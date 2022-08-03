Read on www.mansionglobal.com
They were on a luxury cruise, then the coughing began – the ship that became a global Covid pariah
On the five-hour drive to the docks of Buenos Aires, Claudia Osiani thought hard: do I board the cruise ship or cancel my birthday voyage? With her husband, Juan, she discussed the recent spate of deadly virus outbreaks on cruise ships in Japan and California. “This cruise is different; it will be packed with locals,” Juan reassured her, and it made them feel safer. He had sacrificed so much to provide Claudia with this fantasy of a 14-day voyage through the wilds of South America, and she loved him too much to let on that she was petrified at the thought of embarking.
The 20 Best Islands in Europe
There are few things more delightful than sipping a cold drink while lounging on a remote island, especially when it also involves earning a European stamp in your passport. This year's list of the best islands in Europe offers no shortage of inspiration, with seaside escapes so glorious that seven of them land on the World's Best Islands list.
What Really Happens When a House in Italy Goes on the Market for $1
It’s no secret that the American real estate market has been chaotic lately — chaotic enough that some people are even dropping out of the hunt for a new home altogether. But some prospective homeowners are taking it a step further and hoping that buying a home across the Atlantic will be an easy solution to their U.S. real estate woes.
mansionglobal.com
Tokyo’s Minato Ward Is Pioneering Ultra-Luxury Living
Minato, located close to the center of Tokyo, is one of the city’s wealthiest and most pleasant wards. During the Edo period, wealthy daimyo and samurai families chose the breezy, fertile hillsides above Tokyo Bay to build their lavish mansion homes. While few of these historic buildings are in evidence today, Minato—meaning “harbor”— remains a popular choice for wealthy residents of Japan’s sprawling capital, thanks to its spacious luxury apartments, famous cultural and nightlife spots, abundant green spaces and central location.
lonelyplanet.com
These cities have been named the best in Europe for a city break
A survey of the best cities in Europe for a city break has jointly placed Krakow in Poland and Valencia in Spain at the top. The Which? Travel survey saw 4353 members ranking the cities based on a combination of historic charm, cultural interest, good places to eat and drink and excellent value for money. They also rated accommodation, shopping and ease of getting around to give a complete picture of the city in question.
Thrillist
This New Italian Air Yacht Could Be the Future of Luxury Travel
Soon, the ultra rich won’t be tasked with choosing whether they want to take either their private jet or yacht out for a spin. Instead, they’ll be able to purchase the Air Yacht, created by Italian designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini. The Lazzarini Design Studio is responsible for futuristic designs of automotive, yachting, and aerospace creations.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Conman, 70, faces jail for making millions by duping 8,000 victims into investing in luxury Caribbean holiday resorts that were endorsed by celebrities including Phil Spencer but never built
A conman is facing jail after he duped 8,000 people into investing in luxury Caribbean holiday resorts that were endorsed by celebrities - but were never built in a scam that made him millions. Former double glazing salesman David Ames, 70, enriched himself and his family to the tune of...
Million-Dollar Wine Heist Ends With Mexican Beauty Queen Arrested in Europe
MEXICO CITY — A Mexican beauty queen and her accomplice were arrested in Europe for allegedly stealing bottles of wine worth over $1.6 million. Priscila Lara Guevara, a former Miss Earth 2016 contestant in Mexico State, and her partner Constantín Gabriel Dumitru spent months on the run after stealing the bottles from an upscale restaurant-hotel in Spain. They were arrested Tuesday while attempting to cross the Croatia/Montenegro border in Eastern Europe.
Thousands stranded in China resort city amid COVID lockdown
Some 80,000 tourists are stranded in the southern Chinese beach resort of Sanya, after authorities declared it a COVID-19 hot spot and imposed a lockdown.The restrictions came into force on Saturday morning, as authorities sought to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the city on tropical Hainan Island. There were 229 confirmed cases on Friday and an additional 129 on Saturday. China's ruling Communist Party sticks steadfastly to a “zero-COVID” approach that is increasingly at odds with the rest of the world. A recent outbreak in Shanghai spread so widely that authorities locked down the entire city, China's largest,...
