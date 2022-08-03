ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randal Tuttle
3d ago

Your money is only safe in your home in a safe when banks close you cant get your money, It wont earn interest but banks are not paying that much, If it is in your safe you have 24 hour access and the government dont know what you have either. That the best part.

3d ago

Right now savings account worthless as they don’t pay great interest on your savings. Remember when we used to get 15 percent but now only .25 of percent. Not profitable to have a savings account.

Wuzafuz
2d ago

It is safe but not making any interest. It's amazing how banks jump on raising any loan interest in a heartbeat but never raise interest on saving accounts.

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals.

