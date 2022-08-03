Editorial: Why Houston’s University Line BRT Is a ‘Crucial’ Project

Read on www.planetizen.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_com
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Beto's new ad says, "a child volunteering to die for you is not something you ever forget."Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Traffic alert: Big freeway closure in downtown Houston this weekend
HOUSTON — Heads up! There's a big freeway closure happening in downtown Houston that you're going to want to avoid this weekend. All of the southbound lanes of the I-69/Eastex Freeway at I-45/North Freeway will be closed for construction starting at 9 p.m. Friday. The closure will last through...
bayoubeatnews.com
‘Gear heads’ get ready! ‘Cars & Coffee’ held at north Houston’s City Place 1st Sunday of every month
“First Sundays” will never be the same as a new event series for car enthusiasts is bringing community and family fun back in a big way. Fans, families, friends and community members can enjoy “Cars & Coffee” in a laid-back affair with no revving, burnouts or loud music. Whether someone is an automobile enthusiast looking to connect with other car experts, or simply seeking leisurely Sunday fun, the showcase provides something for all audiences. With Tourq’d Houston and Noe’s Café’s dedication to bringing people together through shared experiences, this event is the perfect way to network with neighbors and become more involved with the community at City Place.
Click2Houston.com
‘Enough is enough’: Northeast Houston residents want neighborhood eyesore cleaned up, demolished
HOUSTON – Residents of a neighborhood in northeast Houston said two abandoned properties on the same street have been eyesores for years, and calls for their cleanup and demolition haven’t gotten far. “Nothing has been done. I’ve been contacting the city to try to get some help,” said...
Click2Houston.com
City of Houston unveils new veteran housing in Midtown
HOUSTON – The City of Houston unveiled new veteran housing in Midtown Thursday. Light Rail Lofts, at 4600 Main Street, sits on 0.39 acres in Midtown, less than a mile from the Museum District and Medical Center. The three-story facility will serve veterans facing home instability. The 42,000 sq....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study proposes $3.6B in projects, including widenings, raised medians, roundabouts
The mobility study recommends transportation projects throughout Montgomery County Precinct 2. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Houston-Galveston Area Council and Montgomery County Precinct 2 presented the latest draft of their mobility study to the public Aug. 4 that maps out future transportation projects for the precinct. According to previous reporting, the...
Houston approves additional funds for Cottage Grove East improvements
The Capital Improvement Plan project is bound by White Oak Bayou to the north, the I-10 frontage road to the south, Shepherd Drive to the east and T. C. Jester Boulevard to the west. (Courtesy Google My Maps) During an Aug. 3 meeting, Houston City Council approved an additional $290,448...
realtynewsreport.com
Investors Grab Apartment Complex
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) — New York-based Sunsail Capital and Dallas-based ZaneCRE announced the joint acquisition of Sarah at Lake Houston, a garden-style community located in Humble on the northside of the Houston area. Completed in 2020, the Sarah at Lake Houston is a 350-unit community features...
Click2Houston.com
‘I’m worried somebody is going to get hurt’: Montrose neighbors plead with city of Houston to remove tree with falling limbs
HOUSTON – The city of Houston to put cones or barricades around a tree in a Montrose neighbor before a contractor removes it. For the better part of a year, the property owners called 311 trying to get it removed after limbs began to fall. “I’m worried somebody is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bayoubeatnews.com
It’s National Oyster Day! Here’s where you can get some of the best shells in the Houston area
Yes, they have a special recognition day for almost everything and Friday is National Oyster Day. Here is a wonderful roundup of some of the best places to get those delectable delights. 4444 Westheimer Rd Suite G110. Houston, TX 77027. 832.430.6601. Loch Bar’s sprawling interiors boast a swanky raw bar...
Thunderstorms, rainfall return to Houston after scorching run of dry days
Drought conditions that precipitated a grass fire in Cypress on Thursday will give way to relatively cooler temperatures and increased chances of thunderstorms and showers for the next week and longer.
philstockworld.com
Houston Bans ‘Ghost Guns’ From Buyback Events After Man Found Opportunity To Print Money
Houston city officials banned 3D-printed firearms at future gun buyback events after one man recognized an opportunity to exploit the system and print money. The anonymous man told local news Fox 26 that he made 62 3D-printed guns and handed them over in Houston’s first gun buyback event last weekend. He said the city offered him $50 per gun, cutting him a check for $3,100.
Houston neighborhood suffering from 'worst smell' after truck spills rotten cow intestines on road
A payload of bovine innards that fell off a moving truck this week has blanketed the intersection of Hardy Street and Cavalcade in a rancid odor, locals told KHOU.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Every day I worry about it': Houston ISD police chief says need exists for more officers, equipment
Houston ISD Police Chief Pete Lopez said the officers on his team are well trained but he's worried about the need for even more officers.
KHOU
Katy residents face up to $2K fine after city moves to Stage Three drought plan
Katy raised its drought contingency plan to Stage Three Friday, August 5. Under the new water restrictions, residents could face up to a $2,000 fine.
Mayor's top aide resigns after allegedly helping businesses operate despite unmet COVID requirements
As details emerge in William-Paul Turner's corruption charge, a Houston official who looks into city employee matters is now stepping in.
Click2Houston.com
Two city of Houston departments tied to William-Paul Thomas’ bribery scheme
When William-Paul Thomas, a former city employee in the Mayor’s Office, took money in exchange for breaking the rules, he necessarily involved at least two other City of Houston departments. The Houston Fire Department’s Fire Marshal’s Office is responsible for carrying out the certificate of occupancy inspections.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY WELCOMES THREE MORE HARRIS COUNTY THIEVES TO THE SHERIFF HENDERSON BED AND BREAKFAST
8/4/2022 462207 WILLIAMS, RONALD DARNEIL 5555 NEW TERRITORY BLVD; UNIT 8207 SUGARLAND TX 77479 CONROE PD 777 S IH45 N SERVICE RD INSTANTER CCL5 EVADING ARREST DETENTION 5000 INSTANTER D9 THEFT>=30K<150K 25000 [/caption] [caption id="attachment_313961" align="alignnone" width="480"]. 8/4/2022 462206 RIVERA, JUAN 701 PRESTON AVE PASADENA TX 77505 CONROE PD 777...
Tacos y Más: An early food memory in Mexico ignited this Houston taquero's own pop-up
The Tacos Bomberos seed was planted at a Coahuila taco stand across a fire station.
realtynewsreport.com
Kingwood Project Breaks Ground
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – High Street Residential, the residential subsidiary of Trammell Crow Company, and JV partner Daiwa House Group have broken ground on the Residences at Kingwood. The project will deliver 240 garden apartments homes and 49 townhomes when it is completed in late 2023....
Truck Spills Cow Intestines On Texas Road: 'Worst Smell I Ever Smelled'
"I have not ever encountered anything like this before. This is a first, but definitely the worst smell I ever smelled."
Comments / 0