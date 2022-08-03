Conor McGregor to make film debut in remake of 'Road House'

Read on www.espn.com
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
Returning Conor McGregor WARNED to stay away from welterweight — ‘We’d just destroy him’
Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, who also held gold at 145 pounds, has long teased a run at the welterweight title in an effort to become the promotion’s first ever three-division champion. Unfortunately for MMA fans, “Notorious” got rich and famous and became a part-time fighter who now sports a putrid 1-3 record over the last five years, getting stopped in all three losses.
Jake Gyllenhaal Is Remaking A Badass Patrick Swayze Movie For Amazon With One Of Tom Cruise's Favorite Directors
Jake Gyllenhaal has signed on to star in an exciting remake, and production is already scheduled to start later this month.
Conor McGregor joins ‘Road House’ cast in leading role
Conor McGregor has booked a leading role in the Amazon Studios remake of “Road House,” the production company announced on Monday. McGregor joins Jake Gyllenhaal in the reimagining of the 80s cult classic, which begins filming this month in the Dominican Republic. The ex-champ’s role has not been announced, but Deadline reported he will play an original character.
Lana Recalls ‘Weird Moment’ Having to Practice Kissing Dolph Ziggler in Front of Vince McMahon
Former WWE star CJ Perry (Lana) recently spoke on “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Perry talked about her rehearsals for her skit where she had to kiss Dolph Ziggler:. “The crazy thing with Dolph that was super awkward...
‘Top Gun’: How Old Was Tom Cruise When He Starred in the Original Movie?
While most teenagers relish in their newfound freedom and what awaits them, for actor Tom Cruise, he was already gracing movie sets, getting roles in films like The Outsiders in 1983. Only getting small roles at first, it wasn’t long before Cruise starred in the film that launched him – Risky Business. It came out the same year. And just three years after that, the star sat in the cockpit of a jet for the first time as he put on the Maverick helmet in Top Gun. Acting beside Val Kilmer, neither star had any idea of what the film would become. And as for Tom Cruise, the role of Maverick landed him his highest-grossing film ever.
'True Lies' Actress Tia Carrere Recalls Being Told She Was Too 'Ethnic' or 'Exotic' for Roles
Tia Carrere is looking back at racism she encountered early in her Hollywood career. The Filipino American actress/singer, 55, is known for roles in films like 1994's True Lies and 1992's Wayne's World, plus she was the voice of Nani in the 2002 Disney movie Lilo and Stitch. Next starring in Jo Koy's Easter Sunday movie, Carrere told Variety about being deemed to "ethnic" for roles when she first moved from Hawaii to start her acting career in 1984.
Melanie Lynskey Was Body-Shamed While Filming Coyote Ugly: 'I Was Already Starving Myself'
"In your early 20s, so much of it is about beauty, and how people respond to you, and do people want to f--- you," says the "Yellowjackets" star. Melanie Lynskey is a veteran of the entertainment industry, which unfortunately means she's had to endure scrutiny and criticism of her body far longer than anyone should have to deal with.
Lana Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Her After She Split From Rusev On TV
When Rusev was first called up to the WWE main roster he was a force to be reckoned with and Lana was right by his side. However, in the summer of 2015 WWE decided to split Lana and Rusev up, and what followed was a relationship storyline involving Dolph Ziggler and Summer Rae.
Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film
The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals
Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
Don’t be surprised if Nate Diaz ‘stops’ Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 — He’s ‘not as good as they say he is’
Nate Diaz will (finally) return to combat sports action when he collides with welterweight phenom Khamzat Chimaev in the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Diaz remains a huge betting underdog against “Borz” in what could be the Stockton...
Conor McGregor is back to teasing his retirement from MMA again
Yet again, in an occurrence that has four times now in the last six years, Conor McGregor claims to be hanging up the MMA gloves. Is it ACTUALLY for good this time?. As the Talking Heads once sang, “Same as it ever was. Same as it ever was.”. Conor...
After weeks of rumors, Lady Gaga officially joins Joaquin Phoenix in 'Joker' sequel
The official casting announcement comes after Lady Gaga was reportedly in talks to play Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Joker.
Former WWE Star Announces His In-Ring Retirement
Former WWE star has announced his in-ring retirement and his intention to devote all of his time to commentary work. The majority of fans know Matthew Rehwoldt as former WWE star Aiden English, and he made the announcement this evening that he will no longer be accepting bookings for wrestling matches. This year has taught him that he is most at ease on the microphone, and he is no longer of the belief that wrestling is for him.
Conor McGregor To Star Alongside Jake Gyllenhaal In Road House Remake
Conor McGregor will star in the Road House remake across from Jake Gyllenhaal. The role was originally set for Ronda Rousey. Conor McGregor has his hands full when it comes to all his different business ventures. From fighting in the UFC to his whiskey brand to his fitness program and clothing line, he is a very busy guy. Now McGregor is adding another endeavor into his life, acting.
Keanu Reeves Takes On First Big TV Role With Leonardo DiCaprio-Produced 'Devil in the White City'
Keanu Reeves is stepping away from the big screen to take on something new — a lead TV role. Alongside Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, Reeves will executive produce the new Hulu series Devil in the White City, written by Castle Rock producer Sam Shaw and directed by Little Children helmer Todd Field, Hulu announced Thursday.
Dolph Lundgren reassures fans Drago won't break Rocky, says he's 'in touch' with Sylvester Stallone
Though he infamously uttered the words "I must break you" to Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Balboa, as Russian death-puncher Ivan Drago, Dolph Lundgren has no plans to break the legacy of Stallone's beloved boxer franchise. Over the weekend, Stallone went all Rambo on Rocky producer Irwin Winkler — and his kids...
The wild life of the UFC's happiest fighter
THERE ARE THREE CREATURES on Earth who despise Sam Alvey, and at this very moment, they are huddled in a corner, glaring at him, waiting for an opening to go around or through him. "Watch, as soon as I open this gate, they'll band together and run away from me,"...
After Fast X Director Justin Lin Dropped Out, Michelle Rodriguez Says New Director Brought Something Fast Hasn’t Had For ‘A Very Long Time’
Michelle Rodriguez has some strong words of praise for the new Fast X director.
