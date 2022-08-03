Blood and platelet donations urgently needed: Who can donate, where to go today

Read on www.nola.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
Related
bogalusadailynews.com
Bogalusa Rebirth receives land donation
Bogalusa Rebirth would like to thank Mr. Don and Mrs. Georgia Spiers of Don Spiers & Associates for a land donation. The organization is honored to receive their gracious donation of property, which includes three vacant lots on George Mitchell Road. The land will used to develop newly constructed housing.
NOLA.com
Tulane University ends routine COVID-19 testing without symptoms
Tulane University is ending its routine free testing of students for COVID-19 after two years of pandemic surveillance. The university said its vaccination and booster rates have strengthened students, faculty and staff to the point that it no longer needs to test students who don't show signs of coronavirus infection. Tulane said it will continue testing faculty, students and staff who:
brproud.com
School supplies, uniforms to be given out at community event Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – District 5 Councilman Darryl Hurst and other local officials will host a back-to-school event Saturday. Back 2 School event organizers will give away free school supplies and uniforms. Families can also enjoy snowballs, inflatables, fishing, and basketball from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BREC’S North Sherwood Forest Community Park.
Louisiana legalizes Fentanyl test strips hoping to save lives
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana has joined a growing number of states that have decriminalized the use of Fentanyl test strips. The small strip of paper can save a life. It can detect the presence of the powerful synthetic opioid. Fentanyl has rapidly become the deadliest drug in the New...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrz.com
Another Baton Rouge thrift store is closing its doors
BATON ROUGE - A thrift store primarily serving women recently released from prison is closing its doors, according to The Advocate. Connections For Life on Highland Road served the Baton Rouge community for around 15 years, according to The Advocate. The thrift store, operated by a nonprofit group of the same name, aided women recently released from prison to help them get back on their feet.
NOLA.com
New Orleans community leaders divided on affordable housing fix
Two new affordable housing developments are coming online in New Orleans, to address a critical shortage that has long vexed community leaders. It's a complex problem with no easy answers, according to The Times-Picayune Power Poll, which found key influencers divided on solutions. What is the best way to solve...
uptownmessenger.com
Entrepreneur battles neighbors to open Daiquiri World restaurant
An old Church’s Chicken building on Louisiana Avenue has turned into a battleground for a neighborhood association and a fledgling entrepreneur who is renovating it into a full-service restaurant with alcohol sales. The Delachaise Neighborhood Association filed an appeal with the Board of Zoning Adjustments to stop work on...
NOLA.com
White Linen events return to Slidell, Covington after two-year hiatus
Fingers are crossed. Wood has been knocked. Salt has been heaved over shoulders and all the spare change has been dumped in a wishing well in hopes that this year’s White Linen events will officially be back for good. It’s been a game of on-again, off-again for both White...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Parish business clocked for making underage sale for the second time in 3 months
On Wednesday, the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office announced that several local businesses were revisited after being cited for selling alcohol to juveniles in May.
WDSU
City of New Orleans offering utility assistance to some eligible renters
The city of New Orleans will host an event to assist renters who are at risk of electric or water disconnection. The utility assistance event is scheduled to take place Aug. 3-4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Joe Brown Recreational Center located at 5601 Read Boulevard. Translators...
COVID-19 vaccine to be required for most public university students in Louisiana
Most Louisiana public universities will require the COVID-19 vaccine this fall, though a liberal vaccine exemption policy offered through state law also will also make it easy for students to circumvent those mandates. The University of Louisiana system, Southern University system and LSU Shreveport will require the vaccine. LSU’s two health sciences centers, its main […] The post COVID-19 vaccine to be required for most public university students in Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Tulane University student, sister killed in Hamptons housefire, family members expected to survive
A Tulane University student and her sister died while vacationing with their family in the Hamptons earlier this week, university officials announced.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
White linen outside, most other summer events in the cool indoors
MTV: A special presentation of "I Want My TV" charts the cultural phenomenon that defined a generation: MTV. The show weaves together a look at what the MTV generation grew up on, the songs and videos with tribute artists performing the music of of Pat Benatar, Billy Idol, Annie Lennox, Nancy Wilson, Kate Bush Blondie, Boy George, Madonna and more. Aug. 19-20 and Aug. 26-27. All shows at $8 p.m., with tickets from $32 to $45, at 767 Robert Blvd. in Slidell.
myneworleans.com
NOBA Offers Tuition-Free Youth Dance Classes
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Ballet Association (NOBA)’s Center for Dance (CFD), in partnership with the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission (NORD), opens registration beginning August 15 for the fall 2022 semester of tuition-free, after-school dance classes for youth ages 4-18. The NOBA Center for Dance’s nationally award-winning, tuition-free Early Childhood Program (ages 4-5), Preparatory Program (ages 6-11), and Teen Program (ages 12-18) provide sequentially based technique classes in ballet, modern, jazz, hip hop, and West African dance. Classes will be held at seven NORD Rec Centers and registration for any child with a demonstrated interest will be filled on a first come, first served basis beginning August 15 online on NOBA’s website at www.nobadance.com/youth-classes, as well as the week of August 22 during in-person registration at each class location. Classes are held in-person during the fall starting the week of September 12 and will culminate in December with a costumed performance as part of NOBA’s Neighborhood Concert Series. A $15 registration fee is due at the time of registration per type of class and center. Registration fees are payable with a credit/debit card if applying online, or with cash only during in-person registration.
Louisiana Man Sentenced for Mortgage Fraud After Fraudulently Financing Three Properties
Louisiana Man Sentenced for Morgage Fraud After Fraudguelntly Financing Three Properties. New Orleans, Louisiana – Theodore Kurz, age 72, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 4, 2022, for mortgage fraud by the Honorable Nannette Jolivette Brown, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. Kurz was sentenced to time served, 5 years of supervised release, $751,900 in restitution, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.
corporatehousingbyowner.com
Quiet New Orleans Cottage by Ochsner - Corporate Housing Rental
Cheerful home on quiet and beautiful street. All utilities are included. 5G Wi-Fi and Roku TV (not cable) 3 minute drive to Ochsner Hospital. Enjoy the breeze from the nearby Mississippi River when you sit on the front porch. The covered long driveway is reserved for you. Great nighttime lighting....
Opossums, raccoons and armadillos, Oh My!
NEW ORLEANS — Some neighbors on the Westbank are at wit's end. They said they've had to deal with some nuisance wildlife over the years, but in the last year, it's out of control. And they have pictures of a small sample of the critters that they've caught. “We...
Inside the New Orleans church preparing for the pope
A New Orleans church just became a member of an exclusive Catholic club.
NOLA.com
In minutes, she lost her husband and only child to gunfire: 'I just hope and pray'
Sheila Charles recounted Tuesday how, in a matter of minutes, she lost both her husband of 37 years and their only child to gunfire. But she could not begin to understand it. It was early Sunday, and she was watching a movie in the living room of the family home, in New Orleans' Hollygrove section. Herman Charles, 68, owner of a gospel music radio station, was nearby. Their son, Chad Charles, 30, an artist and model, also was in the living room, reading the Bible.
Reaction to Mayor Cantrell's press event is swift, critical
Just a couple of hours after Mayor LaToya Cantrell took to the podium to make a number of ‘landmark’ announcements for the New Orleans Police Department.
Comments / 0