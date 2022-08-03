CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students across the Carolinas will be heading back to school in the next few weeks. New research by Telosity, a leader in the youth mental health investor space, shows that school is a top trigger for depression and anxiety in teens. Gun violence playing out across the country is taking a toll on kids, more than 50% of respondents said they were concerned about going to school in person because of it.

