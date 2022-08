Cryptic election rhetoric has long been the bi-partisan norm for generations. What’s coming from the Republican team running for Colorado governor is not anything like that. The nation’s political system has been stricken by a growing number of politicians who flat-out lie to deceive the public. When called out by the media, they blame the messenger for being unfair and partisan. They then pump out propaganda on social media or point to dubious media reports that don’t push back on their lies, disinformation or non-answers to critical questions.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO