An Anderson man has pleaded guilty in the 2020 killing of a teenager.

21-year-old Christian James Elijah Kemp pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to voluntary manslaughter in the teen's death.

Kemp said the guilty plea came from a desire to not put his or the victim's families through a trial.

Kempt was sentenced by a judge to 30 years in prison and was asked to earn his GED while in prison.