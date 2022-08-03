'American Horror Story' Season 11 to Premiere This Fall on FX

Read on collider.com
The 10 Best Episodes of 'Westworld' According to IMDb
Westworld is an amusement park. Only the wealthy can afford to attend as it is a completely immersive experience, allowing guests to live in a replica of the old American West. Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Maeve (Thandie Newton) are two of the park’s hosts. Hosts are extremely sophisticated robots that look and feel authentically human, and highly advanced artificial intelligence completes the illusion. Guests of the park are free to do with the hosts as they wish, and since guests tend to be as ruthless as they are wealthy, that includes every carnal desire and criminal impulse.
Satanic Panic Coming-of-Age Thriller Series 'Hysteria!' Coming to Peacock
1980s nostalgia is still alive and well and Peacock is hopping on the trend. The streamer has announced that they have given a straight-to-series order to Hysteria! The “coming-of-age” thriller is said to follow a group of high school outcasts who decide to exploit the hysteria in their town during the height of the satanic panic in the 80s. It was also announced to be directed by Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.
'Alien' Series to Follow Tone of the Franchise's First Two Films
Following the recent report of the show's scripts being complete, FX CEO John Landgraf has offered more insight into what fans can expect from the upcoming series based on the Alien franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series, which currently has Fargo creator Noah Hawley attached to helm, is...
Netflix Pulls a Tom Hanks Classic
While we were not paying much attention, Netflix decides it would be a good time to yank a Tom Hanks classic off the streaming platform. Why in the world would they take Forrest Gump off of there? Millions of people love going back and seeing the tender romance between Forrest and Jenny. But it’s now off Netflix. Bummer.
'Paper Girls' Star Sofia Rosinsky Reveals What She Expects from Season 2
It’s been a week since sci-fi action/comedy Paper Girls premiered on Prime Video, and there’s a lot to talk about in terms of story — especially when it comes to time travel and Stranger Things comparisons. However, the found family aspects of the story and the fact that the show puts past and future versions of the same characters to interact opens a whole different conversation about the series. This is what series star Sofia Rosinsky stopped by to discuss in an exclusive interview with Collider Ladies Night.
'The Sandman's Dream Vortex Explained: Who Is Rose Walker and What Are Her Powers?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix's The Sandman. The second half of Netflix’s The Sandman adapts The Doll's House, the second volume of the comic book epic written by Neil Gaiman. In this story, Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) must track down escaped Nightmares and Dreams while dealing with Rose Walker (Vanesu Samunyai), a dream vortex who threatens to wipe out the waking world.
27 Popular TV Shows That Went So Downhill, People Quit Midway Through
Just when things were getting good, these shows dropped the ball.
‘Archer’ Season 13 Trailer Seeks a Mature and Responsible Leader for The Agency
The trailer for the thirteenth season of FX’s Archer has been released. The Emmy Award-winning adult animated comedy series will see us reunited with the world’s greatest spy in Sterling Archer, and show how the team is coping with a leadership vacuum at the very top of the agency.
'Nope': Who Are the Fake-Out Aliens?
Editor's Note: The following contains Nope spoilers.Going into Nope, no one knew exactly what the plot would entail. The trailer, as most do these days, seemed to give away too much detail, showing a flying saucer dropping from the clouds, hinting that this would be Jordan Peele’s version of an alien invasion film. Many fans didn’t trust that idea, however. It seemed too easy for the complicated mind of Jordan Peele, who gave us such twists and turns with Get Out and Us.
MCU: 8 Marvel Movies & Shows to Watch Before Phase 5
The recent 2022 San Diego Comic-Con was a buzzing hive of excitement for fans as they saw project upon future project unveiled. Unsurprisingly, Marvel Studios quickly stole the spotlight with its announcement of not one, but two phases worth of upcoming movies and tv shows. With a universe containing more...
'Nope': What Was Going on With the Cinematographer Antlers Holst?
Jordan Peele’s latest film Nope has once again inspired great conversations surrounding the treatment of film crews. The film’s protagonists – Emerald (Keke Palmer) and O.J. (Daniel Kaluuya) – run a horse training business. There’s also the cinematographer Antlers Holst who only joins the crew once he sees how dangerous the alien Jean Jacket can be. And then he nearly gets the entire group killed when he pushes for one last shot of the creatures’ insides. So, what is his deal? Holst, played well by Michael Wincott, appears to be a representative of the best and the worst of the Hollywood “dream industry,” capturing both the ingenuity of craftsmen and the toxic qualities that only bring people down for profits.
How ‘Lazy Susan’ Uses Absurdism to Comment on Modern Culture
Lazy Susan, a sketch show created by and starring British actresses Freya Parker and Celeste Dring is nothing short of brilliant. Despite only having one season out on BBC Three, Dring and Parker, who rose to immense popularity from their run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, have packed loads of clever social commentary throughout the short episodes in the series. Indeed, the genius of Lazy Susan is that many of their sketches wear a mask. On the outside, they often seem purely absurd, but underneath the bright colors and fun dialogue is a layer of something far deeper. Through their use of surreal humor, exaggerated characters which simultaneously feel like they’re part of this world and from another planet, and exuberant musical numbers, the duo reveals hidden truths about the bizarre intricacies of modern culture.
