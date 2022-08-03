Teagan Mullins was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout on July 16 at Bethany United Methodist Church in Reedville. Eagle Scout is the highest leadership rank in the Boy Scouts of America (BSA). Only five percent of all boys who join Scouting and a tenth of 1% of all boys this age in the U.S. attain the Eagle Rank. Eagle Scouts are found in much higher percentages among astronauts, in the military and military academies, and in Congress.

