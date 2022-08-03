NYS Attorney General James joins nationwide task force aimed at reducing scam robocalls

Town of Lafayette, NY — The Onondaga County Health Department closed Jamesville Beach for swimming on Friday because of the visual presence of an algal bloom. The county health department says water sampling will be done to make sure there are no toxins before the beach can reopen. Algal blooms can turn water green and form thick surface scum on the water. Some have toxins which can cause eye and skin irritation, diarrhea or vomiting if ingested.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO