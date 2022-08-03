ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, IL

superhits935.com

Ogle County Fair continues today in rural Oregon

The Ogle County Fair in rural Oregon continues today and runs through Sunday for all ages to enjoy. The Queen Pageant was held last night. Miss Ogle County is Renee Gehrke of Byron. The first runner-up was Haylee King. Renee Gehrke. Other winners included:. Junior Miss Ogle County Kaelin Shaffer.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Sterling Council Paves the Way for K-Mart Store Area Redevelopment

For over six years the former K-Mart Plaza sat empty and deteriorating. Those bleak days may be ending. Earlier this year, the Veterans Administration moved in and occupied a part of the former K-Mart store. There is more work to be done and the Sterling City Council at their most recent meeting took a big step to filling up the area once again.
STERLING, IL
ourquadcities.com

1 dead in U.S. 6 head-on crash

UPDATE: Illinois State Police released preliminary investigative details on Friday’s head-on crash on U.S. Highway 6 in Henry County. A 1995 black Ford Mustang was traveling westbound on U.S. 6 near East 200th Street. A 2022 white Ford F250 was traveling eastbound at the same location. The driver of the Mustang drove into eastbound traffic and struck the F250 head-on.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
nbc15.com

Juda meat supplier issues recall for pork lard

JUDA, Wis. (WMTV) - A Juda meat supplier is recalling all the four-pound tubs of pork lard it sold prior to this month. Rackow’s Meat Sausage issued the recall following a routine inspection by the state Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection. A statement by the agency indicated inspectors found the lard was not produced in line with the proper food safety plan.
JUDA, WI
nrgmediadixon.com

Lee County Emergency Management Command Trailer Being Utilized to Assist With Fair and Festival Security

In Lee County there is a big silver trailer that you will more than likely see at all of the events, fairs and festivals. This is the Lee County Emergency Management Trailer. While emergency management normally show up when there is an emergency that is weather related, they are now showing up in different areas. Lee County Emergency Management Director Kevin Lalley said when the tornado struck Woodhaven near Sublette a few years ago; they learned they did not have some basic things needed to coordinate the efforts.
LEE COUNTY, IL
99.5 WKDQ

50+ Reasons This Illinois Town is One of Best Fall Destinations in US

The fall season in Illinois looks pretty good in photos, but there's one place where it looks and feels best. It's time to start planning your leaf-peeping adventures. I've said this before so many times, this small Illinois town never disappoints. There's a special feeling I get every time I make this drive southwest of Rockford, and I think it's time to do it again.
GALENA, IL
1440 WROK

Take A Walk Into The Clouds On Wisconsin’s Devil’s Staircase

Grab your hiking shoes, because you're going to want to check out this magnificent hiking trail just a few miles north of Rockford in Janesville. Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail is a massive trail system that begins in the northwest portion of the state in St. Croix falls and them meanders all the way through Wisconsin before ending in Door County on the eastern border of the state. There are 600 miles of "yellow-blazed" Ice Age Trail segments that are connected with more than 500 miles of unmarked trails. The entire system comprises of trails more than 1,200 miles long.
JANESVILLE, WI
KWQC

Victims identified in fatal Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - The names of the victims in Friday’s fatal Henry County crash have been identified. According to Illinois State Police, Mason T. Shea, a 35-year-old Rock Island man died in the crash. Police say a 1995 Black Ford Mustang, driven by Shea, was traveling westbound...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
Q985

If You Miss Rockford’s On The Waterfront You’ll Love The Reunion

Did you hear that Rockford's former major festival, On The Waterfront, is hosting a reunion party over Labor Day weekend?. Do You Remember The On The Waterfront Festival In Rockford?. If you don't remember or never heard of On The Waterfront, let me give you a little history. It was...
nbc15.com

Police warn of suspicious activity in Green County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green County Sheriff’s Office said they have recently received complaints of suspicious activity at night. Officials said complaints of trespassing and other suspicious activities have been concentrated in the Decatur Township and surrounding areas. According to the Green County Sheriff’s Office, vehicles were rifled...
GREEN COUNTY, WI
Rochelle News-Leader

Rochelle Police Report: Aug. 2-4

ROCHELLE — On Aug. 2 at 6:53 a.m. Jennifer Terry, 52, of Rochelle was arrested for an Ogle County warrant for fraud deceptive practice and transferred. On Aug. 2 at 8:03 a.m. Steven Blomberg, 29, of Rochelle was arrested for an outstanding Ogle County warrant. He paid $401 and was released.
ROCHELLE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Trooper: Suspect with gun, meth drove 95 mph, hit hydrant

A 34-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after a state trooper says he led a high-speed chase with drugs, alcohol and a gun in his car. Thomas Banks faces felony charges of controlled substance violation, eluding, used or expired drug tax stamp, operating while under the influence – third offense, and control of a firearm by a felon; an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred; and serious misdemeanor charges of driving while his license was denied or revoked and possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence, court records say,
DAVENPORT, IA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Name released in Rock River kayaker death

DIXON, Ill. (WHBF) — The person recovered from the Rock River on August 3 has been identified as 40-year-old James Shirk of Dixon. Shirk was reported missing by family members on the evening of August 2. He was last seen on August 2 at approximately 2:00 p.m. on the Rock River in an orange kayak […]
DIXON, IL

