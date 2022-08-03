ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Farmers Market hosting Watermelon Day during first weekend of August

By Caleb Wethington
 3 days ago

Dallas Farmers Market Watermelon Day

DALLAS (KDAF) — In the words of the great Harry Styles, “Watermelon sugar high!”

It’s watermelon time in North Texas ladies and gentlemen.

Did you know that Aug. 3 is National Watermelon Day? Well, it is and there’s really nothing better to have to tickle your taste buds during the summer heat than a fresh watermelon.

Texas university to offer new Harry Styles course

Of course, Dallas is getting in on all of the watermelon fun with the Dallas Farmers Market Watermelon Day ! “There’s a-melon reasons to celebrate local agriculture on Watermelon Day! Texas watermelons are in peak season and heading into The Shed by the truckload. Local farmers grow all the favorite varieties and even a few to try for the first time, like sweet Sugar Babies and yellow Desert Kings.”

Over at Watermelon Day, you and the family can sample some watermelons, find some awesome handmade goods, listen to live music, and enjoy some family-friendly activities. For more information about Watermelon Day, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

