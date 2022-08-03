ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Caught on camera: Cancer patient raped on sidewalk in downtown Chattanooga

By WTVC
WTVC
 3 days ago
WDEF

Police Lunch break leads to discovery of debit card stamping machine

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Lunch break turned into a lucky break for a pair of Chattanooga Police investigators this week. The two Auto Crimes Unit investigators noticed two stolen vehicles they had been stolen out of East Ridge while they were eating lunch near 1000 Moss Drive. The Land Rover...
Chattanooga, TN
WDEF

Two people shot looking for lost cell phone

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga police say two people were shot Wednesday night while searching for a lost phone. Officers were called to Cheek Street (right off Glass and Dotson) around 8:30 PM. The victims were not there, but a 23 year old male and a 29 year old female...
WDEF

Road worker hit by vehicle overnight in construction zone

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A road construction worker was hit by a vehicle overnight on I 75. It happened in the construction zone between Volkswagen and Ooltewah around 3 AM. Chattanooga Police say a vehicle went into the closed lanes and hit the worker, then lost control and left the roadway.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Man charged with murder in Sand Mountain stabbing

FLAT ROCK, Alabama (WDEF) – Jackson County deputies have charged a Sand Mountain man after a fatal stabbing before dawn. It happened outside a home on County road 197 in Flat Rock around 4 AM. Officers arrived to find that 21 year old Damian Blaze Wade was dead from...
FLAT ROCK, AL
WTVC

Clerk shoots customer at Chattanooga gas station, say police

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A gas station clerk shot one of his customers after they threw a drink in his face, according to Chattanooga Police. After opening fire, the clerk left the store unattended, but later returned to the scene, according to an affidavit we obtained. This happened early Tuesday...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Police charge clerk with Lookout Valley shooting at store

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police make an arrest in a shooting at the Circle K on Browns Ferry Road on Tuesday. But it wasn’t the customers who were charged, it was the clerk, Anthony Visher. Police were called to the store just after midnight, but no one was there.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wrganews.com

Summerville Police Report more Info on Sunday Drive-By Shooting Incident

On Sunday of this week, shortly after midnight, Summerville Police officers were dispatched to 44 McGinnis Circle in reference to shots fired from a vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived. Summerville Police say that during the initial investigation, officers were able to obtain the vehicle description and...
SUMMERVILLE, GA
WDEF

Woman who crashed into pole may have had medical emergency

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police investigators say a woman who crashed this afternoon may have suffered a medical event. The wreck happened at 4515 Brainerd Road around 1 PM. Police say the 56 year old woman hit a pole. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses told...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Warrant leads to drugs and guns in Chatsworth

CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – The Murray County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant led them to a haul of drugs and guns. With plenty of backup, they served it at a home on Greenway Road on Wednesday. They seized 278 pressed, suspected Fentanyl pills, meth, THC oil and...
CHATSWORTH, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for Aug. 5

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. 4320 Bennett Rd (indecent exposure/mental health consumer):. Police responded to the ball fields at East Ridge High School after receiving reports of a naked man in the area. Police located the man, sans clothing, as he was returning to his home on Stateline Rd. While speaking with him, police determined he was experiencing a mental health moment, which was confirmed by the subject’s account and admission of having been prescribed mental health medication. EMS responded and evaluated him. He was believed not to be a threat to himself or others. He was advised to stay indoors if he felt the need to walk around again. (22-010922).
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Suspect arrested for last week’s Lillian Avenue shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have arrested a suspect for last week’s shooting on Lillian Avenue, right off of Tunnel Boulevard. At the time, police said a man was first assaulted in his driveway and then shot as three suspects left. Investigators identified 19 year old Walter Fortson...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

One dead after Highway 27 crash Friday afternoon, says THP

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Highway Patrol says one driver has died after an accident on Highway 27 Friday afternoon. A crash report says 79-year-old Phillip Morris was heading south while 28-year-old Tera Denton was heading north. Morris crossed the median and hit Denton. THP says Denton does have...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Rossville Man Shot While Standing in His Home Window

Rossville, GA (WDEF) – A 29-year-old Rossville man was shot and killed while standing in front of a window inside his home Monday afternoon. It happened at a home in the 400 block of East Peachtree Street. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says witnesses told them a red pickup...
ROSSVILLE, GA
The Albany Herald

Pair sentenced in Georgia prison heroin conspiracy

ALBANY — Two individuals involved in a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking network directed by inmates from two Georgia prisons were sentenced to federal prison for their crimes. Joseph Collins, 38, of Augusta State Prison, was sentenced to 240 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised...
DALTON, GA

