Rappahannock Record
Phyllis Lewis Neal
REEDVILLE—Phyllis Lewis Neal of Richmond, formerly of Reedville, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 12, 2021. Her family and friends will gather for a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 6, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Fleeton. A full obituary appeared in the April 1, 2021,...
Rappahannock Record
Arthur R. Holmes
KING GEORGE—Arthur Randolph Holmes of King George died Saturday, July 23, at Henrico Doctors Hospital in Richmond. He was born on September 10, 1937, to the late Richard Holmes and Mary Holmes of Rappahannock Academy. Arthur was raised in Rappahannock Academy and attended school in Caroline County. He was...
Rappahannock Record
Carolyn J. Moss
MIDDLESEX COUNTY—Carolyn Jennings Moss, 85, of Middlesex County passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022. She grew up in Powhatan County, the daughter of Carl and Adelaide Jennings. She graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1982 and taught at York Academy. Carolyn ran the Consignment Shop at Harmony Village for 25 years, making many good friends.
Rappahannock Record
Robert Bussell Jr.
COLONIAL BEACH—Robert Bussell Jr. died Friday, July 22, at his home. He was born in Fairfax and received his education in Washington, D.C., and Spotsylvania. He attended New Life Outreach Ministries Church. Robert was preceded in death by his father, Robert Bussell Sr.; and sister, Kristi Ellis. He is...
Rappahannock Record
Linda Marie Small
KILMARNOCK—Linda Marie Small passed away peacefully on July 19, 2022, at the age of 69. She was a valued member of Kilmarnock Baptist Church and loved her church family. She was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, on June 13, 1953. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Marjorie Fortin, and her sister, Diane Pollier.
Rappahannock Record
Mildred C. Shelton
KILMARNOCK—Mildred Clingan Shelton, 80, of Kilmarnock died on July 31, 2022. She was a retired bookkeeper. Surviving are her husband of 40 years, Louis D. Shelton; a son, Billy Harcum “Jenny” of Hilton Head, S.C.; a daughter, Karen Zongolowicz of Chesapeake; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Graveside...
Rappahannock Record
Kick it up for charity Sept. 17
The Kiwanis Club of the Northern Neck will host a kickball tournament September 17 at Dream Fields, 1385 Irvington Road, Kilmarnock. “We had a very successful first tournament in 2019 but COVID prevented us from hosting again until this year and are very excited to be able to offer this fundraising opportunity and fun filled day,” said Kara G. Everett. “The tournament will help raise funds that go directly back into the community to support our local youth of Lancaster and Northumberland counties.”
Rappahannock Record
‘Lost in Yonkers’ opens in Callao
The Westmoreland Players will present “Lost in Yonkers” by Neil Simon at the Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. Adult tickets to the opening night gala August 6 are $32, student tickets, $22. Festivities will begin at 6:30 p.m. The play will begin at 7:30 p.m. The...
Rappahannock Record
Mission Moment slated at Bethel UMC August 28
Bethel and Emmanuel United Methodist churches will sponsor a “Lifechanging” Mission Moment with global child advocate Emmanuel Mohamed Nabieu. The event will begin at 10:15 a.m. August 28 at Bethel UMC, 142 Old Bethel Road, Lancaster. Nabieu is a global child advocate for orphaned and vulnerable children and...
Rappahannock Record
Youth to present workshop show
Nearly 30 youth have been participating in this week’s Lancaster Players Youth Theatre Workshop. Their production of “Law & Order: Fairy Tale Unit,” by Jonathan Rand, will be presented at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 6, at The Playhouse, 361 Chesapeake Drive, White Stone. The show is free.
Rappahannock Record
Crowd spins into carnival
After two weather-dampened evenings, the 87th Kilmarnock Volunteer Fire Department Firemen’s Festival welcomed over 1,500 to the Carnival Grounds, 200 Waverly Avenue, Kilmarnock, on Saturday, July 30. According to KVFD Firemen’s Festival president Adam Wood, many of the carnival booths reported unofficial records. The carnival continues through Saturday, August 6, with a grand prize drawing for a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 4X4 Crew Cab pickup at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. It opens at 7 p.m. nightly. Photo by Lisa Hinton-Valdrighi.
Rappahannock Record
LHS band rehearsals begin
Band camp rehearsals for all Lancaster High School Red Devils Marching Band members will be held from 8 a.m. to noon August 8-11 and August 15-18 at LHS, 8815 Mary Ball Road, Lancaster. Those who cannot attend are reminded to notify band director Julia Thompson.
Rappahannock Record
Book Club plans meet and greet
Bethel United Methodist Church will sponsor the Bethel Brown Bag Book Bunch (5 B’s) Book Club and urges readers to bring a bag lunch for a discussion with local author, Larry Adams, about his book, Sounds of Summit. The discussion will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. September 22...
Rappahannock Record
Teagan Mullins earns Eagle Scout rank
Teagan Mullins was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout on July 16 at Bethany United Methodist Church in Reedville. Eagle Scout is the highest leadership rank in the Boy Scouts of America (BSA). Only five percent of all boys who join Scouting and a tenth of 1% of all boys this age in the U.S. attain the Eagle Rank. Eagle Scouts are found in much higher percentages among astronauts, in the military and military academies, and in Congress.
Rappahannock Record
Lions Club installs officers, presents awards
KILMARNOCK—The Lancaster County Lions Club recently announced its new board for 2022-23. In a ceremony at the Lions annual picnic, retiring president Frank Congel passed the club gavel to incoming president Darrel Longest, reported publicist Jim Ward. Longest thanked Congel for guiding the club through the COVID-19 pandemic for the past three years.
Rappahannock Record
Crab Festival tickets on sale
The Irvington Crab Festival will be held from 4-8 p.m. September 17 at the Irvington Town Commons, 98 King Carter Drive, Irvington. The menu includes crabs, barbecue, hot dogs and soft drinks. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Adult tickets are $60 per person, $75 after August 17....
Rappahannock Record
Artist P. Buckley Moss to visit Mathews Historical Museum
Internationally acclaimed artist P. Buckley Moss will be a guest of the Mathews Historical Museum, 200 Main Street, Mathews, from 4-7 p.m. August 14. She will sign the second in a four-part series of Mathews-centric prints and trivets created exclusively to benefit the museum, reported Alexandra Warhol. This second in the series, “Workhorse of the Bay,” is the depiction of a deadrise, the workboat for the Mathews watermen and….
Rappahannock Record
Art in Transit rolls into third year
Representatives from Bay Transit, the public transportation division of Bay Aging, and the RAL Art Center met recently at the RAL Art Center in Kilmarnock to begin planning Art in Transit 2023. RAL executive director Doug Mock also presented a check for $448.75 to Bay Transit director Ken Pollock, closing...
Rappahannock Record
Middlesex County Museum to open new exhibit Sunday
A special open house will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, August 7, at the Middlesex County Museum, 777 General Puller Highway, Saluda, for the opening of Middlesex Early Inhabitants. Showcasing fossils and Native American artifacts found in the local waters and soils of Virginia, this family friendly exhibit is...
Rappahannock Record
Sheriffs’ Reports 08-04-22
Lancaster County Sheriff Patrick McCranie this week reported misdemeanor charges against two individuals. A Lancaster man, 39, was charged July 30 with assault and battery of a family member. A Lancaster woman, 31, was charged July 30 with appearing intoxicated in public. Activity report. July 25: Staff responded to the...
