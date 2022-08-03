The Kiwanis Club of the Northern Neck will host a kickball tournament September 17 at Dream Fields, 1385 Irvington Road, Kilmarnock. “We had a very successful first tournament in 2019 but COVID prevented us from hosting again until this year and are very excited to be able to offer this fundraising opportunity and fun filled day,” said Kara G. Everett. “The tournament will help raise funds that go directly back into the community to support our local youth of Lancaster and Northumberland counties.”

KILMARNOCK, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO