Linda Marie Small
KILMARNOCK—Linda Marie Small passed away peacefully on July 19, 2022, at the age of 69. She was a valued member of Kilmarnock Baptist Church and loved her church family. She was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, on June 13, 1953. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Marjorie Fortin, and her sister, Diane Pollier.
Glenn Lee Steel
WHITE STONE—Glenn Lee Steel, 81, of White Stone died July 27, 2022. He was the widower of June H. Steel. He was a waterman and enjoyed being an outdoorsman, hunting, fishing, crabbing and gill netting. Surviving are his five children, Steve Hinson (Vicki) of White Stone, Amy Langford (Larry)...
Mission Moment slated at Bethel UMC August 28
Bethel and Emmanuel United Methodist churches will sponsor a “Lifechanging” Mission Moment with global child advocate Emmanuel Mohamed Nabieu. The event will begin at 10:15 a.m. August 28 at Bethel UMC, 142 Old Bethel Road, Lancaster. Nabieu is a global child advocate for orphaned and vulnerable children and...
Carolyn J. Moss
MIDDLESEX COUNTY—Carolyn Jennings Moss, 85, of Middlesex County passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022. She grew up in Powhatan County, the daughter of Carl and Adelaide Jennings. She graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1982 and taught at York Academy. Carolyn ran the Consignment Shop at Harmony Village for 25 years, making many good friends.
Phyllis Lewis Neal
REEDVILLE—Phyllis Lewis Neal of Richmond, formerly of Reedville, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 12, 2021. Her family and friends will gather for a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 6, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Fleeton. A full obituary appeared in the April 1, 2021,...
Crowd spins into carnival
After two weather-dampened evenings, the 87th Kilmarnock Volunteer Fire Department Firemen’s Festival welcomed over 1,500 to the Carnival Grounds, 200 Waverly Avenue, Kilmarnock, on Saturday, July 30. According to KVFD Firemen’s Festival president Adam Wood, many of the carnival booths reported unofficial records. The carnival continues through Saturday, August 6, with a grand prize drawing for a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 4X4 Crew Cab pickup at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. It opens at 7 p.m. nightly. Photo by Lisa Hinton-Valdrighi.
Robert Bussell Jr.
COLONIAL BEACH—Robert Bussell Jr. died Friday, July 22, at his home. He was born in Fairfax and received his education in Washington, D.C., and Spotsylvania. He attended New Life Outreach Ministries Church. Robert was preceded in death by his father, Robert Bussell Sr.; and sister, Kristi Ellis. He is...
Clara H. Bryant
CALLAO—Clara H. Bryant of Callao went home to be with the Lord on July 21, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Bryant; her parents, Nellie and Gerald Headley; sisters, Ruth Smither (Carlie), Geraldine Evans (Carroll), Doris Labin (Ed) and Norma Kines (John); brother, Gerald Headley (Charlotte); and brother-in-law, Paul Jones Sr.
Sheriffs’ Reports 08-04-22
Lancaster County Sheriff Patrick McCranie this week reported misdemeanor charges against two individuals. A Lancaster man, 39, was charged July 30 with assault and battery of a family member. A Lancaster woman, 31, was charged July 30 with appearing intoxicated in public. Activity report. July 25: Staff responded to the...
Nancy Travers signs off to listeners after nearly 40 years on the airwaves
There are probably very few people who truly fulfill their destiny and purpose and work the career they are born to do. Nancy Travers, however, is one of those very few. After nearly 40 years of speaking to listeners in the Hampton Roads, the Outer Banks, the greater Richmond area, and of course, the Northern Neck, she will leave behind a legacy of serving communities with dedication to providing news, music and a smile listeners could hear through their radio speakers each and every morning.
TriWay Trail group advances master plan
The master plan for a paved walking-and-biking path linking Kilmarnock, Irvington and White Stone was presented Thursday, July 28, to the Lancaster board of supervisors. Offering health, safety and economic benefits region-wide, the 9.5-mile trail would be the first of its kind in the Northern Neck. It would create a linear park and recreational space for families, children, and the elderly to get outdoors, be active and have fun.
Middlesex County Museum to open new exhibit Sunday
A special open house will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, August 7, at the Middlesex County Museum, 777 General Puller Highway, Saluda, for the opening of Middlesex Early Inhabitants. Showcasing fossils and Native American artifacts found in the local waters and soils of Virginia, this family friendly exhibit is...
Kick it up for charity Sept. 17
The Kiwanis Club of the Northern Neck will host a kickball tournament September 17 at Dream Fields, 1385 Irvington Road, Kilmarnock. “We had a very successful first tournament in 2019 but COVID prevented us from hosting again until this year and are very excited to be able to offer this fundraising opportunity and fun filled day,” said Kara G. Everett. “The tournament will help raise funds that go directly back into the community to support our local youth of Lancaster and Northumberland counties.”
Artist P. Buckley Moss to visit Mathews Historical Museum
Internationally acclaimed artist P. Buckley Moss will be a guest of the Mathews Historical Museum, 200 Main Street, Mathews, from 4-7 p.m. August 14. She will sign the second in a four-part series of Mathews-centric prints and trivets created exclusively to benefit the museum, reported Alexandra Warhol. This second in the series, “Workhorse of the Bay,” is the depiction of a deadrise, the workboat for the Mathews watermen and….
Northumberland County Circuit Court Report
HEATHSVILLE—The Northumberland County Circuit Court convened for term day Tuesday, July 26, with the Hon. Judge R. Michael McKenney presiding. In the case of Carlos Parker of Heathsville, charged with possession of a weapon as a felon, a trial was set for August 23. In the case of Dere’onta...
Teagan Mullins earns Eagle Scout rank
Teagan Mullins was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout on July 16 at Bethany United Methodist Church in Reedville. Eagle Scout is the highest leadership rank in the Boy Scouts of America (BSA). Only five percent of all boys who join Scouting and a tenth of 1% of all boys this age in the U.S. attain the Eagle Rank. Eagle Scouts are found in much higher percentages among astronauts, in the military and military academies, and in Congress.
LHS band rehearsals begin
Band camp rehearsals for all Lancaster High School Red Devils Marching Band members will be held from 8 a.m. to noon August 8-11 and August 15-18 at LHS, 8815 Mary Ball Road, Lancaster. Those who cannot attend are reminded to notify band director Julia Thompson.
Progress reports paint a rosy picture for ongoing Lancaster County projects
LANCASTER—The Lancaster board of supervisors on Thursday, July 28, received progress reports on several ongoing projects. According to programs manager Travis Pittman, construction on the middle school to elementary school conversion continues on schedule at the Lancaster County Public Schools property on School Street in Kilmarnock. The Early Childhood...
‘Lost in Yonkers’ opens in Callao
The Westmoreland Players will present “Lost in Yonkers” by Neil Simon at the Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. Adult tickets to the opening night gala August 6 are $32, student tickets, $22. Festivities will begin at 6:30 p.m. The play will begin at 7:30 p.m. The...
Youth to present workshop show
Nearly 30 youth have been participating in this week’s Lancaster Players Youth Theatre Workshop. Their production of “Law & Order: Fairy Tale Unit,” by Jonathan Rand, will be presented at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 6, at The Playhouse, 361 Chesapeake Drive, White Stone. The show is free.
