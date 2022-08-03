Read on marketrealist.com
Related
When Is Missouri Senator Josh Hawley Up for Re-Election?
Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, is catching some flack for being the only one in the U.S. Senate to vote against allowing Sweden and Finland to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Hawley was elected to the Senate in 2018, and he's one of the youngest Senators on Capitol Hill. When is Hawley up for re-election?
Elon Isn't the Only Entrepreneurial Musk — Brother Kimbal Is a Success in His Own Right
So what if Elon Musk is the wealthiest man in the world? That doesn't make him any better than his brother, Kimbal, in the eyes of their dear old dad, Errol Musk. Kimbal Musk may not have the net worth his older brother does, but he is Errol's "pride and joy," the elder Musk recently told an Australian radio show.
Fraudulent Amazon Scam Calls Get More Creative
As Amazon continues to grow, it has also become a way for scammers to target consumers. The scams have evolved over the years with changes in technology. What's the latest Amazon scam call tactic, and how can you best protect yourself from these attacks?. Article continues below advertisement. Thousands of...
Elon Musk's Net Worth Has Changed in 2022, Still World's Richest Person
The world’s richest person isn’t as rich as he used to be. Elon Musk’s net worth changed in 2022 from its peak of $330 billion. What’s a couple of billion dollars? It isn't like he will be hurting for cash anytime soon. Article continues below advertisement.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jeff Bezos Still Owns Amazon, Holds 9.8% Stake in the Company
It has now been over a year since Jeff Bezos stepped down as Amazon’s CEO. The company was incorporated on July 5, 1994, and exactly 27 years later Bezos handed over the baton to Andy Jassy who was then heading the company’s cloud business. Why did Bezos step down and does he still own Amazon?
Jeff Bezos's Parents Invested in Amazon Early, Have a Billion Dollar Net Worth
When people think of celebrities with extreme wealth and high net worths, they tend to think of a few people including Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos. But when it comes to Bezos and his family, he isn't the only billionaire. Bezos's parents took a financial leap of faith and became early investors in their son's venture. That investment has paid off and left Bezos's parents with an impressive net worth.
China Doesn’t Own the Panama Canal, but Does Have a Lot of Control
Outlets have been covering China’s efforts to expand its control over the Panama Canal for years, but that doesn’t make it an owner. Still, this control is a concern for developed nations like the U.S., whose once-perpetuitous lease treaty ended more than two decades ago. China began seriously swooping in to control the canal under former President Donald Trump's lackadaisical approach, but the gains aren't irreversible.
Where Does Billionaire Philanthropist George Soros Live in 2022?
Hungarian-born billionaire philanthropist George Soros, 91, is under fire from conservatives after a July 31 op-ed piece he wrote for The Wall Street Journal. In the piece, Soros writes about his support of prosecutors who are focused more on reform than punishment. Many of his critics point out that Soros doesn’t live in the communities that the “woke” prosecutors represent. Where does Soros live?
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Odds of a Recession Rise Amid News of Walmart's Job Cuts
We're into the second quarter earnings season now, and almost all companies are saying that they're realigning their business for a growth slowdown. Many companies, including FAANGs, are cutting down on hiring. There's been a flurry of layoffs as well, and now, Walmart, the largest employer in the U.S., has announced it's laying off employees.
Amazon Buys Roomba Maker iRobot for $1.7 Billion Amid Race to Collect Data
In 2022, Amazon’s portfolio of companies continues to grow. On Aug. 5, the company announced the acquisition of iRobot, the manufacturer of Roomba, which is a popular robotic vacuum cleaner. The two companies agreed to a merger where Amazon will purchase the robotics company for $1.7 billion at $61 per share in an all-cash transaction. Pending approval from iRobot’s shareholders, the deal also includes Jeff Bezos’ company taking on all of iRobot’s debt. Why is Amazon buying Roomba?
Despite Concerns, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Will Likely Visit Taiwan
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has officially begun her tour of Asia. On Monday, Aug. 1 Pelosi kicked off her trip by meeting with Singapore leaders. As she continues to make her way around the largest continent in the world, she's expected to make an appearance in Malaysia and Taiwan despite the rising concerns that doing so could spark a response from China.
Amid Inflation and Food Shortages, These Are the Food Stocks To Bet On
It's been more than a year since the food crisis started, with shortages and soaring prices. Some investors see it as an opportunity. What are the best food stocks to buy?. The food shortages have been worsened by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The two countries are major food exporters, especially to Europe and Africa. Consumers in these countries have been worried about shortages of basic food products like wheat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lowe's Owns and Sells Kobalt Tools, Products Are Made in China
Home Depot and Lowe's have been reliable retailers for home construction needs for decades now. The vast options of tools and equipment they offer can help people take care of small tasks around the home and also help keep industrial companies operating. When it comes to Lowe’s, Kobalt is one of the most popular brands for power and hand tools. The brand is very reliable and more affordable than a high-end brand such as Dewalt. Who makes Kobalt tools for Lowe’s?
Random House and Simon & Schuster Merger in Question As Trial Begins
The U.S. Department of Justice has a bone to pick with the publishing industry at large, but it’s currently targeting two behemoths in particular. In a bid to block the merger between Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster, the DOJ trial has begun in federal court as of Monday, Aug. 1.
Will Google Be Next to Do Massive Company Layoffs? Concerns Grow
The company layoffs trend has become increasingly painful for those looking for jobs or hoping to keep theirs. When companies aren't laying people off, some enact hiring freezes or rescind any new job offers. Many industries are feeling the pressure and are laying off hundreds of workers, some of them are doing several layoff rounds. People fear Google may be the next company to have layoffs.
Why Is U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield Going Down? Here’s the Scoop
The yields on U.S. 10-year Treasury have fallen to around 2.5 percent, which is almost 100 basis points lower than the 2022 peak. Since then, the Federal Reserve has raised rates by 150 basis points and the Fed fund rates are now between 2.25 percent and 2.50 percent. Why is the 10-year Treasury yield doing down despite the Fed’s rate hikes?
20 Scammers Who Honestly Could Have Put A Bit More Effort Into Their Cons
"IF YOUR LIFE IS NOT IMPORTANT TO YOU, IGNORE MY EMAIL"
Biggest Crypto Scams Operated on Simple Ideas, Cost Investors Billions
Investors continue to fall victim to crypto scams. Many crypto scams start with a social media advertisement or post promising lucrative returns on a certain investment. The biggest crypto scams have swept billions of dollars from unsuspecting investors. You need to be careful when pursuing crypto investment opportunities to safeguard against fraudsters.
Why the SEC Thinks Forsage Crypto Is a Fraud
The SEC has charged the people behind the Forsage crypto platform for running pyramid and Ponzi schemes. The Coinbase IPO and the move by El Salvador to adopt Bitcoin as a legal tender sparked a crypto boom in 2021 that made many people rich. Whereas many investors put their money in individual cryptocurrencies with exciting price predictions, others bet on DeFi projects that earn interest on deposit, such as Forsage.
Why It May Be Better for You if People Can’t Find Their Lost Bitcoin
A Welsh man named James Howells lost thousands of Bitcoins when his computer hard drive ended up in the landfill. It was all his fault (he threw away the wrong laptop drive one day in 2013 while he was clearing out his room), and it turned out to be an expensive mistake. He's been trying to get permission to search the landfill for his hard drive since then.
MarketRealist
Los Angeles, CA
63K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.https://marketrealist.com/
Comments / 0