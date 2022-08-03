Read on rrecord.com
Rappahannock Record
Linda Marie Small
KILMARNOCK—Linda Marie Small passed away peacefully on July 19, 2022, at the age of 69. She was a valued member of Kilmarnock Baptist Church and loved her church family. She was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, on June 13, 1953. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Marjorie Fortin, and her sister, Diane Pollier.
Rappahannock Record
Phyllis Lewis Neal
REEDVILLE—Phyllis Lewis Neal of Richmond, formerly of Reedville, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 12, 2021. Her family and friends will gather for a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 6, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Fleeton. A full obituary appeared in the April 1, 2021,...
Rappahannock Record
Carolyn J. Moss
MIDDLESEX COUNTY—Carolyn Jennings Moss, 85, of Middlesex County passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022. She grew up in Powhatan County, the daughter of Carl and Adelaide Jennings. She graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1982 and taught at York Academy. Carolyn ran the Consignment Shop at Harmony Village for 25 years, making many good friends.
Rappahannock Record
TriWay Trail group advances master plan
The master plan for a paved walking-and-biking path linking Kilmarnock, Irvington and White Stone was presented Thursday, July 28, to the Lancaster board of supervisors. Offering health, safety and economic benefits region-wide, the 9.5-mile trail would be the first of its kind in the Northern Neck. It would create a linear park and recreational space for families, children, and the elderly to get outdoors, be active and have fun.
Rappahannock Record
Artist P. Buckley Moss to visit Mathews Historical Museum
Internationally acclaimed artist P. Buckley Moss will be a guest of the Mathews Historical Museum, 200 Main Street, Mathews, from 4-7 p.m. August 14. She will sign the second in a four-part series of Mathews-centric prints and trivets created exclusively to benefit the museum, reported Alexandra Warhol. This second in the series, “Workhorse of the Bay,” is the depiction of a deadrise, the workboat for the Mathews watermen and….
Rappahannock Record
Crowd spins into carnival
After two weather-dampened evenings, the 87th Kilmarnock Volunteer Fire Department Firemen’s Festival welcomed over 1,500 to the Carnival Grounds, 200 Waverly Avenue, Kilmarnock, on Saturday, July 30. According to KVFD Firemen’s Festival president Adam Wood, many of the carnival booths reported unofficial records. The carnival continues through Saturday, August 6, with a grand prize drawing for a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 4X4 Crew Cab pickup at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. It opens at 7 p.m. nightly. Photo by Lisa Hinton-Valdrighi.
Rappahannock Record
Upcoming 08-04-22
The Northumberland County Community Center, 679 Browns Store Road, Heathsville, will serve a fried chicken dinner from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, August 5. The menu will include fried chicken, potato salad, green beans, roll, dessert and beverage. The fee is $13. Contact: James M. Long, 724-3240. Now showing. The Westmoreland...
Rappahannock Record
Book Club plans meet and greet
Bethel United Methodist Church will sponsor the Bethel Brown Bag Book Bunch (5 B’s) Book Club and urges readers to bring a bag lunch for a discussion with local author, Larry Adams, about his book, Sounds of Summit. The discussion will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. September 22...
Rappahannock Record
Sheriffs’ Reports 08-04-22
Lancaster County Sheriff Patrick McCranie this week reported misdemeanor charges against two individuals. A Lancaster man, 39, was charged July 30 with assault and battery of a family member. A Lancaster woman, 31, was charged July 30 with appearing intoxicated in public. Activity report. July 25: Staff responded to the...
Rappahannock Record
Teagan Mullins earns Eagle Scout rank
Teagan Mullins was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout on July 16 at Bethany United Methodist Church in Reedville. Eagle Scout is the highest leadership rank in the Boy Scouts of America (BSA). Only five percent of all boys who join Scouting and a tenth of 1% of all boys this age in the U.S. attain the Eagle Rank. Eagle Scouts are found in much higher percentages among astronauts, in the military and military academies, and in Congress.
Rappahannock Record
Concerts By The Bay announces new season
Concerts By The Bay recently announced its upcoming season of performances for all audiences. All performances will begin at 3 p.m. at the Harry M. Ward Auditorium, Mathews High School, 9889 Buckley Hall Road, Mathews, reported publicity chairman Karen McNeil. The series will open September 25 with the Richmond Symphony.
Rappahannock Record
Lancaster by the Bay Chamber announces new executive director
The Lancaster by the Bay Chamber of Commerce board recently announced the selection of Sydney Moss Walters as its new executive director, effective August 8. A native of Lancaster County and graduate of Radford University, with a degree in communications, public relations and marketing, Walters is a great choice for the executive director role, said Anne Paparella, who recently resigned the position.
Rappahannock Record
Art in Transit rolls into third year
Representatives from Bay Transit, the public transportation division of Bay Aging, and the RAL Art Center met recently at the RAL Art Center in Kilmarnock to begin planning Art in Transit 2023. RAL executive director Doug Mock also presented a check for $448.75 to Bay Transit director Ken Pollock, closing...
Rappahannock Record
LHS band rehearsals begin
Band camp rehearsals for all Lancaster High School Red Devils Marching Band members will be held from 8 a.m. to noon August 8-11 and August 15-18 at LHS, 8815 Mary Ball Road, Lancaster. Those who cannot attend are reminded to notify band director Julia Thompson.
Rappahannock Record
Northumberland County Circuit Court Report
HEATHSVILLE—The Northumberland County Circuit Court convened for term day Tuesday, July 26, with the Hon. Judge R. Michael McKenney presiding. In the case of Carlos Parker of Heathsville, charged with possession of a weapon as a felon, a trial was set for August 23. In the case of Dere’onta...
Rappahannock Record
‘Lost in Yonkers’ opens in Callao
The Westmoreland Players will present “Lost in Yonkers” by Neil Simon at the Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. Adult tickets to the opening night gala August 6 are $32, student tickets, $22. Festivities will begin at 6:30 p.m. The play will begin at 7:30 p.m. The...
Rappahannock Record
Crab Festival tickets on sale
The Irvington Crab Festival will be held from 4-8 p.m. September 17 at the Irvington Town Commons, 98 King Carter Drive, Irvington. The menu includes crabs, barbecue, hot dogs and soft drinks. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Adult tickets are $60 per person, $75 after August 17....
Rappahannock Record
Fall sports teams report for practice
Coach Draper Washington (center) talks with players during football practice at Lancaster High School on Monday, August 1. Preseason practice for fall sports is in full swing with volleyball, golf, cross country, football and cheerleading teams all reporting for drills over the past two weeks. The LHS golf team opened its season this week and will host Middlesex at 1 p.m. tomorrow, August 5, at Golden Eagle Golf Course in Irvington. Varsity football will kick off its season at Northumberland August 26. Photo by Lisa Hinton-Valdrighi.
