILAN, MI - Could 47 acres of farmland next to a Milan city park in southeastern Washtenaw County one day be a sports complex drawing athletes to the area?. That’s a dream of Milan leaders, who jumped at the opportunity to purchase the land, voting unanimously on Monday, July 25 to improve an installment agreement that could see them pay the $237,000 price tag over the next 15 years.
MILAN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy