New Orleans, LA

Blood and platelet donations urgently needed: Who can donate, where to go today

By Staff report
NOLA.com
 3 days ago
bogalusadailynews.com

Bogalusa Rebirth receives land donation

Bogalusa Rebirth would like to thank Mr. Don and Mrs. Georgia Spiers of Don Spiers & Associates for a land donation. The organization is honored to receive their gracious donation of property, which includes three vacant lots on George Mitchell Road. The land will used to develop newly constructed housing.
BOGALUSA, LA
NOLA.com

Tulane University ends routine COVID-19 testing without symptoms

Tulane University is ending its routine free testing of students for COVID-19 after two years of pandemic surveillance. The university said its vaccination and booster rates have strengthened students, faculty and staff to the point that it no longer needs to test students who don't show signs of coronavirus infection. Tulane said it will continue testing faculty, students and staff who:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

School supplies, uniforms to be given out at community event Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – District 5 Councilman Darryl Hurst and other local officials will host a back-to-school event Saturday. Back 2 School event organizers will give away free school supplies and uniforms. Families can also enjoy snowballs, inflatables, fishing, and basketball from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BREC’S North Sherwood Forest Community Park.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Another Baton Rouge thrift store is closing its doors

BATON ROUGE - A thrift store primarily serving women recently released from prison is closing its doors, according to The Advocate. Connections For Life on Highland Road served the Baton Rouge community for around 15 years, according to The Advocate. The thrift store, operated by a nonprofit group of the same name, aided women recently released from prison to help them get back on their feet.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans community leaders divided on affordable housing fix

Two new affordable housing developments are coming online in New Orleans, to address a critical shortage that has long vexed community leaders. It's a complex problem with no easy answers, according to The Times-Picayune Power Poll, which found key influencers divided on solutions. What is the best way to solve...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Entrepreneur battles neighbors to open Daiquiri World restaurant

An old Church’s Chicken building on Louisiana Avenue has turned into a battleground for a neighborhood association and a fledgling entrepreneur who is renovating it into a full-service restaurant with alcohol sales. The Delachaise Neighborhood Association filed an appeal with the Board of Zoning Adjustments to stop work on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

COVID-19 vaccine to be required for most public university students in Louisiana

Most Louisiana public universities will require the COVID-19 vaccine this fall, though a liberal vaccine exemption policy offered through state law also will also make it easy for students to circumvent those mandates.  The University of Louisiana system, Southern University system and LSU Shreveport will require the vaccine. LSU’s two health sciences centers, its main […] The post COVID-19 vaccine to be required for most public university students in Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

White linen outside, most other summer events in the cool indoors

MTV: A special presentation of "I Want My TV" charts the cultural phenomenon that defined a generation: MTV. The show weaves together a look at what the MTV generation grew up on, the songs and videos with tribute artists performing the music of of Pat Benatar, Billy Idol, Annie Lennox, Nancy Wilson, Kate Bush Blondie, Boy George, Madonna and more. Aug. 19-20 and Aug. 26-27. All shows at $8 p.m., with tickets from $32 to $45, at 767 Robert Blvd. in Slidell.
MANDEVILLE, LA
myneworleans.com

NOBA Offers Tuition-Free Youth Dance Classes

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Ballet Association (NOBA)’s Center for Dance (CFD), in partnership with the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission (NORD), opens registration beginning August 15 for the fall 2022 semester of tuition-free, after-school dance classes for youth ages 4-18. The NOBA Center for Dance’s nationally award-winning, tuition-free Early Childhood Program (ages 4-5), Preparatory Program (ages 6-11), and Teen Program (ages 12-18) provide sequentially based technique classes in ballet, modern, jazz, hip hop, and West African dance. Classes will be held at seven NORD Rec Centers and registration for any child with a demonstrated interest will be filled on a first come, first served basis beginning August 15 online on NOBA’s website at www.nobadance.com/youth-classes, as well as the week of August 22 during in-person registration at each class location. Classes are held in-person during the fall starting the week of September 12 and will culminate in December with a costumed performance as part of NOBA’s Neighborhood Concert Series. A $15 registration fee is due at the time of registration per type of class and center. Registration fees are payable with a credit/debit card if applying online, or with cash only during in-person registration.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced for Mortgage Fraud After Fraudulently Financing Three Properties

Louisiana Man Sentenced for Morgage Fraud After Fraudguelntly Financing Three Properties. New Orleans, Louisiana – Theodore Kurz, age 72, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 4, 2022, for mortgage fraud by the Honorable Nannette Jolivette Brown, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. Kurz was sentenced to time served, 5 years of supervised release, $751,900 in restitution, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
corporatehousingbyowner.com

Quiet New Orleans Cottage by Ochsner - Corporate Housing Rental

Cheerful home on quiet and beautiful street. All utilities are included. 5G Wi-Fi and Roku TV (not cable) 3 minute drive to Ochsner Hospital. Enjoy the breeze from the nearby Mississippi River when you sit on the front porch. The covered long driveway is reserved for you. Great nighttime lighting....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Opossums, raccoons and armadillos, Oh My!

NEW ORLEANS — Some neighbors on the Westbank are at wit's end. They said they've had to deal with some nuisance wildlife over the years, but in the last year, it's out of control. And they have pictures of a small sample of the critters that they've caught. “We...
GRETNA, LA
NOLA.com

In minutes, she lost her husband and only child to gunfire: 'I just hope and pray'

Sheila Charles recounted Tuesday how, in a matter of minutes, she lost both her husband of 37 years and their only child to gunfire. But she could not begin to understand it. It was early Sunday, and she was watching a movie in the living room of the family home, in New Orleans' Hollygrove section. Herman Charles, 68, owner of a gospel music radio station, was nearby. Their son, Chad Charles, 30, an artist and model, also was in the living room, reading the Bible.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

