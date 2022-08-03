Chainalysis reports $2B lost in cross-chain bridge hacks

Read on cryptoslate.com
Nomad Bridge offers 10% bounty to recover stolen funds, whitehat hackers have returned $22M so far
Nomad Bridge has announced a 10% bounty for hackers who return at least 90 % of the total funds in their custody. In response, Whitehat hackers have returned $22 million as of August 5. The bridge was drained of $190.7 million on August 1 after a hacker stole 100 wBTC...
Vitalik Buterin calls out ETHW hard fork proponents as “trying to make a quick buck”
Speaking in a closed press conference during South Korea Blockchain Week, Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, called people pushing for a hard fork of Ethereum to retain proof-of-work “simply trying to make a quick buck.”. Justin Sun recently announced support for a hard fork of Ethereum post-merge by listing two...
XT.com lists INRT (INRT) with USDT trading pair
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. XT.com, the world’s first social-infused digital assets trading platform, is thrilled to announce its upcoming listing of INRT (INRT) token with...
BOTS launch NFTs that unlock access to the BOTS Alpha Club – an elite industry network with exclusive events
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Haarlem, August 4, 2022 – Award-winning automated trading platform BOTS, is launching its first community-focused NFT collection, BOTS ALPHA CLUB, on...
Justin Sun’s Poloniex supports Ethereum proof-of-work hard fork
Justin Sun, Tron’s (TRX) founder, has revealed support for Ethereum’s (ETH) proof-of-work (PoW) hard fork. In an August 4 tweet, Sun said he would donate some coins to the forked Ethereum PoW community to develop its ecosystem. His crypto exchange, Poloniex, announced that it would support any potential...
Binance moves to dissociate self from WazirX over recent allegations
Binance founder Changpeng Zhao has denied that the exchange owns any equity in Zanmai Labs, the company behind the Indian crypto exchange WazirX. The revelation followed India’s Enforcement Directorate’s decision to freeze an account belonging to WazirX over allegations of money laundering. In the Aug. 5 Twitter thread,...
Philippines Financial Watchdog warns public against investing with Binance
The Philippines Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) has issued a warning to the public against dealing with Binance. The caution was contained in a response sent to Infrawatch PH, a public policy think-tank working to see that the exchange is banned. Earlier in July, Infrawatch PH sent a 12-page letter...
African blockchain investments surpass 2021’s total of $127M
Over the first quarter of 2022, $91M worth of capital entered the African blockchain ecosystem, followed by another $213M during Q2, totaling $304M. In May, Seychelles-based cryptocurrency trading platform KuCoin raised $150 million as part of its pre-Series B funding round, bringing the company’s total valuation to $10 billion US dollars. Subsequently, Mara, a Pan-African crypto exchange, raised $23 million, while Congolese and Nigerian startups Jambo and Afriex raised $30M and $10M, respectively.
Coinbase to provide crypto services to BlackRock institutional clients
Coinbase has announced a new partnership with BlackRock to provide direct crypto services for its institutional clients using Aladin –an end-to-end investment management platform of the asset manager. According to the Aug. 4 announcement, the services would include crypto trading, custody, prime brokerage, and reporting capabilities provided through Coinbase...
DeFi Sybil attack created $7.5B fake TVL on Solana from ‘anon’ developers
An investigation led by CoinDesk has revealed that two brothers — Ian Macalinao and Dylan Macalinao — used pseudonymous developer profiles to inflate the TVL on Solana by $7.5 billion. Sybil Attacks. The news is a warning to those who may be skeptical of the feasibility of a...
Voyager users to have withdrawal access by Aug. 11
Embattled crypto lender Voyager Digital has revealed that its users could have access to their funds from Aug. 11. According to the announcement, the Court’s Aug. 4 ruling has approved its request to restore access to cash held for the benefit of Voyager’s customers at Metropolitan Commercial Bank.
Bitcoin to perform more like US Treasury bonds as it recovers from crash – Bloomberg Intelligence says
Bloomberg Intelligence’s latest crypto outlook report said Bitcoin (BTC) might begin to perform more like the U.S. Treasury bonds rather than stock equities as it slowly recovers from the recent market crash. According to the report, declining bond yields make it very likely that Bitcoin, just like gold and...
Pictet Group tells private banks to stay away from crypto
Amid the current market meltdown, Swiss wealth management firm Pictet Group is cautioning private banks against investing in crypto, Bloomberg News reported Aug 4. Speaking on a panel at the Bloomberg Asia Wealth Summit in Singapore, CEO of Pictet Group’s Asia wealth management arm Tee Fong Seng said:. “Crypto...
Portuguese banks shut accounts of crypto exchanges
Banks in Portugal are closing the accounts of crypto exchanges in what seems to be a u-turn in the country’s pro-crypto policies, Bloomberg News reported on August 3. One of the biggest exchanges in the country, CriptoLoja, saw its accounts with two banks, Banco Santander and Banco Comercial Portugues, closed last week.
India freezes 64.67 crore ($8.1M) of WazirX’s funds for money laundering probe
India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) has ordered the freeze of a WazirX bank account with Rs 64.67 crore (roughly $8.1 million) in connection with a money laundering investigation, IndiaToday reported Aug. 5. India is investigating money laundering. The report revealed that several crypto exchanges and other private financial institutions in...
Wells Fargo: Digital assets are an “innovation on par with the internet, cars, and electricity”
Wells Fargo, the fourth largest bank in the U.S. by market capitalization, has released a special report entitled “Understanding Cryptocurrency,” which compares digital assets to the invention of “the internet, cars, and electricity.”. The Internet of Value. Produced by its Global Investment Strategy Team, the report published...
Voyager secures court approval to refund $270M, says it received better offers than FTX bid
Struggling crypto lender Voyager Digital has been allowed to return its customer’s $270 million deposited with Metropolitan Commercial Bank, The Wall Street Journal reported on August 4. According to the report, Judge Michael Wiles ruled that Voyager had presented a “sufficient basis” to allow its customers access to their...
BUIDLers at EthCC reveal when the bull market may return
Speaking to some of the biggest projects in Crypto during EthCC, Akiba asks, “what are you looking for as a potential reversal sign that will take us back into a bull market?. Comments are not to be considered as financial advice, these are the personal opinions and analyses of...
Binance-owned WazirX under investigation in India over alleged money laundering
The Indian Directorate of Enforcement is investigating WazirX to determine whether it facilitated the laundering of 2,790 crore Indian rupees(over $350 million) through its platform, the country’s Finance Minister, Pankaj Chaudhary, told local media. The exchange, which operates as an independent subsidiary of Binance, allegedly violated the provisions of...
