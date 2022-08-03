Chainalysis reports $2B lost in cross-chain bridge hacks

Over the first quarter of 2022, $91M worth of capital entered the African blockchain ecosystem, followed by another $213M during Q2, totaling $304M. In May, Seychelles-based cryptocurrency trading platform KuCoin raised $150 million as part of its pre-Series B funding round, bringing the company’s total valuation to $10 billion US dollars. Subsequently, Mara, a Pan-African crypto exchange, raised $23 million, while Congolese and Nigerian startups Jambo and Afriex raised $30M and $10M, respectively.

