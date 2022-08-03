ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Editorial: Why Houston’s University Line BRT Is a ‘Crucial’ Project

By Diana Ionescu
PLANetizen
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.planetizen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bayoubeatnews.com

‘Gear heads’ get ready! ‘Cars & Coffee’ held at north Houston’s City Place 1st Sunday of every month

“First Sundays” will never be the same as a new event series for car enthusiasts is bringing community and family fun back in a big way. Fans, families, friends and community members can enjoy “Cars & Coffee” in a laid-back affair with no revving, burnouts or loud music. Whether someone is an automobile enthusiast looking to connect with other car experts, or simply seeking leisurely Sunday fun, the showcase provides something for all audiences. With Tourq’d Houston and Noe’s Café’s dedication to bringing people together through shared experiences, this event is the perfect way to network with neighbors and become more involved with the community at City Place.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

City of Houston unveils new veteran housing in Midtown

HOUSTON – The City of Houston unveiled new veteran housing in Midtown Thursday. Light Rail Lofts, at 4600 Main Street, sits on 0.39 acres in Midtown, less than a mile from the Museum District and Medical Center. The three-story facility will serve veterans facing home instability. The 42,000 sq....
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study proposes $3.6B in projects, including widenings, raised medians, roundabouts

The mobility study recommends transportation projects throughout Montgomery County Precinct 2. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Houston-Galveston Area Council and Montgomery County Precinct 2 presented the latest draft of their mobility study to the public Aug. 4 that maps out future transportation projects for the precinct. According to previous reporting, the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Investors Grab Apartment Complex

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) — New York-based Sunsail Capital and Dallas-based ZaneCRE announced the joint acquisition of Sarah at Lake Houston, a garden-style community located in Humble on the northside of the Houston area. Completed in 2020, the Sarah at Lake Houston is a 350-unit community features...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Rapid Transit#Public Transit#Brt#Gentrification#University Line Brt#The Houston Chronicle#The University Line
philstockworld.com

Houston Bans ‘Ghost Guns’ From Buyback Events After Man Found Opportunity To Print Money

Houston city officials banned 3D-printed firearms at future gun buyback events after one man recognized an opportunity to exploit the system and print money. The anonymous man told local news Fox 26 that he made 62 3D-printed guns and handed them over in Houston’s first gun buyback event last weekend. He said the city offered him $50 per gun, cutting him a check for $3,100.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Click2Houston.com

Two city of Houston departments tied to William-Paul Thomas’ bribery scheme

When William-Paul Thomas, a former city employee in the Mayor’s Office, took money in exchange for breaking the rules, he necessarily involved at least two other City of Houston departments. The Houston Fire Department’s Fire Marshal’s Office is responsible for carrying out the certificate of occupancy inspections.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY WELCOMES THREE MORE HARRIS COUNTY THIEVES TO THE SHERIFF HENDERSON BED AND BREAKFAST

8/4/2022 462207 WILLIAMS, RONALD DARNEIL 5555 NEW TERRITORY BLVD; UNIT 8207 SUGARLAND TX 77479 CONROE PD 777 S IH45 N SERVICE RD INSTANTER CCL5 EVADING ARREST DETENTION 5000 INSTANTER D9 THEFT>=30K<150K 25000 [/caption] [caption id="attachment_313961" align="alignnone" width="480"]. 8/4/2022 462206 RIVERA, JUAN 701 PRESTON AVE PASADENA TX 77505 CONROE PD 777...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Kingwood Project Breaks Ground

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – High Street Residential, the residential subsidiary of Trammell Crow Company, and JV partner Daiwa House Group have broken ground on the Residences at Kingwood. The project will deliver 240 garden apartments homes and 49 townhomes when it is completed in late 2023....
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy