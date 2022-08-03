Read on rrecord.com
Mildred C. Shelton
KILMARNOCK—Mildred Clingan Shelton, 80, of Kilmarnock died on July 31, 2022. She was a retired bookkeeper. Surviving are her husband of 40 years, Louis D. Shelton; a son, Billy Harcum “Jenny” of Hilton Head, S.C.; a daughter, Karen Zongolowicz of Chesapeake; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Graveside...
Glenn Lee Steel
WHITE STONE—Glenn Lee Steel, 81, of White Stone died July 27, 2022. He was the widower of June H. Steel. He was a waterman and enjoyed being an outdoorsman, hunting, fishing, crabbing and gill netting. Surviving are his five children, Steve Hinson (Vicki) of White Stone, Amy Langford (Larry)...
Carolyn J. Moss
MIDDLESEX COUNTY—Carolyn Jennings Moss, 85, of Middlesex County passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022. She grew up in Powhatan County, the daughter of Carl and Adelaide Jennings. She graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1982 and taught at York Academy. Carolyn ran the Consignment Shop at Harmony Village for 25 years, making many good friends.
Phyllis Lewis Neal
REEDVILLE—Phyllis Lewis Neal of Richmond, formerly of Reedville, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 12, 2021. Her family and friends will gather for a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 6, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Fleeton. A full obituary appeared in the April 1, 2021,...
Robert Bussell Jr.
COLONIAL BEACH—Robert Bussell Jr. died Friday, July 22, at his home. He was born in Fairfax and received his education in Washington, D.C., and Spotsylvania. He attended New Life Outreach Ministries Church. Robert was preceded in death by his father, Robert Bussell Sr.; and sister, Kristi Ellis. He is...
Arthur R. Holmes
KING GEORGE—Arthur Randolph Holmes of King George died Saturday, July 23, at Henrico Doctors Hospital in Richmond. He was born on September 10, 1937, to the late Richard Holmes and Mary Holmes of Rappahannock Academy. Arthur was raised in Rappahannock Academy and attended school in Caroline County. He was...
Clara H. Bryant
CALLAO—Clara H. Bryant of Callao went home to be with the Lord on July 21, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Bryant; her parents, Nellie and Gerald Headley; sisters, Ruth Smither (Carlie), Geraldine Evans (Carroll), Doris Labin (Ed) and Norma Kines (John); brother, Gerald Headley (Charlotte); and brother-in-law, Paul Jones Sr.
Crowd spins into carnival
After two weather-dampened evenings, the 87th Kilmarnock Volunteer Fire Department Firemen’s Festival welcomed over 1,500 to the Carnival Grounds, 200 Waverly Avenue, Kilmarnock, on Saturday, July 30. According to KVFD Firemen’s Festival president Adam Wood, many of the carnival booths reported unofficial records. The carnival continues through Saturday, August 6, with a grand prize drawing for a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 4X4 Crew Cab pickup at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. It opens at 7 p.m. nightly. Photo by Lisa Hinton-Valdrighi.
Upcoming 08-04-22
The Northumberland County Community Center, 679 Browns Store Road, Heathsville, will serve a fried chicken dinner from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, August 5. The menu will include fried chicken, potato salad, green beans, roll, dessert and beverage. The fee is $13. Contact: James M. Long, 724-3240. Now showing. The Westmoreland...
Kick it up for charity Sept. 17
The Kiwanis Club of the Northern Neck will host a kickball tournament September 17 at Dream Fields, 1385 Irvington Road, Kilmarnock. “We had a very successful first tournament in 2019 but COVID prevented us from hosting again until this year and are very excited to be able to offer this fundraising opportunity and fun filled day,” said Kara G. Everett. “The tournament will help raise funds that go directly back into the community to support our local youth of Lancaster and Northumberland counties.”
TriWay Trail group advances master plan
The master plan for a paved walking-and-biking path linking Kilmarnock, Irvington and White Stone was presented Thursday, July 28, to the Lancaster board of supervisors. Offering health, safety and economic benefits region-wide, the 9.5-mile trail would be the first of its kind in the Northern Neck. It would create a linear park and recreational space for families, children, and the elderly to get outdoors, be active and have fun.
Teagan Mullins earns Eagle Scout rank
Teagan Mullins was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout on July 16 at Bethany United Methodist Church in Reedville. Eagle Scout is the highest leadership rank in the Boy Scouts of America (BSA). Only five percent of all boys who join Scouting and a tenth of 1% of all boys this age in the U.S. attain the Eagle Rank. Eagle Scouts are found in much higher percentages among astronauts, in the military and military academies, and in Congress.
Middlesex County Museum to open new exhibit Sunday
A special open house will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, August 7, at the Middlesex County Museum, 777 General Puller Highway, Saluda, for the opening of Middlesex Early Inhabitants. Showcasing fossils and Native American artifacts found in the local waters and soils of Virginia, this family friendly exhibit is...
‘Lost in Yonkers’ opens in Callao
The Westmoreland Players will present “Lost in Yonkers” by Neil Simon at the Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. Adult tickets to the opening night gala August 6 are $32, student tickets, $22. Festivities will begin at 6:30 p.m. The play will begin at 7:30 p.m. The...
Sheriffs’ Reports 08-04-22
Lancaster County Sheriff Patrick McCranie this week reported misdemeanor charges against two individuals. A Lancaster man, 39, was charged July 30 with assault and battery of a family member. A Lancaster woman, 31, was charged July 30 with appearing intoxicated in public. Activity report. July 25: Staff responded to the...
Three Rivers Health District offers local COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children
SALUDA—The Three Rivers Health District offers COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages 6 months to 5 years. Interested parties should contact their local health department for available times and scheduling, reported chief operating officer Brenden Rivenbark. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be offered. The schedule and appropriate local health...
Crab Festival tickets on sale
The Irvington Crab Festival will be held from 4-8 p.m. September 17 at the Irvington Town Commons, 98 King Carter Drive, Irvington. The menu includes crabs, barbecue, hot dogs and soft drinks. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Adult tickets are $60 per person, $75 after August 17....
Concerts By The Bay announces new season
Concerts By The Bay recently announced its upcoming season of performances for all audiences. All performances will begin at 3 p.m. at the Harry M. Ward Auditorium, Mathews High School, 9889 Buckley Hall Road, Mathews, reported publicity chairman Karen McNeil. The series will open September 25 with the Richmond Symphony.
Northumberland County Circuit Court Report
HEATHSVILLE—The Northumberland County Circuit Court convened for term day Tuesday, July 26, with the Hon. Judge R. Michael McKenney presiding. In the case of Carlos Parker of Heathsville, charged with possession of a weapon as a felon, a trial was set for August 23. In the case of Dere’onta...
Fall sports teams report for practice
Coach Draper Washington (center) talks with players during football practice at Lancaster High School on Monday, August 1. Preseason practice for fall sports is in full swing with volleyball, golf, cross country, football and cheerleading teams all reporting for drills over the past two weeks. The LHS golf team opened its season this week and will host Middlesex at 1 p.m. tomorrow, August 5, at Golden Eagle Golf Course in Irvington. Varsity football will kick off its season at Northumberland August 26. Photo by Lisa Hinton-Valdrighi.
