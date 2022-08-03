ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Chainalysis reports $2B lost in cross-chain bridge hacks

By Samuel Wan
cryptoslate.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on cryptoslate.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoslate.com

XT.com lists INRT (INRT) with USDT trading pair

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. XT.com, the world’s first social-infused digital assets trading platform, is thrilled to announce its upcoming listing of INRT (INRT) token with...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hack#Chain Bridge#Blockchain Data#North Korean#Nomad#Avalanche#Evmos#Milkomeda#Cross#Occ
cryptoslate.com

Justin Sun’s Poloniex supports Ethereum proof-of-work hard fork

Justin Sun, Tron’s (TRX) founder, has revealed support for Ethereum’s (ETH) proof-of-work (PoW) hard fork. In an August 4 tweet, Sun said he would donate some coins to the forked Ethereum PoW community to develop its ecosystem. His crypto exchange, Poloniex, announced that it would support any potential...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Binance moves to dissociate self from WazirX over recent allegations

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao has denied that the exchange owns any equity in Zanmai Labs, the company behind the Indian crypto exchange WazirX. The revelation followed India’s Enforcement Directorate’s decision to freeze an account belonging to WazirX over allegations of money laundering. In the Aug. 5 Twitter thread,...
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

Philippines Financial Watchdog warns public against investing with Binance

The Philippines Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) has issued a warning to the public against dealing with Binance. The caution was contained in a response sent to Infrawatch PH, a public policy think-tank working to see that the exchange is banned. Earlier in July, Infrawatch PH sent a 12-page letter...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

African blockchain investments surpass 2021’s total of $127M

Over the first quarter of 2022, $91M worth of capital entered the African blockchain ecosystem, followed by another $213M during Q2, totaling $304M. In May, Seychelles-based cryptocurrency trading platform KuCoin raised $150 million as part of its pre-Series B funding round, bringing the company’s total valuation to $10 billion US dollars. Subsequently, Mara, a Pan-African crypto exchange, raised $23 million, while Congolese and Nigerian startups Jambo and Afriex raised $30M and $10M, respectively.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
cryptoslate.com

Coinbase to provide crypto services to BlackRock institutional clients

Coinbase has announced a new partnership with BlackRock to provide direct crypto services for its institutional clients using Aladin –an end-to-end investment management platform of the asset manager. According to the Aug. 4 announcement, the services would include crypto trading, custody, prime brokerage, and reporting capabilities provided through Coinbase...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Voyager users to have withdrawal access by Aug. 11

Embattled crypto lender Voyager Digital has revealed that its users could have access to their funds from Aug. 11. According to the announcement, the Court’s Aug. 4 ruling has approved its request to restore access to cash held for the benefit of Voyager’s customers at Metropolitan Commercial Bank.
TECHNOLOGY
cryptoslate.com

Pictet Group tells private banks to stay away from crypto

Amid the current market meltdown, Swiss wealth management firm Pictet Group is cautioning private banks against investing in crypto, Bloomberg News reported Aug 4. Speaking on a panel at the Bloomberg Asia Wealth Summit in Singapore, CEO of Pictet Group’s Asia wealth management arm Tee Fong Seng said:. “Crypto...
STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

Portuguese banks shut accounts of crypto exchanges

Banks in Portugal are closing the accounts of crypto exchanges in what seems to be a u-turn in the country’s pro-crypto policies, Bloomberg News reported on August 3. One of the biggest exchanges in the country, CriptoLoja, saw its accounts with two banks, Banco Santander and Banco Comercial Portugues, closed last week.
WORLD
cryptoslate.com

India freezes 64.67 crore ($8.1M) of WazirX’s funds for money laundering probe

India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) has ordered the freeze of a WazirX bank account with Rs 64.67 crore (roughly $8.1 million) in connection with a money laundering investigation, IndiaToday reported Aug. 5. India is investigating money laundering. The report revealed that several crypto exchanges and other private financial institutions in...
ECONOMY
cryptoslate.com

BUIDLers at EthCC reveal when the bull market may return

Speaking to some of the biggest projects in Crypto during EthCC, Akiba asks, “what are you looking for as a potential reversal sign that will take us back into a bull market?. Comments are not to be considered as financial advice, these are the personal opinions and analyses of...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
cryptoslate.com

Binance-owned WazirX under investigation in India over alleged money laundering

The Indian Directorate of Enforcement is investigating WazirX to determine whether it facilitated the laundering of 2,790 crore Indian rupees(over $350 million) through its platform, the country’s Finance Minister, Pankaj Chaudhary, told local media. The exchange, which operates as an independent subsidiary of Binance, allegedly violated the provisions of...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy