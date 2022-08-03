ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Need some movie recommendations? Here’s what’s hitting North Texas this weekend

By Tyler Manning
 3 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — This summer marks a strong return for movie theaters ever since the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a massive blow to the industry.

With the release of Thor: Love and Thunder and a new Minions sequel, July is the first-month post-COVID-19 shutdown that the American box office has garnered $1 billion. The last time that happened was in December of 2019.

If you are in the mood to watch some movie this weekend there are a few new options hitting theaters and streaming services soon.

Bullet Train – in theaters Aug. 5

Bullet Train is the newest action flick from John Wick co-director and Atomic Blonde director, David Leitch. The film follows five assassins aboard a fast-moving bullet train, where they find out their missions have something in common.

The film has a stacked cast, featuring Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Michale Shannon, Joey King, Bad Bunny and more.

Prey – streaming on Hulu on Aug. 5

Prey is the newest installment in The Predator franchise. The film follows the story of a woman in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago as she tries to protect her tribe from the Predator.

The film stars Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Julian Black Antelope and more!

Day Shift – streaming on Netflix on Aug. 12

Day Shift tells the story of a hard-working, blue-collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his 8-year-old daughter. His mundane pool cleaning job turns out to be a front for his real job: hunting vampires.

This horror action comedy flick boasts a cast of heavy hitters, including Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco and Snoop Dogg.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Pressed Roots, the Dallas-Based Salon Reimagining the Drybar for Textured Hair, is Just Getting Started

The Plano location of Pressed Roots, a blowout bar specializing in textured hair. When we first profiled Piersten Gaines at the start of 2020, the Columbia and Harvard Business School graduate was preparing to open the very first Pressed Roots, a luxurious, beautifully designed salon specializing in natural, silky blowouts for textured hair. After dipping her toes in markets like Boston and Atlanta with sold-out pop-up appointments, Gaines had landed on Dallas — and an airy studio in Trinity Groves — for an official launching pad.
This is the Mega-Mansion You’ve Always Dreamed of in Ferris, Texas

When people say “Everything’s bigger in Texas”, I’m pretty sure they are referring to this jaw-dropping house and property in Ferris, Texas. Located just about 20 minutes south of Dallas is the small town with one of the most incredible properties in the great state of Texas. Not only is the home and property gigantic but it’s also beautiful, although it should be with an asking price of $14,000,000.
Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America

Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
