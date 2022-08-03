ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

SafeTN app provides direct line to confidentially report suspicious, concerning activity within schools

WBIR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wbir.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBIR

2022 East Tennessee General Election Results

WBIR-TV in Knoxville provides results for the 2022 East Tennessee general elections. Voters will cast their ballots for the candidates they want to lead their local governments in several county general elections across East Tennessee. Results will be updated periodically as the votes are counted and recorded. Voters will also...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

TVA takes step to build small modular reactor near Oak Ridge after reporting $8.4 billion in revenue

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority made around $1 billion more in the third quarter of 2022 than it did last year, according to a report released Thursday. As part of the report, they also announced that they entered an agreement with GE Hitachi to take steps toward deploying a BWRX-300 small modular reactor at the Clinch River Nuclear site, near Oak Ridge. The company develops small, modern nuclear reactors that use more modern technology compared to traditional reactors.
OAK RIDGE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
WBIR

Wishing Cassie all the best

Meteorologist Cassie Nall is heading to a new adventure in Colorado but we wanted to spend some time looking back at her time here. August 5, 2022-5pm.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy