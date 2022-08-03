ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

YouDay: Getting over 'in-your-way-itis'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Can I be transparent?. It seemed at a time in my life where every day I was beating myself up. I was self-sabotaging myself every opportunity that came. I pushed that opportunity away. I would say to myself, 'you're not good enough, you're not qualified, why would you even attempt to do that thing'.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Fire decimates Charlotte non-profit food pantry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Camino Health Center, a well-known non-profit in the Charlotte area said its food pantry has been deemed unusable after being ravaged by a building fire on July 4. In a Facebook post, the non-profit said an unexpected fire at their facility caused serious damage and flooding...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Mental Health & Illness no longer stigmas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we're talking mental health and the difference between mental health and mental illness. License Therapist Juliet Kuehnle from Sun Counseling and Wellness is here to help us out. What is Mental Health?. Mental health is something we all have. It’s our emotional, psychological and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
WCNC

Charlotte family launches foundation to raise awareness of rare disease

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A north Charlotte family is pushing to spread the word about a rare genetic disease that directly impacts them. The Hollingsworth Foundation focuses on spinocerebellar ataxia 7 (SCA7), a disease similar to multiple sclerosis or Parkinson's disease, that only affects about 3,000 people worldwide. Derrian Hollingsworth...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Volunteers sought in Charlotte-based Alzheimer's clinical trial

Volunteers sought in Charlotte-based Alzheimer's clinical trial. Dr. Mohammad Bolouri, a neurologist at the Alzheimer's Memory Center in Matthews, is administering clinical trials for an oral medication to slow advance of the cognitive ailment. An Alzheimer’s study in Charlotte could help Black patients diagnosed with the deadly disease. Dr....
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Elevation Church logs impressive stats during Love Week 2022

CHARLOTTE – Elevation Church raised more than $2 million across its campuses and online donations as part of Love Week 2022, which ended July 30. Love Week 2022 consisted of 1,804 events in 178 cities (13 countries). Volunteers put in more than 54,000 hours, serving 348 organizations, including more than 80 in the Charlotte area. Volunteers packed more than 1 million meals, 48,920 hygiene kits, 28,900 backpacks and 28,100 snack packs.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

How to talk to your kids about mental health before the start of the new school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students across the Carolinas will be heading back to school in the next few weeks. New research by Telosity, a leader in the youth mental health investor space, shows that school is a top trigger for depression and anxiety in teens. Gun violence playing out across the country is taking a toll on kids, more than 50% of respondents said they were concerned about going to school in person because of it.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Climate change may be increasing fecal bacteria at NC beaches

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina’s beaches could be brimming with bacteria due to aging infrastructure. Researchers at the Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City said they are seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in ocean water. In Beaufort, nearly every high tide sends saltwater into the area’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Kannapolis nonprofit helping those in need thanks to community donations

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The community rallied around a Kannapolis nonprofit by gifting hundreds of items from their Amazon Wish List. The mission of 1CAN is to help those in the Kannapolis and Concord area who need it most by filling seven area Blessing Boxes with food and personal hygiene items. People take what they need, when they need it. No questions asked.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

'We sell out every single time we do it' | Union County restaurant sees pushback on social media after drag bingo events

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — There's controversy in Union County. Many people have called for the City of Monroe to shut down a local restaurant because of their drag bingo events. If you ask Cress Barnes or Carley Englander, owners of East Frank Superette and Kitchen in Monroe, they said Saturdays are full of energy. Drag queens take center stage.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WCNC

QC Happenings: 6 ways to have a great weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With a near-perfect forecast, this weekend is your chance to explore what Charlotte has to offer. From an epic Charlotte FC to local vendor fairs, here's what's happening in the Queen City. Saturday, August 6. Charlotte FC vs. Chicago @ Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte FC...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Part 2: Essential Tools for Back-to-School and College

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The National Retail Federation predicts tech will be the most popular category during the Back-to-School and College shopping season. David Gregg, Consumer Product Newsgroup’s Executive Editor partnered with the world’s leading tech companies to bring us his final installment of budget friendly essential tools for this year’s shopping season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

NASCAR offering training in STEM careers

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — NASCAR Technical Institute hosted students Thursday to give them a closer look at in demand science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers within NASCAR. "The goal is to expose youth to these high tech, high demand trades in the automotive industry," Jennifer Bergeron, President of NASCAR...
CHARLOTTE, NC

