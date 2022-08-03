Read on www.ocala-news.com
Gerald Santana Jr.
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Gerald Santana Jr. Gerald was born on June 29, 1953 in Miami Florida to Gerald and Olga Santana. He passed away peacefully in Ocala, Florida with Carol, his wife of 26 years, by his side. Gerald also leaves behind daughter...
Marjorie Rose Barker
Marjorie Rose Barker, 93, of Ocala passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at her residence in Ocala, FL. Marjorie was a native of Hartford City, Indiana and moved to Cloverdale, Indiana at an early age and moved to Ocala in 2004. She was retired from General Motors. She was a member of Central Baptist Church of Ocala Florida and was a long time member of the Order of the Eastern Star. In her free time, she enjoyed taking care of her dogs and shopping.
William Scott Mansfield
William Scott “Bill” Mansfield of Ocala, FL, passed away July 28, 2022. He was 89. Bill was born May 17, 1933 in Chicago, IL. He was the only child of Martha Emma (Cummings) and Walter Scott Mansfield. Bill and his parents moved to Gainesville, FL, in the 1940s.
Diane Antonisen
Diane Antonisen, 79 from Belleview FL, previously from Long Island, NY, passed away on July 30, 2022, after a long battle with COPD. Diane is predeceased by her parents: Phillip and Rita, siblings: Phillip, Veronica, and Marie, and son, Carl. She is survived by her brother Billy Huller, husband Carl, daughters: Donna, Carolyn, and Eileen, grandchildren: Joseph, Shannon, Robert, and Michael, great grandchildren: Brenton, Joe Joe, and Eian.
Gorgeous Sunset Over Crestwood Village In Ocala
Check out this gorgeous pink and orange sunset over Crestwood Village in Ocala. Thanks to Denise Myford for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
City of Belleview seeking business, craft vendors for this month’s Friday Foodie Fest
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s popular monthly kayaking program is returning on August 13 with a trip down the Tomoka River Paddling Trail, and registration is still open. The Ocala Civic Theatre is bringing back 'Seussical Jr.' for one final performance this weekend. The City of Ocala...
City of Ocala hosting ‘Programs in the Parks’ educational series
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is beginning its ‘Programs in the Parks’ educational series this week at Scott Springs Park. The series, which is free to attend, will take attendees through Scott Springs Park (2825 SW 24th Avenue), Fort King National Historic Landmark (3925 E Fort King Street), Heritage Nature Conservancy (2005 NE 3rd Street), and Tuscawilla Park (800 NE Sanchez Avenue) on tours of some of the various features.
More Ocala residents share their thoughts on local grocery store options
Several more residents from Ocala recently submitted letters to voice their thoughts on Ocala/Marion County’s grocery store needs. “Don’t complain about Publix. I was here when Ocala got her first Publix, and it was the best market we had ever seen. They do a wonderful job, the people are nice, they treat their employees good, and most stay for years. You get to know people and trust them. I personally love Publix. Winn-Dixie started out good, slumped, and is now trying to recover. I’ve lived in big cities all over the U.S. and they do have very nice and expensive grocery stores, but Ocala is doing a great job for the size town we are. We are not a big city, so stop your complaining,” says Ocala resident Kay Voge.
More Ocala residents discuss impact of property taxes on senior citizens
In response to a recent letter from an Ocala resident discussing the impact of property taxes on senior citizens, several residents across Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “There really should be something done for relief on property taxes for elderly citizens. Lots of elderly people...
Atlas V Rocket Launch Over Stone Creek In Ocala
Check out this view of the Atlas V rocket launch as seen from Stone Creek in Ocala. Thanks to Charles Duncan for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
MCSO looking for missing and endangered 10-year-old girl from Ocklawaha
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public to help locate a missing and endangered 10-year-old girl from Ocklawaha. According to an MCSO release, at approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022, Arianna Lauren Michelle Ames was seen walking in the 13100 block of SE 145th Avenue in Ocklawaha.
Ocala resident says senior citizens need property tax relief
I would like to propose that the government of the state of Florida takes a good look at really helping out the senior population in this great state. When a person reaches the age of retirement – say, 64 years old – the state should cancel out the requirement of collecting annual taxes on their homes. The reasons behind this are listed below.
Skeletal remains found behind warehouse in Ocala
Major Crimes detectives with the Ocala Police Department are conducting an investigation after skeletal remains were found on Wednesday morning behind a warehouse in Ocala. Shortly before 5 a.m., OPD responded to the 1600 block of SW 17th Street after receiving a call regarding a human skull that was found in the nearby woods. When officers arrived on scene, they were directed to the area and located the remains.
Marion County Fire Rescue training class focuses on explosives
Marion County Fire Rescue’s first responders learned about various explosives during a training class that was held earlier this week. On Thursday, August 4, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad stopped by MCFR’s Cause and Origin Fire Investigation class to demonstrate different types of explosives. The...
Ocala teen accused of stealing pickup truck, handgun
A 17-year-old boy was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after he admitted to stealing a pickup truck and a firearm that was inside the vehicle. On Friday, July 29, two Ocala Police Department officers responded to the intersection of NE 3rd Street and E Silver Springs Boulevard in reference to a Chevrolet pickup truck that had been reported stolen. Upon arrival, the male victim who owns the truck told the officers that his handgun was also inside the vehicle.
Ocala police offer safety tips for local shoppers
The occurrence of distraction-type thefts has increased in local stores, and the Ocala Police Department is offering safety tips for the city’s shoppers. While shopping in a store, theft suspects attempt to distract victims long enough to steal their purse or wallet. According to OPD, these thefts typically increase in the summer and winter months, and it can be difficult to investigate since the suspects are usually long gone by the time that the victim realizes that a theft occurred.
Marion Cultural Alliance now accepting nominations for annual Arts Awards
The Marion Cultural Alliance is now accepting nominations for its annual Arts Awards. In its seventh year, the MCA Arts Awards will honor individuals and organizations for their positive impact on the arts in the local community. The awards are split into the following categories:. Education Award: Recognizes an arts...
MCSO detectives investigating fatal shooting in Citra
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is seeking more information from the community regarding a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday morning in Citra. On Saturday, August 6, shortly before 1:50 a.m., MCSO received a call for service in reference to a shooting near the 4700 block of W Highway 318 in Citra. When deputies arrived at the location, they found a deceased black male who had been shot.
Man on felony probation arrested by MCSO deputy after fleeing in stolen SUV
A 29-year-old man on felony probation was arrested in Ocala after he was caught driving a sports utility vehicle that had been reported stolen. On Sunday, July 31, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 900 block of SW 17th Street in Ocala in reference to a stolen Jeep Liberty SUV that was traveling in the area.
Road closure planned on SE Watula Avenue due to cell tower maintenance
Ocala motorists can expect a full road closure on SE Watula Avenue, between SE Broadway Street and Silver Springs Boulevard, on Thursday, August 11 due to maintenance on a cell tower by a third-party contractor. All necessary devices will be in place to redirect traffic in the area. Construction will...