'Fifteen-Love': Aidan Turner, Ella Lily Hyland to Star in Prime Video's #MeToo Tennis Drama
Aidan Turner and Ella Lily Hyland (Silent Roar) are teaming up as coach and player for Prime Video's new tennis drama Fifteen-Love, according to Variety. It's the first series from the mind of Hania Elkington, and it follows a rising tennis star's relationship with the coach that helped her to the top. Not everything is as it seems on the surface though, as allegations change the dynamic of their union to the public.
16 Comedic Actors Who Absolutely Nailed Dramatic Roles, And I Am In Awe Of Their Talents
"I don’t get offered stuff where it’s just about relationships and family and love. It’s like, 'It’s about a family.' 'OK, and are there any animals talking in it?'"
Why Do We Love Stories About Kids on Bikes So Much?
The logo for Amblin Entertainment, Steven Spielberg’s era-defining production company, depicts a familiar scene: a silhouette of a boy on a bicycle, tilted upward as though it were about to fly, with a strange-looking creature in the basket. This is, of course, taken from the most famous scene in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Spielberg’s 1982 classic about a young boy and his benevolent, Reese’s-loving alien friend. Not only does the logo represent one of the company’s biggest and earliest successes (E.T. was only their third movie, released just a week after another feature of theirs, Poltergeist), it neatly encapsulates why Amblin’s legendary 80s output remains beloved. Everything that’s ever been described as “Amblin-esque,” from Stranger Things to Paper Girls, is aiming for the lasting power of that flying bicycle framed by the full moon.
Gird Your Loins, The First Images From the ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Musical Are Here
This week Entertainment Weekly shared the first-look images of the musical based on the 2003 novel and 2006 movie whose title let us know what the Devil’s favorite fashion brand is. The Devil Wears Prada musical’s images showcase most of the cast, the creative set design which brings to life on the stage the Runway magazine’s headquarters, and the highly fashionable costume design.
'The Sandman': Who Voices Merv Pumpkinhead?
The Sandman is Netflix’s latest fantasy drama series and this one comes from the world of DC. Based on the graphic novels by Neil Gaiman, the story follows Morpheus, the King of Dreams. After being held as a prisoner for 106 years, Morpheus finally breaks free from his captivity and sets out on a quest to bring some regime back to the kingdom of Dreaming, a realm he used to rule. Like many Netflix series, the show boasts a star-studded cast including the likes of Tom Sturridge, Asim Chaudhry¸ Charles Dance, and Gwendoline Christie, the latter two having previously collaborated on HBO's Game of Thrones. Along with many others, their appearances may be quite obvious onscreen, but one character who may have you puzzled by his looks is Mervyn Pumpkinhead, the chain-smoking caretaker. Well, you wouldn’t be mistaken for thinking you recognize his famous voice, as Mark Hamill voices the janitor of dreams.
From 'Inglourious Basterds' to 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith': Where to Stream Brad Pitt's 7 Best Action Movies
Brad Pitt is known for starring in many movies throughout his career, and several of them are in the action genre. The Academy Award-winning actor and Hollywood icon has faced off against various foes including Nazis, zombies, and even animated supervillains. Despite being almost 60 years old, the man still appears in films where kicks tons of ass. With his latest action movie Bullet Train hitting theaters, here are some of Brad Pitt's best action movies and where you can watch them. Just a heads-up, Steven Soderbergh's Ocean's Eleven is not technically an action movie, but it's still one of Pitt's more exciting films and therefore receives an honorable mention.
How Narrative Films and Documentaries Covering the Same Subject Can Co-Exist
Sometimes, a major historical event or figure cannot be contained in just one movie or even mode of filmmaking. Sometimes, these entities that once grabbed newspaper headlines have to be covered in both a narrative feature and a documentary. Take the 2018 Thai cave rescue, for example. A tremendous operation that gripped the planet, this event has been brought to life across two motion pictures. The first was the 2021 documentary The Rescue by directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, while the second was the Ron Howard narrative drama Thirteen Lives starring Viggo Mortensen and Colin Farrell, released July 29.
How to Watch 'I Love My Dad': Is the Patton Oswalt Movie Streaming or in Theaters?
Father-son relationships are not always the easiest to navigate and sometimes, one party goes to extreme lengths just to make it work with the other. However, the lengths that Chuck goes to just to connect with his son in the film I Love My Dad is one that we don’t see every day. I Love My Dad tells the story of Chuck (Patton Oswalt) and his son, Franklin (James Morosini). The two have a strained relationship, not for Franklin’s lack of trying. Fed up, Franklin cuts off his dad by blocking him on all social media platforms. When Chuck realizes this, he creates a fake social media profile, impersonating “Becca” to reconnect with his son. However, Franklin falls in love with “Becca” and soon, Chuck finds himself taking Franklin on a road trip to meet up with “Becca.” The inspiration for I Love My Dad was drawn from Morosini’s real-life experience with his own father.
