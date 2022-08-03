NYS Attorney General James joins nationwide task force aimed at reducing scam robocalls

Read on cnycentral.com
New York State Fair partners with police agencies, Homeland Security for safety measures
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Security is the top priority for Interim New York State Fair Director Sean Hennessey as he wants to make sure people can have a fun and safe experience. He understands people may have concerns following recent events across the country but believes he and his team have taken every precaution.
Limo safety task force's report may go without IG investigation into state handling crash
Schoharie, NY (WRGB) — On Thursday, members of the New York State Stretch Limousine Passenger Safety Task Force discussed details of its final report on the 2018 Schoharie limo crash that took the lives of 20 people. But one member and a state lawmaker argue that the final report...
Over 2 dozen illegal guns seized in statewide investigations
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Hochul was in Albany at New York State Police Forensic Investigation Center to make an announcement on illegal guns. As part of the presser, she showcased a collection of 30 illegal guns that were confiscated statewide by as part of an investigation by State Police.
NY AG joins 21 attorneys general in case over bathroom policy for transgender student
NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed an amicus brief alongside 21 other attorneys general in a case regarding the rights of transgender students. The amicus brief is in the case of a transgender male student in the Metropolitan School District of Martinsville, Indiana. It opposes the school district's alleged efforts to bar the student from using the boys' bathroom.
Large amount of cocaine found in car during Thruway traffic stop
Junius, N.Y. — Two men from out of state face federal charges after New York State Police found approximately 645 grams of cocaine during a traffic stop Tuesday. Police stopped an eastbound car with Massachusetts plates on the New York State Thruway near Exit 41 in Seneca County. A trooper noticed a strong odor of marijuana while approaching the vehicle. A search revealed about $18,000 in cash, along with a gift-wrapped package containing cocaine.
Amtrak trains will make stops at the New York State Fair to encourage statewide visitors
Town of Geddes, NY — Amtrak and the New York State Department of Transportation will resume direct train service to the New York State Fair this year. The train will allow visitors to skip tolls on the roads, traffic, and parking fees, as well as save gas money. Select Empire Service and Maple Leaf trains will make daily stops at the State Fair adjacent to the Fairgrounds.
Confusion over when eligible New Yorkers will get their homeowner tax rebate check
We're tracking the one-time homeowner tax rebate credit checks being sent out to eligible New Yorkers. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the perk just before the June primary election, and the state's Department of Taxation and Finance says about 2.5 million people qualify. The department's website says you qualify based on...
NYC brewery Singlecut Beersmiths to expand to Central New York with newest tap room
MANLIUS, N.Y. — Craft beer maker 'Singlecut Beersmith's' is expanding into the Central New York area with a new tap room called The Singlecut Barn. The tap room, slated to open sometime in September of this year, will serve Singlecut's craft beers in a historic 200-year-old barn, located in The Yard art community in Manlius.
Jamesville Beach closed for swimming because of algal bloom in the water
Town of Lafayette, NY — The Onondaga County Health Department closed Jamesville Beach for swimming on Friday because of the visual presence of an algal bloom. The county health department says water sampling will be done to make sure there are no toxins before the beach can reopen. Algal blooms can turn water green and form thick surface scum on the water. Some have toxins which can cause eye and skin irritation, diarrhea or vomiting if ingested.
Road, railroad repairs to force road closures in Dewitt, Geddes beginning Monday
ONONDAGA COUNTY — Multiple construction projects beginning Monday, August 8 will cause road closures, according to the New York State Department of Transportation. Overnight road resurfacing is scheduled on eastbound lands of Erie Boulevard East between Bridge Street and East Genesee Street in the Town of Dewitt, the DOT said.
Genre-bending rapper Bryce Vine to make New York State Fair debut in August
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Breakout star Bryce Vine will be bringing his genre-bending sound to the 2022 New York State Fair for a Chevy Court concert in August. Vine will make his first State Fair appearance on August 26 at 6 p.m. The star is known for his laid-back, hip-hop...
Hot, humid weather in CNY taking toll on those working outdoors
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Heat and humidity are setting in for the next few days in parts of Central New York, bringing the possibility of storms. For those with jobs that require them to be outside, like roofing, stretches of hot weather like this can become dangerous. Joe Cerio, the...
Gardening Update: Different types of hydrangeas with Carol Watson's Greenhouse
Lafayette, NY — Carol Watson features different types of hydrangeas in this week's gardening update at Carol Watson's Greenhouse. Watch the video to learn more. Carol Watson's Greenhouse is open daily from 9am-5pm. It is located at 2980 Sentinel Heights Road in Lafayette. For more information call (315) 677-0286.
NYSPHSAA expanding to six classifications for several sports
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association will expand to six classifications, beginning with the 2023-24 school year. The change will impact boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, girls volleyball, baseball and softball. The state currently uses five classifications for those...
