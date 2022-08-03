ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

'The world lost a beautiful, faith-filled soul': Colorado boy remembered after deadly rattlesnake bite

By Chris Oberholtz
 3 days ago
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs man's garden with a 'bit of wildness' is haven for bees, positivity

It’s not the fanciest or flashiest front yard. Feedback from those who pass by the downtown Colorado Springs house, via foot or bike or scooter, would suggest otherwise. “A lot of people comment on it, and it’s unanimously positive that people like it,” said Tommy Schell, who bought the little house on Cascade Avenue in 2013. “It surprises me. I’m like, ‘Are you talking about my yard?’”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Fire scare at the Satellite Hotel in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fire alarm cleared out the 14-story apartment complex after smoke was detected in the building. CSFD arrived at about 8 p.m. on Thursday night and found some smoke still lingering around the eighth and ninth floors. After a thorough floor-by-floor search, it was determined that the scare was due to a malfunctioning air conditioner unit.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Associated Press

Responding to Local Appeal, Save the Storks Hand-Delivers 500 Plush Toys for Young Patients to Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to an urgent radio appeal for stuffed animals to lift the spirits of young patients at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs, local nonprofit organization Save the Storks quickly sprang into action this week, partnering with Beverly Hills Teddy Bear to deliver 500 plush toys. Save the Storks CEO Diane Ferraro, Board Chairman Herb McCarthy, and additional staff members presented the stuffed animals to Children’s Hospital Colorado on Wednesday, August 3.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Crash at Astrozon and Jet Wing, CSFD on scene

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the scene of a vehicle accident at Astrozon Blvd. and Jet Wing Dr. on Friday afternoon. CSFD said one person was extricated and two others were transported to the hospital for evaluation. They are asking drivers to avoid the area until further notice. This article […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Car smashes into Springs dentist office

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs dentist’s office suffered heavy damage when a car crashed into the building Thursday afternoon. According to CSPD, officers responded to the Academy Kids Dental office on Austin Bluffs Parkway just before 3:30 p.m. on a car vs. building. The investigation revealed that an elderly driver mistook her gas pedal […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

2 teens dead in crash near Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Two people are dead and two others are injured after a crash south of Castle Rock on Friday night, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP). Around 11:58 p.m. state troopers were called to the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 at mile marker 175 due to a two-vehicle crash.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
OutThere Colorado

Fast-growing, healthy-eating chain plans 2 new locations in Colorado Springs

A fast-growing healthy eating restaurant chain is going green in Colorado Springs. Green District of Louisville, Ky., which specializes in salads, wraps, bowls and made-from-scratch dressings and sauces, has targeted an Aug. 23 opening at the Briargate Crossing shopping center, southeast of Powers Boulevard and Briargate Parkway on the city's far northeast side, said co-founder and chief development officer Chris Furlow.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

A happy tail for a once paralyzed kitten

COLORADO SPRINGS — A kitten’s long and painful journey toward rehabilitation concluded in a happy ending when he was adopted last week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. Squirrel was only a few months old when he fell from three stories. As a kitten, he survived the fall but suffered a spinal […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Report: Colorado Springs has 3rd largest gender homeownership gap in the U.S.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to a new report by Porch, Colorado Springs has the third largest gender homeownership gap out of all midsize metros in the U.S. Because of combined financial resources, married couples tend to have higher rates of homeownership and can afford more expensive homes. For singles though, the U.S. sees a gap between homeownership rates by gender.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradosprings.com

Historic Antlers hotel headed toward a possible transformation in downtown Colorado Springs

The end of an era could be at hand for an iconic piece of Colorado Springs' history. The downtown Antlers hotel, built by city founder Gen. William Jackson Palmer nearly 140 years ago and which was destroyed by fire, rebuilt, and demolished and rebuilt again in the 1960s, would be converted into apartments, according to a proposal submitted to city government planners by a Denver-area investment and development group.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
truecrimedaily

Colo. man convicted of killing girlfriend, leaving her body in storage bin at abandoned truck stop

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was found guilty Wednesday, Aug. 3, of killing his then-girlfriend and leaving her body in a storage bin. In a statement, the District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District announced Andrew Joseph Condon’s conviction for second-degree murder for the death of LaBrea Jackson. Condon and Jackson were scheduled to travel to her family’s home in Westcliffe, Colorado, December 23, 2018, but they reportedly never arrived. Her mother received a text message from Jackson's phone that day, but did not hear from her again.
WESTCLIFFE, CO
KKTV

New red-light camera added to Colorado Springs active starting today

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Today, a new red-light camera added to the intersection of Fillmore Street and Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs has gone live. For the next 30 days, motorists captured by the camera running a red-light at the intersection will be issued a written warning by mail. After this warning period, it will be a $75 fine for those who run the red-light, but no driving points will be assessed.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Lady A postpones performance at Colorado State Fair & North American tour

PUEBLO, Colo. — Country music trio Lady A has announced a postponement of their North American tour which includes their performance at the 150th Colorado State Fair in Pueblo. The performance, originally scheduled for September 2, 2022, will be postponed until the following year. The rescheduled date is September 1, 2023.  In a social media post, the […]
PUEBLO, CO

