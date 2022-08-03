'The world lost a beautiful, faith-filled soul': Colorado boy remembered after deadly rattlesnake bite

Read on www.fox29.com
Riding 5,000 miles: how one woman is advocating for America’s horses
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A young woman is riding mustangs across the country for a cause… to make sure wild horses can leave the holding pens and get a forever home. On August 4, her journey took her through Colorado Springs, which means she now has just a few months left on her ride. “Thinking […]
Colorado Springs man's garden with a 'bit of wildness' is haven for bees, positivity
It’s not the fanciest or flashiest front yard. Feedback from those who pass by the downtown Colorado Springs house, via foot or bike or scooter, would suggest otherwise. “A lot of people comment on it, and it’s unanimously positive that people like it,” said Tommy Schell, who bought the little house on Cascade Avenue in 2013. “It surprises me. I’m like, ‘Are you talking about my yard?’”
KRDO
Fire scare at the Satellite Hotel in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fire alarm cleared out the 14-story apartment complex after smoke was detected in the building. CSFD arrived at about 8 p.m. on Thursday night and found some smoke still lingering around the eighth and ninth floors. After a thorough floor-by-floor search, it was determined that the scare was due to a malfunctioning air conditioner unit.
Responding to Local Appeal, Save the Storks Hand-Delivers 500 Plush Toys for Young Patients to Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to an urgent radio appeal for stuffed animals to lift the spirits of young patients at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs, local nonprofit organization Save the Storks quickly sprang into action this week, partnering with Beverly Hills Teddy Bear to deliver 500 plush toys. Save the Storks CEO Diane Ferraro, Board Chairman Herb McCarthy, and additional staff members presented the stuffed animals to Children’s Hospital Colorado on Wednesday, August 3.
Crash at Astrozon and Jet Wing, CSFD on scene
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the scene of a vehicle accident at Astrozon Blvd. and Jet Wing Dr. on Friday afternoon. CSFD said one person was extricated and two others were transported to the hospital for evaluation. They are asking drivers to avoid the area until further notice. This article […]
Postal Service Said to Have ‘Abandoned’ Entire Colorado Town
It wasn't long ago that we heard about the entire police force resigning from a Colorado town and now it would appear that a similar thing has happened to a town's postal service. No More Postal Service in Colorado City. The town is a small one just south of Pueblo...
Colorado family narrowly escapes mudslide in San Juan mountains
A Colorado family said they feel lucky to be alive after their truck was nearly swept over a cliff in a mudslide.
Car smashes into Springs dentist office
COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs dentist’s office suffered heavy damage when a car crashed into the building Thursday afternoon. According to CSPD, officers responded to the Academy Kids Dental office on Austin Bluffs Parkway just before 3:30 p.m. on a car vs. building. The investigation revealed that an elderly driver mistook her gas pedal […]
2 teens dead in crash near Castle Rock
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Two people are dead and two others are injured after a crash south of Castle Rock on Friday night, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP). Around 11:58 p.m. state troopers were called to the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 at mile marker 175 due to a two-vehicle crash.
Fast-growing, healthy-eating chain plans 2 new locations in Colorado Springs
A fast-growing healthy eating restaurant chain is going green in Colorado Springs. Green District of Louisville, Ky., which specializes in salads, wraps, bowls and made-from-scratch dressings and sauces, has targeted an Aug. 23 opening at the Briargate Crossing shopping center, southeast of Powers Boulevard and Briargate Parkway on the city's far northeast side, said co-founder and chief development officer Chris Furlow.
A happy tail for a once paralyzed kitten
COLORADO SPRINGS — A kitten’s long and painful journey toward rehabilitation concluded in a happy ending when he was adopted last week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. Squirrel was only a few months old when he fell from three stories. As a kitten, he survived the fall but suffered a spinal […]
KRDO
Report: Colorado Springs has 3rd largest gender homeownership gap in the U.S.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to a new report by Porch, Colorado Springs has the third largest gender homeownership gap out of all midsize metros in the U.S. Because of combined financial resources, married couples tend to have higher rates of homeownership and can afford more expensive homes. For singles though, the U.S. sees a gap between homeownership rates by gender.
coloradosprings.com
Historic Antlers hotel headed toward a possible transformation in downtown Colorado Springs
The end of an era could be at hand for an iconic piece of Colorado Springs' history. The downtown Antlers hotel, built by city founder Gen. William Jackson Palmer nearly 140 years ago and which was destroyed by fire, rebuilt, and demolished and rebuilt again in the 1960s, would be converted into apartments, according to a proposal submitted to city government planners by a Denver-area investment and development group.
Colo. man convicted of killing girlfriend, leaving her body in storage bin at abandoned truck stop
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was found guilty Wednesday, Aug. 3, of killing his then-girlfriend and leaving her body in a storage bin. In a statement, the District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District announced Andrew Joseph Condon’s conviction for second-degree murder for the death of LaBrea Jackson. Condon and Jackson were scheduled to travel to her family’s home in Westcliffe, Colorado, December 23, 2018, but they reportedly never arrived. Her mother received a text message from Jackson's phone that day, but did not hear from her again.
KKTV
Car smashes into a kid’s dental office in Colorado Springs, employee injured
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An employee of a Colorado Springs dental office was taken to the hospital on Thursday after a car came smashing through the front of the office. The crash was reported at about 3:30 p.m. at Academy Kids Dental & Vision near Austin Bluffs Parkway and...
KRDO
Antlers Hotel in Downtown Colorado Springs could turn into apartments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Antlers Hotel in Downtown Colorado Springs has been around for more than 100 years. The hotel, however, could soon be shut down and turned into apartments. While the building was torn down and rebuilt in 1967, the Antlers Hotel has remained in the same...
KKTV
New red-light camera added to Colorado Springs active starting today
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Today, a new red-light camera added to the intersection of Fillmore Street and Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs has gone live. For the next 30 days, motorists captured by the camera running a red-light at the intersection will be issued a written warning by mail. After this warning period, it will be a $75 fine for those who run the red-light, but no driving points will be assessed.
KRDO
Pueblo church that was once a safe haven for people struggling with homelessness closes
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo church known for providing a safe, warm shelter for people struggling with homelessness is closing its doors for good. According to the owner's family, the Martin Luther King Church in Pueblo's lower east side is currently up for sale. The nephew of the current...
Lady A postpones performance at Colorado State Fair & North American tour
PUEBLO, Colo. — Country music trio Lady A has announced a postponement of their North American tour which includes their performance at the 150th Colorado State Fair in Pueblo. The performance, originally scheduled for September 2, 2022, will be postponed until the following year. The rescheduled date is September 1, 2023. In a social media post, the […]
CPW seeks out bear reportedly dragging hind legs in Jefferson County
Colorado Parks and Wildlife says officers are aware of a bear seen dragging its hind legs on Highway 285 between Turkey Creek Road and Aspen Park. An officer responded to the area on Wednesday morning.CPW says the bear was most likely hit by a car. Further information was not yet confirmed.CBS4 has asked for follow-up information.