Budget hotel in Thailand slashes rates to 2p a night in bid to revive tourism to pre-pandemic levels
A Thai hotel has been credited with leading the fightback for the country's ailing tourism industry by slashing its nightly rates to 2 pence a night. The 77-bedroom Harmonize Hotel in Chiang Mai took the financial plunge by lowering its nightly rates from the usual 500 to 1,000 baht (£11 to £23).
This Luxe 6-Day Train Trip Will Take You Through the Mountains of Northern Spain
Click here to read the full article. Europe may be known for its speedy and efficient railways, but a new train tour through Northern Spain is here to give riders a decidedly slower and more luxurious experience. Costa Verde Express, a self-proclaimed “heir” to the former El Transcantábrico, is now accepting 2023 bookings for two exciting routes through what’s known as Green Spain (h/t The Times). During each of the six-day expeditions, riders will get up close to Spain’s diverse landscapes, including the mountains of Picos de Europa National Park and the rugged, untamed coastline. The train will be making stops...
Inside a Costa Rican Glamping Resort Where Every Tent Comes With Its Own Plunge Pool
Click here to read the full article. Nayara Tented Camp is taking glamping to new heights. The Costa Rican resort, which was one of the first luxury camps in Central America, has just added even more elevated tents and luxe amenities to its picturesque grounds in the Arenal Volcano National Park. Phase two of the epic expansion saw the addition of an expansive common area with a reception tent, a bar, a lounge, a restaurant, a swimming pool and a fire pit. Even better, the property gained two new private tented residences, six two-bedroom tents and eight more stand-alone tents. All up,...
natureworldnews.com
Volcanic Eruption in Iceland Threatens to Shut Down Air Travel in US and Europe
A recent volcanic eruption in Iceland poses the same threat as in 2010: the suspension of air traffic between the United States and Europe. The Fagradalsfjall's Geldingadalir volcano in Iceland's relatively unpopulated Reykjanes peninsula has erupted since early today. The country's capital, Reykjavik, home to the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa...
tornadopix.com
Montreal is overtaking its French flavour, with a growing number of spa resorts in the North
Inside a sauna on a ferry boat turned spa, we sweated in silence and stared out of a wide picture window framing the Montreal skyline. Moored on the St. Lawrence River, the floating spa, Bota Bota, is filled with heated pools, saunas, and steam rooms – one of a growing number of Nordic resorts in Canada.
cntraveler.com
The Orient Express Is Resuming Its Legendary Journeys From Paris—and It’s More Glamorous Than Ever
Over the past two years, trains have become the transport of choice for a growing number of travelers, both in the U.S and Europe, thanks to improved services and connections, an emphasis on the environment, and new investments in high-speed rail lines (the E.U. is aiming to double high-speed rail use by 2030 and triple current levels by 2050).
prestigeonline.com
This Bermuda resort with 4 private beaches now has stunning ocean view villas
This Bermuda resort with 4 private beaches now has stunning ocean view villas. If you’re looking for an exotic beach destination, look no further than Bermuda. Bermuda, the Caribbean island feels like a different world — one that is decidedly more colourful, thanks to its pink-sand beaches, pastel-hued houses, and translucent turquoise waters. So whether you’re planning a quick getaway or an extended family vacation, the British territory is steeped in history and offers plenty of fun activities with a side of stunning ocean views.
'Highly personalized, immersive journeys': Ritz-Carlton brings its luxe hospitality brand to sea
After multiple delays, the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's first vessel will set sail later this month.
International Business Times
Chinese Tourist Hot Spot Sanya Imposes COVID Lockdown
The southern Chinese resort city of Sanya imposed a lockdown on Saturday and restricted transport links to try to stem a COVID-19 outbreak that comes as some 80,000 visitors were enjoying its beaches at peak season. The curbs came into force at 6 a.m. (2200 GMT) after authorities said the...
travelyourway.net
Travel news 08/2022 – US travel company adds Da Nang, Hoi An to private luxury tour itineraries
American leading tour operator TCS World Travel plans to launch private jet tours, allowing visitors to discover wonders across six continents including Da Nang and Hoi An. The first tour scheduled to begin from Jan. 27 next year would take tourists through the rugged landscapes of Tasmania State in Australia, bustling Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur before stopping at the coastal city of Da Nang in central Vietnam, famed for its long, sandy beaches and iconic bridges, the company said in a statement.
