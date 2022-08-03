Mother of toddler found dead at VB hotel charged with child abuse

Read on www.wavy.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen Walters
Omega Protein's fishing contractor reports second dead fish cleanup in Virginia watersWatchful EyeReedville, VA
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Hampton woman identified as body found on side of road in Hanover; death ruled as homicide
Authorities have identified the body found in Hanover County in July as of a 20-year-old woman from Hampton.
WAVY News 10
Woman and man shot on Giovanni Court at Aqueduct Apartments
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man and a woman were shot on Giovanni Court at the Aqueduct Apartments Saturday morning. According to a news release from Newport News Police, officers were called to the 13000 block of Giovanni Court around 10:15 a.m. When they arrived on the scene they found a woman and a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
30-year-old man arrested on stolen vehicle, firearm charges
According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office, deputies spotted the man possibly going through a parked vehicle around 4 a.m. in the 300 block of Wrought Iron Bend.
Man sentenced to 56 years after fatal 2020 shooting in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A young man from Newport News will be a much older man by the time he gets out of prison after Friday morning’s sentencing in a murder case. Judge Christopher Papile sentenced Sh’Kise Cappe to 56 years of active prison time in the killing of Stephen White. Cappe was convicted at […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAVY News 10
VB search warrant names hotel, lists pills, other items seized after child’s death
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. VB search warrant names hotel, lists pills, other …. 2 Nags Head lifeguards injured after house fire in …. Norfolk city officials contemplate businesses’ hours …. Norfolk’s Fleet Park Little League headed to Senior …. Norfolk’s Fleet Park Little League headed to...
Father told judge mother was a danger to 2-year-old before daughter died in VB hotel room
In March, a father told a Washington D.C. family courts judge that he was concerned about his wife's deteriorating mental health and afraid for his daughter's safety when she was with her mother. Four months later, his toddler daughter is dead and her mother is charged with felony child abuse and neglect.
WAVY News 10
65-year-old man arrested for York County bank robbery
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 65-yearold man from Newport News was arrested Friday for a bank robbery that happened at Wells Fargo Bank on June 17. The Sheriff’s office says John Robert Runnebohm was arrested Friday in Newport News after investigators received information he was at a McDonalds. He was arrested without incident.
WAVY News 10
Hampton woman's body found in Hanover County
Hampton woman's body found in Hanover County. 31Heroes hosts “Workout to Remember” event in Virginia …. Community members hold search for Codi Bigsby in …. 15-year-old man shot on Linster Street in Chesapeake. St. Mihiel Ave. Double Shooting. Owner of condemned Seaview Lofts fined $1000 a day …
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elizabeth City Police searching for missing 15-year-old juvenile
Investigators say they are looking for a 15-year-old Nigal Maurice Nelson, who was last seen on Friday, August 4 around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Parsonage St. in Elizabeth City, N.C.
Court documents shed light on the tragic case of 2-year-old who died from apparent neglect
From the outside, a stylish York County home that was occupied by parents Anna Raines and Jesse Gunn and grandfather Dr. Timothy Raines does not mirror the house of horrors described in court records obtained by 10 On Your Side.
WAVY News 10
Teen sentenced for Heritage High School shooting
WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. 2 Nags Head lifeguards injured after house fire in …. Norfolk city officials contemplate businesses’ hours …. Norfolk’s Fleet Park Little League headed to Senior …. Norfolk’s Fleet Park Little League headed to the …. VBSPCA receives 17 beagles from Cumberland...
Man arrested in connection to string of vehicle larcenies in Virginia Beach
According to police, officers observed a stolen vehicle on August 2 at the intersection of South Military Highway. This vehicle is one of many that have been the subject of larceny cases in the city, specifically in the Ashville Park neighborhood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
15-year-old shot on Linster Street in Chesapeake
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 1:20 p.m. in the 2000 block of Linster Street.
WAVY News 10
Two people shot on St. Mihiel Ave. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were shot at the intersection of St. Mihiel Ave. and Shoop Ave. early Saturday morning. Emergency dispatchers say they received a call for the double shooting just before 2 a.m. The conditions of the two victims was not immediately available. We are working...
WAVY News 10
Owner of condemned Seaview Lofts apartments reads letter in court
WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Owner of condemned Seaview Lofts apartments reads …. Owner of condemned Seaview Lofts fined $1000 a day …. 2 Nags Head lifeguards injured after house fire in …. Norfolk city officials contemplate businesses’ hours …. Norfolk’s Fleet Park Little League headed to Senior...
Man arrested after VB ShotSpotter alerts police about shots fired Tuesday night
Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 4:20 p.m. on August 2 in the 6000 block of Margate Avenue.
64-year-old man struck and killed by train in York County
According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office, the call for the incident came in around 3:40 a.m. in the area between Mooretown Road and Cameron Street.
Teen cyclist improving after being struck by a car in Suffolk
13-year-old Elijah Keyes was struck by a car Wednesday evening. He went to the hospital with critical injuries.
Man injured in carjacking on Green Street in Portsmouth
Portsmouth Police Department says officers responded to a call of a carjacking around 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Green Street.
2 Nags Head lifeguards injured after house fire in Kill Devil Hills
Lifeguards injured in the fire were taken to the hospital and the other lifeguards in the home were able to escape safely.
Comments / 0