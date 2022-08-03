ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Southwest’s first-ever mother-daughter pilot duo take their first flight together

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mxXDL_0h3LjJn100

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas-based Southwest Airlines hit a special milestone this July.

The airline’s first-ever mother-daughter pilot duo took their first flight together on Saturday, July 23, flying from their hometown of Denver, Colorado to St. Louis Missouri.

“We’re committed to providing our Southwest Family a work environment where they can be themselves and be recognized for the unique perspectives they each bring forward,” the airline said in an official news release.

Captain Holly Petit started her career as a flight attendant. After working as a flight attendant for some time, officials say she wanted to learn the craft of flying planes, so she went to work. Captain Petit went on to get her certifications and became a pilot.

Her daughter, First Officer Keely Petit, naturally picked up an interest in flying growing up in a pilot’s home. From an early age, she realized she wanted to follow her mother’s career path in becoming a pilot herself. First Officer Petit interned at Southwest in the fall of 2017.

“Southwest was always the end goal for me,” First Officer Petit said in a news release . “There was really never any other option.” For more information, read the full report by clicking here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvpublic.org

Yeager Airport Announces Plans To Add Flights To Dallas And Houston

Two new flight service routes are on the radar of West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW). The airport has secured grant money from the Department of Transportation Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) to add direct non stop flights to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Dallas, TX
Business
City
Denver, MO
City
Dallas, TX
State
Colorado State
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Sports
County
Denver, CO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
Local
Texas Business
Dallas, TX
Industry
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Missouri Industry
Local
Colorado Industry
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
Local
Texas Industry
Dallas, TX
Sports
Denver, CO
Industry
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Saint Louis, MO Industry
The Daily South

How to Spend a Long Weekend in McKinney, Texas

Thirty minutes north of Dallas, you'll find McKinney, Texas, a town oozing with charm. There's plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment in the historic downtown area, and nature enthusiasts can find a moment of zen at the sprawling Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary too. History buffs will appreciate learning about McKinney's pioneer past at Chestnut Square and the Collin County History Museum, while thespians can enjoy live performances through the McKinney Performing Arts Center. Whether you're wanting to spend your time outdoors, on a patio, or immersing yourself in the past, it's all possible in McKinney.
MCKINNEY, TX
WFAA

When is the average last 100-degree day of the year in DFW?

Now that we're firmly entrenched in August, it's clear: This year's summer is keeping up pace with some of the hottest we've ever seen on record in Dallas-Fort Worth. Already as of Friday, we've seen a full 41 100-degree days this year -- and while we had a pretty decent sense that this summer might be pretty darn hot, not one of us meteorologists here at WFAA could've guessed that it'd be this hot for this long.
DALLAS, TX
greensourcedfw.org

Name chosen for trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth

Biking enthusiast Tom Frye of Fort Worth rides the Trinity Trail along the Clear Fork in Fort Worth. Photo by John Kent. The regional hiking and biking trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth has a new name. Earlier this year, the North Central Texas Council of Governments asked the public...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#First Flight#Pilot#Southwest Airlines#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS DFW

DFW Airport steps into the future of travel with new amenities

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — DFW Airport's latest terminal expansion features amenities not yet available at any other airport in the country in the hopes of making your next trip easier and safer.Four newly reconstructed gates at Terminal C offer a glimpse into the future at DFW Airport."Place an order for any restaurant in the airport and have it delivered to you at the gate, and if you're lucky, you may see a robot deliver it to you," said Kenneth Buchanan, Executive Vice President of Revenue Management & Customer Experience at DFW Airport.From the way you get your meals to the...
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Pressed Roots, the Dallas-Based Salon Reimagining the Drybar for Textured Hair, is Just Getting Started

The Plano location of Pressed Roots, a blowout bar specializing in textured hair. When we first profiled Piersten Gaines at the start of 2020, the Columbia and Harvard Business School graduate was preparing to open the very first Pressed Roots, a luxurious, beautifully designed salon specializing in natural, silky blowouts for textured hair. After dipping her toes in markets like Boston and Atlanta with sold-out pop-up appointments, Gaines had landed on Dallas — and an airy studio in Trinity Groves — for an official launching pad.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America

Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Local Army Veteran, Dallas Gym Owner Highlighted in Strong Magazine

A local U.S. Army veteran, turned fitness enthusiast, can now add cover girl to her resume. Destiny Monroe took her fitness journey to Instagram in hopes of inspiring people, specifically women, when it comes to a healthy lifestyle. When the pandemic hit, her platform because even more important, motivating people from their homes to get up and get moving.
DALLAS, TX
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Custom-built Home in Dallas with 7 Beds and 8 Baths Lists for $4.3 Million

The Home in Dallas, an entertainer’s dream on almost an acre of flat, waterfront, and beautifully maintained landscape has designed for entertaining is now available for sale. This home located at 12464 Breckenridge Dr, Dallas, Texas offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Forrest Gregg (Phone: 214-923-4668) at Compass RE Texas, LLC. for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

KDAF

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy