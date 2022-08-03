ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With a reported net worth of $400 million, here's how Jared Polis got so rich

By Spencer McKee
 3 days ago
Jared Polis. Photo Credit: Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette.

Some Coloradans might know Governor Jared Polis is wealthy, but he's not just wealthy – his net worth is reportedly a staggering $400 million. Here's a look at how he got so rich.

Editor's Note: Net worth can fluctuate quite a bit. The $400 million estimate seems to be the most general consensus published online.

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Polis' early gains of wealth come from three different sources – the co-founding of an internet service provider, the co-founding of a digital greeting card company, and the founding of an online flower delivery service, with his entrepreneurial roots dating back to his college days at Princeton University.

Polis' first big gain reportedly came from the sale of the internet service provider that he started in his Princeton dorm room – sold in 1998 for $22 million. Next came the sale of the digital greeting card company that Polis had co-founded with his parents, who already owned a publishing and greeting card company by the name of Blue Mountain Arts. The digital card company was dubbed a similar bluemountainarts.com and was eventually sold to Excite@Home during the 'dot com' boom for $780 million in 1999 – netting Polis a reported $160 million. Polis would later sell his online flower service company in 2005 for something in the range of $500 million – sources vary a bit on that one.

With a reported net worth of about $400 million in 2022, this makes Polis one of the wealthiest politicians in the country.

Curious if you can still spot signs of one of Polis' creations today? ProFlowers is still around, owned as a subsidiary of the well-known FTD LLC, or Florists' Transworld Delivery.

Jared Polis now makes a base salary of about $93,000 as Governor of Colorado.

Comments / 81

glenda donoho
3d ago

he shuts down oil and gas in Colorado so he can make money off of his interests in Canadian oil and gas ...WHAT A JOKE

Reply(12)
46
mvealnglol.
3d ago

The only way a good person gets that rich is by hitting the lotto the others would do anything to get it. Watch history channel Men who built America and its twice as easy for him he will shaft anyone.

Reply(11)
24
arron zimmerman
3d ago

must be nice ....the rest of the people he steps on spend 50% of their monthly income on RENT. NO ONE GIVES A FFFFF HOW RICH HE IS

Reply
19
